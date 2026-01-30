WHY EVERYONE IS CALLING 2026 “THE NEW 2016” AND HOW MUCH OF IT IS JUST NOSTALGIA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve spent any time on the Internet recently, you’ve probably seen people claiming that “2026 is the new 2016.” The idea has since made its way into mainstream coverage from outlets like Forbes, People, and Good Morning America, but it didn’t start there. It started online, in the way these things often do: half-ironic, half-sincere, repeated often enough that it began to feel true. The more interesting question isn’t whether the comparison holds up, but why this particular year keeps resurfacing now.

When people talk about 2016, they’re rarely being vague. They tend to point to the same cluster of cultural moments. It was the year Stranger Things premiered, back when watching season one felt like discovering something unexpectedly good rather than keeping up with a franchise. It was the era of chokers, high-waisted jeans, winged eyeliner, heavy contour, blinding highlight, and matte liquid lipstick; makeup that was unapologetically visible and clearly intentional. Beauty YouTube was everywhere, filled with GRWM videos, storytimes, and full-face tutorials filmed in bedrooms with harsh lighting and minimal editing. The appeal wasn’t polish; it was personality.

Internet culture felt looser then. Vine was still around, and humor didn’t need to be optimized to land. Memes like Damn, Daniel, the Mannequin Challenge, the Running Man Challenge, and even the strangely all-consuming Harambe discourse managed to dominate entire weeks online. Tumblr aesthetics and Snapchat filters shaped how people dressed, edited photos and even did their weddings. YouTube creators built audiences without needing to constantly adjust to shifting algorithms. Music tied it all together: Drake, Rihanna, the Chainsmokers, Halsey, early SoundCloud rap, and pop songs that seemed to exist everywhere at once, becoming part of the internet’s shared language.

It’s easy to write all of this off as nostalgia, and in some ways it is. Trends cycle, and the internet has always had a habit of romanticizing the recent past. But the way people talk about 2016 feels different from a typical throwback moment. It’s less about reviving specific looks and more about remembering how online culture felt easier to inhabit. There was less pressure to brand yourself, less awareness of constant visibility, and more room to exist online without everything turning into content.

That longing isn’t just limited to everyday users. Celebrities and influencers have been participating in this same kind of looking back. Instagram feeds have been filled with throwback photos from 2016; early red carpets, grainy selfies, and visibly unpolished looks from before public images were tightly managed brands. Beauty culture, in particular, has been central to this nostalgia. Kylie Jenner has repeatedly referenced her 2016 “King Kylie” era, the blue-haired, lip-kit-launching version of herself that defined an entire Instagram aesthetic. That version of Kylie wasn’t just influential; she shaped how makeup looked, how selfies were taken, and how beauty trends spread online.

Other beauty influencers from that era have followed a similar pattern, reposting old photos, recreating full-glam looks, or openly reflecting on how different content creation felt back then. These posts feel like reflective moments pulled from a time before every post needed to perform, sell, or align with a carefully curated image. What’s striking is how consistently these throwbacks emphasize feeling rather than achievement. They’re not about success or milestones, but about how things felt less pressured, less scrutinized, and less optimized. When people who benefit most from today’s influencer economy pause to revisit that era, it reinforces the idea that this nostalgia isn’t just generational. It’s structural. Something about the internet itself has changed, and people at every level seem to feel it.

Today, culture feels fragmented. Instead of everyone knowing the same memes or watching the same viral moments, people exist in algorithmic bubbles. What’s trending on one side of TikTok may be completely invisible on another. That fragmentation makes the idea of a shared cultural moment like 2016 feel almost mythical. So when people invoke 2016, they’re not just longing for old trends; they’re longing for a time when culture felt collective rather than scattered.

This shift is why nostalgia for 2016 has become so powerful. It isn’t just nostalgia for a year, it’s nostalgia for a way of being online, and for a version of ourselves that existed within it. Many Gen Z users who are now driving this trend were children or early teens in 2016. That means their memories of the era are filtered through youth: fewer responsibilities, less anxiety, and a stronger sense of freedom. Even if the world in 2016 was politically and socially turbulent, it still lives in memory as a time before adult burnout, before pandemic trauma, before algorithmic overstimulation.

Nostalgia is often described as a coping mechanism. When the present feels overwhelming, people reach backward to a past that feels simpler, safer, or more joyful even if that past wasn’t objectively better. After years of COVID, economic uncertainty, political polarization, and climate anxiety, the idea of returning to a lighter digital era is deeply comforting.

Calling 2026 “the new 2016” may have started as a joke, but it’s become something more meaningful. It’s a way of saying that people want the internet and maybe even the world to feel a little simpler, and a little more fun. And whether or not that actually happens, the fact that so many people are hoping for it says a lot about where we are right now.