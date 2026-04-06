World Baseball Classic Recap: Team Venezuela’s Success And The Future Of Baseball

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic…there was something different about it.

It did not feel like a stereotypical professional baseball tournament. It most certainly did not feel like a regular Major League Baseball season game, where players grind for 162 games from spring to late fall. The WBC is faster, more passionate, more emotional, and, for some odd reason, super intense.

Every three years for two-ish weeks, players not only represent their franchise but also their national identity. In 2026, the WBC proves that baseball is most certainly no longer “America’s Pastime”; it is about continuing to push baseball on a global stage with stronger competition.

A Tournament Bigger Than The Players Themselves

In the United States, MLB has long been considered the pinnacle of baseball and athletic talent. However, the WBC flips the narrative slightly. Every three years, players who are typically competitors in their respective franchises become teammates. The WBC invites fans who may not always follow international baseball to suddenly obsess with it for 13 days and become deeply invested. Games carry greater emotion that feels completely different than anything witnessed in the regular season of the MLB season.

This most recent WBC, you saw it in the celebrations, dugouts are louder, reactions are bigger. And most importantly, the pride is undeniable.

This is baseball at a personal scale.

Team Venezuela’s Success

Who beat Team USA in the championships 3-2?

Well, that would be Team Venezuela.

Here’s how it happened: Eugenio Suarez hit an RBI double in the 9th inning and helped his team win the WBC title for the first time in history.

“We are family here, That’s why we play with passion, with love. Because we feel that jersey, we feel our country in front of us. That’s why this is a lot for us as players, as people, as human beings and as Venezuelans. Now, we are the champions.” Shortly after winning the title, Suarez quoted to Fox Sports

Now, the WBC is passionately won by a country full of elite talent, fun, unforgettable moments, and a reminder that baseball is no longer just an American or Japanese sport.

Coached by former MLB player Omar Lopez, didn’t just win because of their star power. Collectively, they won due to their unbelievable chemistry and adaptability. Throughout the two-week tournament, Venezuela further proved that international baseball is so in the moment. A tournament like this can not be won by having one or two singular superstars–the team needed a full, locked-in roster to compete at this quicker level.

This team in particular had immense depth, including players like William Contreras, Luis Arraez, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Jackson Chourio. Countries that were once deemed as “underdogs” are now completely stacked with talent. Talent that expanded in so many different ways where development programs have positively increased.

The game of baseball will always remain unpredictable and welcome talent from any country that wants to perform at the highest level.

Team USA and their tea…

If we are really spilling the tea, Team USA’s issues went further than just a few bad outings; they looked completely out of sync when it actually mattered the most during the tournament.

Offensively, that is where they struggled the most throughout the tournament.

Team USA was coached by Mark DeRosa, and the lineup featured great MLB stars like Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper, but it did not always deliver in high-pressure moments. Like in the Championship game, Aaron Judge choked at the plate when he swung and missed the ball, which allowed their momentum to completely slip away.

However, DeRosa did not sugarcoat his team or their talents. He had overly admitted the team needed a sharper focus, but on the other hand, he fed into Team USA’s cocky ego about only winning in the tournament.

This is where it went sideways for the team in the semi-finals and in the championship.

In multiple post-game conferences, he hinted at the reality of the tournament, where other smaller countries enter the intense space with nothing but pride, while the United States relies strictly on its domestic talent.

Team USA was a team that, on paper, looked like something out of a wild dream. But on the field, they did not deliver when their talents were most needed.

Global celebrations

Personally, my favorite part of baseball is the uniqueness of each team or franchise. But when it comes to the WBC, I tune into how each country brings its own flavor.

Team Italy brought hyper espresso energy to its cafe-like, buzzed dugout celebrations.

Whereas Team Dominican Republic had a full-on dance party between at-bats with swagger and nonstop rhythms.

Team Mexico’s fans were waving flags, ultimately creating a soccer atmosphere that carried throughout the tournament. This is what makes the WBC so fun to watch. It is based solely on the culture on full display every three years.

All of the unique celebrations showcase pride bigger than the game itself. If you tuned in to this year’s WBC, you witnessed national identity and tradition on screen. With international stars continuing to take center stage, their cells have become iconic due to the role social media plays in baseball in 2026.

So What Is Next For Those Active In The MLB?

The celebration and hard work displayed at the WBC do not stop when the tournament ends. Over 190 athletes who participated in the World Classic are active in the MLB. The momentum floods over into the MLB season in two critical perspectives.

First, this two-week tournament reinforces the importance of global professional scouting, in which MLB teams can invest significant amounts of money in international talent. Secondly, the WBC draws more commercial attention to international athletes who might not have been recognized while on their respective franchises. These two critical perspectives change once the MLB regular season starts, depending on how fans view the passionate sport of baseball.

The WBC is no longer just about professional baseball players representing their national identities; it’s also a place to network and showcase talent and culture that will continue to influence MLB in 2026.

The Future Of Baseball

This past World Baseball Classic was one for the history books.

A country that has faced socio-political interactions with the United States under the Trump Administration beat Team USA in their own pastime sport.

It was more than a glaze fest for future all-stars, but it was a sign that baseball doesn’t discriminate from passion.