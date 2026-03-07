Why Reality TV Needs Its Villains

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When watching a round table on the TV show The Traitors, one person immediately commands attention. In a room full of reality television personalities known for their big personalities and dramatic moments, Lisa Rinna still manages to stand out. My household’s newest obsession is The Traitors US, and every week her calm, classy, and calculated demeanor dominates the screen.

Reality television thrives on personality, but the most memorable person in the room is often the villain. In many cases, the woman labeled the villain becomes the show’s most iconic figure. She drives the tension, pushes the narrative forward, and refuses to fade quietly into the background.

“Princesses worry about their reputation; queen’s don’t.” Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna and the Art of the Villain

When thinking about reality TV villains, Lisa Rinna is difficult to ignore. She spent eight seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, delivering sharp one-liners that still circulate across the internet today. Years later, she returned to the spotlight on The Traitors US, a show filled with well-known personalities from across reality television. Even in a cast packed with dramatic personalities, she still manages to command the room.

Part of this comes from how intentional her presence is. Rinna is bold and often says what others hesitate to say. She is also highly self-aware. Instead of resisting the villain label, she leans into it. Her aesthetic branding adds to that impact. The signature haircut, dramatic fashion choices, and unmistakable confidence make her instantly recognizable. In reality television, personality alone is not always enough. The people who last are the ones who understand how to build a memorable persona.

At the same time, Rinna’s villain status did not come without controversy. One of the most talked-about moments of her career came during a reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when tensions exploded, and she had a dramatic on-camera meltdown. Videos of her many meltdowns still get brought up years later. Despite these outbursts, she is still known and considered iconic. Moments like this often fuel the villain narrative. They are chaotic, emotional, and impossible for viewers to ignore. But they also become the scenes people remember long after the season ends.

Lisa Rinna understands how reality TV works. The “nice” cast members often fade into the background, while the people willing to stir the pot become the ones everyone remembers.

Why Villains Drive Reality Television

Villains create conflict, and conflict creates a story. Without tension, reality television episodes can feel flat. The villain pushes conversations forward and forces reactions from everyone else in the room. Because of this, villains are rarely ignored. They cause outrage, fascination, and sometimes admiration. Even viewers who claim to hate the villain often continue watching because they want to see what happens next.

In many cases, villains also stay in the game longer. Reality TV loves drama, and contestants who create storylines are valuable to the narrative. A controversial personality keeps the audience engaged and the conversation going.

Many successful villains are also very aware of how reality television works. They know the cameras are present, and they understand that their words will be edited, misconstrued, replayed, and discussed online. Instead of accidentally becoming disliked, they often buy into a persona that fits the show and will stand out.

This pattern shows up across almost every reality show. Each season of The Bachelor or Love Island, audiences quickly begin searching for the villain of the group. Within the first few episodes, social media discussions revolve around identifying who will stir the most conflict, proving that viewers are often just as invested in the villain as they are in the romance or competition itself.

Many viewers grew up watching Abby Lee Miller’s explosive outbursts on Dance Moms, and the show would not have been the same without her.

The Double Standard for Female Villains

Female villains tend to stand out even more because they challenge social expectations. Women are often expected to be agreeable, warm, and accommodating. When a woman appears confrontational, strategic, or unapologetically confident, it can feel disruptive to viewers. Because of this, women are often labeled as villains more quickly.

Male villains are frequently described as competitive or powerful. Female villains, on the other hand, are likely to be called dramatic or “too much.” Yet that same “too much” quality is often exactly what makes them unforgettable.

Bold female villains often become cultural references that last far beyond the show itself. Their quotes turn into memes circulating across TikTok and pop culture. Their names stick around long after quieter contestants have faded.

When the Villain Leaves the Show

Sometimes the villain label does not follow someone forever. Reality television often turns a person into a character, almost seeming fictional, but when that person appears somewhere new, the audience gets a chance to see a different side.

A good example is Whitney Leavitt. On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she quickly became known as the villain of the group. Her blunt personality and conflicts with the other mom cast members sparked constant discussion online. Viewers analyzed and critiqued her behavior, debated her intentions, and yet turned each week to see what she would do next.

But when she appeared on Dancing with the Stars, the context shifted. Instead of group drama and interpersonal conflict, the focus was on her as an individual competitor. Audiences saw her learning choreography, performing live, and interacting with professional dancers. Viewers had to grapple with balancing their preconceived opinions of her with this new persona.

Moments like this reveal how much reality television depends on context. The same person who becomes the villain in one setting can appear completely different in another. Sometimes the villain label says just as much about the structure of the show as it does about the person on screen.



When people sit down to watch reality television, they are rarely looking for calm. The genre runs on unpredictability and tension. Villains provide all.

They push conversations further, escalate conflicts, and create the dramatic moments that audiences remember. Love them or hate them, they give the show its spark.

Lisa Rinna may be labeled the villain, but she is also one of the main reasons people keep watching. In a genre built on drama, the villain is not a flaw in the show. It’s what keeps it interesting.