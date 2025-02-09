Why Every Woman Should Celebrate Galentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Who Needs Cupid?

I love love. If you’ve walked into basically any store recently, you know what time of the year is. It’s the season of love! As February rolls around, hearts, roses, and chocolates dominate every store display, all in celebration of Valentine’s Day. But on February 13th is another day that deserves just as much attention: Galentine’s Day. Originally popularized by the TV show Parks and Recreation, this “unofficial” holiday has turned pretty official. Galentine’s day has evolved into a meaningful celebration of female friendship, empowerment, and love in all its forms. It’s a day dedicated to the amazing women in our lives—the friends who show up with ice cream after a breakup, who hype us up before big presentations, and who never let us send that questionable text without a solid proofreading. Here’s why every woman should make Galentine’s Day a tradition worth celebrating.

The Importance of Female Friendships

Female friendships really are the backbone of many women’s lives, including my own. From family and friends to a girl you meet on a night out and never see again, women provide emotional support, encouragement, and a sense of belonging that romantic relationships often cannot fully satisfy. Our girlfriends are the ones who cheer us on during our highs, offer a shoulder to cry on during our lows, and stand by us through every twist and turn of life. Celebrating Galentine’s Day is a way to honor these bonds—to recognize the women who inspire us, challenge us, and help us grow. I see it as a chance to say, “Thank you for being in my life,” without the societal pressure that often accompanies Valentine’s Day.

How This Day Empowers Women to Lift Each Other Up

Galentine’s Day isn’t just about planning cute brunch or dinner ideas or exchanging cute gifts (although these are definitely great perks ). It’s about creating spaces where women uplift one another, fostering environments of mutual respect, admiration, and support. In a world that often pits women against each other through unrealistic beauty standards, workplace competition, and societal expectations, Galentine’s Day flips the script. It encourages us to celebrate each other’s successes, to be genuinely happy for our friends’ achievements, and to nurture a culture of collaboration rather than comparison. By lifting each other up, we strengthen not only our relationships but also the broader community of women around us.

Love in General — Not Just for Relationships

One of the most special l aspects of Galentine’s Day is its broad definition of love. It reminds us that love isn’t confined to romantic partnerships. Love is all around us. It’s in the laughter we share over inside jokes, the late-night conversations that make you feel seen and heard, the comforting text from a friend just when you need it, and the quiet, constant presence of someone who just gets you. Galentine’s Day invites us to celebrate these forms of love—the kind that doesn’t come with grand gestures or dramatic declarations but is just as profound and fulfilling.

How to Celebrate Galentine’s Day

There’s no right or wrong way to celebrate Galentine’s Day. Whether it’s hosting a cozy movie night, having a heartfelt brunch, writing letters of appreciation to your closest friends, or simply sen ding a thoughtful message, the essence of the day lies in genuine connection. It’s about taking the time to honor the women who enrich your life, reminding them (and yourself) that friendship is a form of love worth celebrating.

Why Female Friendships Matter, Even If You Have a Romantic Partner

Having a romantic partner doesn’t mean you should sideline your female friendships. In fact, maintaining strong friendships is crucial, no matter your relationship status. Friends provide emotional support that complements, rather than competes with, romantic love. They offer different perspectives, remind you of your worth, and create a space where you can fully be yourself without the expectations that sometimes come with romantic relationships. Plus, who else will indulge your obsession with niche reality shows or dissect every text message you receive with the precision of a forensic analyst? Romantic love is so special, but the unique bond you share with your female friends is irreplaceable and deserves to be nurtured on its own, very much official holiday.

Final Thoughts

Galentine’s Day isn’t about grand gestures or perfect plans—it’s about showing up for the people who show up for you. So this February 13th, celebrate the women who make your life brighter, funnier, and just a little bit easier. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or even a situationship, Galentine’s Day is the perfect reminder that friendships are just as worthy of celebration as any romance. Because honestly, life is so much better when you have people around you who make everyday a day worth celebrating.