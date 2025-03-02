The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With graduation just a few months away, now is the time to make the most of every moment you have left at UCSB. Whether you are into the party scene or prefer exploring all the campus has to offer, there are plenty of opportunities to create unforgettable memories!

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry — I’ve compiled the ultimate list of things every UCSB student should do at least once before graduating. And if you’re not graduating yet, keep reading — these are still must-do activities for anyone wanting to experience UCSB and Santa Barbara to the fullest!

SOAK IN THE MONTECITO HOT SPRINGS

The Hot Springs Canyon Trail leads to a series of natural, mineral-rich pools hidden near the mountains. The hike is 2.5 miles round-trip, and as you climb higher, you’ll be rewarded with stunning coastline views. When you hear running water, you’re almost at the hot springs! If you go, remember to listen to your body, stay fueled, and be prepared — bring plenty of snacks and water and wear appropriate shoes for the hike (please don’t be like me and wear your worn-out Converse).

EXPERIENCE COLLEGE NIGHT IN DOWNTOWN SB

On Thursday nights, several clubs and bars in Downtown Santa Barbara host College Night, which is exactly what the name suggests — a night for college students to go out and have fun. Some buses will take you from IV to Downtown SB, such as the Bills Bus, which will take you to the EOS Lounge, and the Wildcat Bus, which will take you to the Wildcat Lounge. I’ve had the best experiences during College Night, and I never know who I’ll run into on the dance floor. It’s always fun to let loose after a busy week of school!

CELEBRATE DELTOPIA

Deltopia occurs on the first Saturday of April, and is a massive dayge that takes over all of Isla Vista. People suit up in their favorite swimsuits and hit the streets in search of parties to go to. If you haven’t celebrated a Deltopia yet, now’s the time to do so! Just make sure to party responsibly.

If Deltopia itself isn’t your speed, AS Program Board hosts The Warm Up concert that evening, offering a more laid-back activity with live music. Either way, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the day of Deltopia!

GO TO EXTRAVAGANZA

Extravaganza is AS Program Board’s biggest event of the school year, held during the spring quarter at Harder Stadium. It’s a free music festival exclusively for UCSB students; past performers include artists such as Remi Wolf, Steve Aoki, and A$AP Ferg. I’ll admit, I’ve never had the chance to experience Extravaganza, as I’ve either been sick or out of town. But this year, I’m making it a priority to go and finally see what all the hype is about!

VISIT THE REEF

The REEF at UCSB is an interactive aquarium located at Campus Point. Visitors can explore marine life by engaging with touch tanks, offering a fun and educational experience. The facility is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, and the best part is that it’s free to visit!

CHEER ON THE GAUCHOS AT AN ATHLETICS EVENT

Plenty of exciting UCSB athletic events are happening from now to the rest of the year, including baseball, volleyball, and more! Also, don’t miss the last men’s basketball game of the season on Saturday, March 8th — it’s a great opportunity to cheer on the Gauchos and show off your school spirit! Check out the sports calendar here for more details on all upcoming events.

So, as graduation draws near, make the most of these final few months so that when you step into your next chapter, you’ll have these memories to carry with you and fondly look back on.