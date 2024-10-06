WHY IS BRIDGERTON SO POPULAR?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Bridgerton is a Netflix period series directed by Shonda Rhimes that has captivated audiences with the release of every new season. So far, there have been three seasons and a spin-off series titled, Queen Charlotte.

So, why are so many people fond of and faithful to the series? I believe the small details, passionate confessions of love, and the modern elements incorporated into the series draw viewers in. The series is funny, steamy, and romantic while also adhering to a Regency aesthetic.

Shondaland / Netflix

IT’S THE SMALL THINGS…

Okay, I believe we should all be familiar with the most significant small action that meant a lot in period piece history. This would be the hand flex scene in the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice where Mr. Darcy assists Elizabeth Bennet onto her carriage and then flexes his hand when he walks away. This shows the audience that the touch of her hand was still on his mind as he moved on with his day.

Bridgerton is a master of these small moments where one love interest is able to focus all of their attention on the other love interest. For example, in Season 2, Anthony swoons at the sight of Kate’s leg (which is pretty funny taken out of context) and perfumed scent.

Little moments of enjoying just being in each other’s presence are important and make the more serious moments of appreciation seem validated. The relationships are complex; grand gestures of love are seen as equally important as the smaller moments when the couples learn more about each other through their actions.

… AND THE DRAMATIC GESTURES…

Passionate confessions of love are what is commended about the series across media platforms. The series started a flame of interest with the confession, “I burn for you.” Since then, faithful viewers have gotten lines like “You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires”, “You can not force me away, I will not go!”, and “A feeling that is like torture, but one which I cannot, will not, and do not give up.”

These confessions of love are fiery and emotion-filled. The drama of the show is a major part of its allure since the narration of “Lady Whistledown” is essentially a widespread gossip column on the scandalous lives of the ton’s elite (a period piece Gossip Girl per se).

As the audience, we are drawn in as an insider to these secret professions of love because oftentimes they are messy and straight from the heart. These confessions come after episodes of yearning and trying to keep feelings at bay. Bridgerton is grand in its’ romance, but also in its’ glamorous aesthetic.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

… AND ITS MODERN FLAIR!

The modern elements incorporated into the show allow the audience to further connect with and admire the idea of the series. The show is not necessarily concerned with historical accuracy, since it showcases full faces of makeup complete with blush, contour, highlight, and lashes.

The wardrobe has references to the Regency era of style, like empire waistlines, floor-length gowns, breeches, and high collars. However, the garments have much more color and patterns, and there is much room for creative liberties in that department with the idea that they are not replicating history.

It feels like its own world, like a fantastical place where bejeweled gowns, a Charlotte Tilbury beat, instrumental covers of popular songs, and proper and polished English are the norm. The period piece genre has been pretty exclusionary in the past, with all-white casts and a strict dress code for historical accuracy. However, Bridgerton is quite the opposite, embracing that all audiences should be able to see themselves represented and included within the genre.

Bridgerton is a perfect series whose drama and stunning ballroom visuals leave viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s a beautiful ode to finding true love even when it may seem hard or impossible.