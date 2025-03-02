XOXO, Gossip Girl: The Elite Playbook for Networking Like A Pro 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey Upper East Siders… or should I say Isla Vistans?

Gossip Girl here — your one and only source into the sun-soaked and fabulous lives of UCSB’s hustlers… and I have the biggest news ever. Isla Vista might trade skyscrapers for ocean views, but don’t be fooled just yet — this place is just as much about networking as it is about coastal cool and endless sunshine.

Just ask B and S — Blair built her name through strategy and social networking, while Serena? She made the game-changing networking conversations look effortless, proving that communication skills might just do the trick! And here at UCSB, we have the same rules. From Caje coffee chats to the right introductions at networking events, making strategic moves might just land you the opportunities of a lifetime.

So, who’s working the elite playbook for networking like a pro, and who’s letting opportunities slip through their fingers like sand? One thing’s for sure—this campus offers endless opportunities— but will you take them? Keep your eyes out, darlings. You never know if the next opening—or biggest plot twist— is just around the stork tower.

Don’t believe me? See for yourselves

You know you love me,

XOXO Gossip Girl

“Isla Vista is a Game, and Everyone Wants to Be a Player”

If there is one thing we learn from Gossip Girl, it’s that everyone wants to be a player in the career game. But is everyone willing to put up with the hard work and expectations that come with networking?

Making connections is just the first step—in order to play like S and B, you need to build relationships and make a name for yourself.

Making the most of Isla Vista’s boundless social schedule means more than just gathering Instagram followers or LinkedIn connections—it’s also about cultivating real relationships. Blair understood that working the right way did nothing without being genuine, and Serena knew that effortless charm comes from being your true self, no practicing required.

But here’s a secret everyone overlooks: networking is a two-way road (that was really hard to see for B and S, they had to figure it out the hard way…). Relying solely on what others can give you means losing track of the big picture. The most powerful connections are built on mutual support, shared values, and honest relationships.

So, the next time you meet someone new anywhere around Santa Barbara — and even home, think about not only what you can learn from them, but also what value you can bring to them?

Walk in Like the It Girl Serena

Serena van der Woodsen always walked in the room like she belonged there (well, because she did). She distinguished herself from the others with her effortless charisma—it can really get you far. A lot of people were drawn to her because she made them feel special. Whether she was turning heads at the White Party in the Hamptons or getting last-minute invites to exclusive events, Serena showed us that networking is about making authentic connections. She just knew how to be present, listen, and leave an impression.

The best networkers? They don’t just find contacts; they make people never forget their presence.

How to Work the Room Like Queen B

Blair Waldorf didn’t just network — she planned her every move (more like she schemed, but let’s not do that). She knew that success was about working smarter, not harder. From elite luncheons at The Met to making connections that kept her ten steps ahead, Blair knew that opportunities don’t just come because you know the right people—it’s about how you direct those relationships. She made sure she put herself in the right circles so that when an opportunity appeared, she was always at the center of it. But what you really should learn from Blair? The idea of exclusivity makes demand. She never asked for a seat at the table; she made people around her want to invite her.

Cultivate your connections, create influence, and always play smarter.

The Power Move that will Build your Legacy

Securing opportunities is just the first step to building your network. The real game changer is creating connections that can help you shape the future you want to attain. Blair and Serena may have had COMPLETELY different ways of going about the opportunities around them, but one thing’s for sure— they both knew one thing: it is in throwing yourself out there that you end up right where you wanted (or a completely different path where you feel like you truly belong). The network you create today can define how far you get tomorrow.

Give as much as you take. People remember those who bring something to the table, not just those who search for things. Whether it’s sharing your knowledge, sharing your story, or simply being your raw and authentic self, meaningful connections are based on reciprocity.

B discovered that strategy alone wasn’t enough to create success, and S realized that charm without hard work only takes you so far. The best networkers find a balance between the two.

We learn from Gossip Girl how to be intentional, persistent, authentic, and always think ahead. Most of all, we learn to NEVER GIVE UP on our dreams.

So, Isla Vistans, the question isn’t if opportunities exist at UCSB but whether you use the passion in your heart to grab them. In this game, the real winners aren’t just the ones with more contacts—they’re the ones that are the most unforgettable