Why (I’m Glad) I Chose UCSB

Just over two years ago — wow, time flies — I was sitting on my bed, thinking about where I wanted to go next. I didn’t have it all figured out, but I knew I wanted a few things: 1) a strong environmental science or studies program, 2) cool students and 3) distance from my parents.

I had it narrowed down to two options on opposite coasts, both an acceptable plane ride away from my home with exceptional, multidisciplinary environmental programs. One was susceptible to below-freezing temperatures and a few annual snowfall events, and the other was UC Santa Barbara.

Although the other school came with an invitation to a unique living-learning program and an attractive scholarship, when I visited campus, it honestly just didn’t feel right. I felt uncertain about my major — the closest thing to my interests was environmental science and policy, and I wasn’t so sure about the latter half. The school’s colors were ugly. I didn’t feel like I really clicked with the vibe of student life. The abundance of red brick buildings — something of an inside joke with my family, as middle-school me had pledged not to go to a university with red brick — didn’t look like the future I’d pictured for myself.

On the other hand, UCSB promised to combat the winter blues I was tired of at home. I was excited about the prospect of living on a bike-friendly, environmentally conscious campus, and was still thinking about the Jamba Juice I’d received in a biodegradable cup when I toured my junior year. Walking around, the students looked happy (which was weird, because I remember walking by the De La Guerra Dining Commons, which isn’t exactly the happiest place on earth) and the sun was warm.

A year later, now with an acceptance letter lingering on my application portal, I also considered the fact that UCSB offers both a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degree for the environmental studies major — still undecided on my future career path, having these options open to me was really important.

I submitted my Statement of Intent to Register (SIR) on April 16, a little less than a month after my acceptance, and placed a UCSB pennant sticker on my laptop the following day. Like something of a good omen, when I received a special edition of the Daily Nexus newspaper in my mailbox that August, I knew I had made the right choice.

Two years later — again, wow — I stand by my decision wholeheartedly. And although I enjoyed my freshman year, my second year has really been pivotal for my UCSB experience.

My first year was all about trying new things and finally leaving home. As if my natural desire for independence wasn’t enough, as the younger of two siblings, I had spent the prior three years as the sole child living at home with my parents — I was ready to get up and go. I took courses in chemistry and feminist studies, joined the board of the environmental justice organization on campus and, maybe my best decision, applied to work for the Nexus (spoiler alert: I got the job).

I biked to class every day until I got tired and started walking and spent more time outdoors admiring our campus and neighboring college town, Isla Vista. I ate a lot of muffins from the Arbor and spent hours laughing over melted soft serve in the dining hall. Sometimes I wish I had lived closer to campus — Santa Catalina Residence Hall, the largest of the undergraduate halls, is located a full mile away from the action — or had taken the time to meet more of my classmates. But I made good friends and found my footing in the sometimes unforgiving rhythm of the quarter system, and life was good.

My second year has been more about figuring out what I want to do with my life (and I’m still not too sure, but we’re working on it). I met even more incredible people, who are so incredible and intelligent and hilarious that we survived a 30-hour Amtrak ride together over spring break with ease. I started writing for Her Campus at UCSB, moved up within the Nexus and received a scholarship from the environmental studies department.

I got the hang of the whole work hard, play hard thing, save for a few near-all nighters during finals week. I’m still not too great at networking in class, but access to upper division courses has allowed me to explore the facets of my major that most interest me, namely environmental justice, communication and education.

From lunch on the Lagoon Lawn behind the University Center and sunset swims with friends at Depressions Beach (I promise, it’s a much happier place than the name suggests) to attending climate literacy panels and hitting the Recreation Center climbing wall after my 8 a.m. lectures, I can firmly say that I love my college experience.

Back when I was choosing my school, I remember my greatest fear was that I would make the wrong choice. Throughout my first year, I was haunted by those “What if” questions: What if I had gone to the east coast instead, or the midwest, or stayed in-state? What if the scholarship was worth it, or the in-state tuition? What if I had spent more time on my college applications, and tried harder to get into more of the schools on my list?

I’m so grateful to have been able to choose UCSB, and to be a part of such a passionate, vibrant community. It is clear to me now that, yes, I did make the right choice, and it doesn’t matter if I could or should have done anything else differently. I’m exactly where I’m meant to be.