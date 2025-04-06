Why Every UCSB Student Should Take A Dance Class At The Rec Center

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

As I entered winter quarter, I decided I wanted to do something new out of my comfort zone, so I signed up for a dance class at the recreation center! It turned out to be a really fun experience, where I learned and practiced multiple dance styles, learned personal lessons, moved my body, and made new friends and memories. If you’re interested in taking a dance class at the rec center, then this is the article for you!

In this dance class, we covered various fun and engaging dance styles. We learned Bachata, Waltz, Rumba, Cha Cha, Swing, Tango, Foxtrot, and Merengue. Many had similar foundations with slight differences, but all proved challenging at first and then super fun. My favorite was the waltz because it made me feel graceful. It was difficult enough to push me but easy enough to let the dance take me out of my stress.

Although dance classes will likely have different formats, I wish more classes followed the format of mine. We would rotate about every 5 minutes, making it easy to meet new people and practice your skills with new dance partners. We also would practice two dances a week: one that was a new style and another that we learned the previous week. Not everyone in the class would attend every week but I think in order to get the most out of the class you should participate weekly. Consistency is key; to get better you need to show up and put in the work. A 10-week class simply isn’t enough to become a pro dancer, but it is undoubtedly an entertaining way to start!

LESSONS LEARNED

I love dancing, but I wouldn’t consider myself a “dancer” even though I have always wanted to be one. My friend and I wanted to do something new last quarter and thought this was the perfect way to accomplish that. I have always struggled with perfectionism, but this class was a good weekly reminder that I wouldn’t be perfect at everything, and that’s totally okay. Because I had to dance with other people, I sometimes felt frustrated, feeling like I wasn’t being a good partner. I wanted to do the dances well, but this was hard to do when you learned them that night. In just 10 weeks, I got infinitely more comfortable laughing at myself when I got a move wrong and accepting that I wasn’t a “perfect” dancer. It reminded me how important it is to push past perfectionism because even if you’re not perfect, that doesn’t mean the activity can’t be enjoyable.

Beyond perfectionism, I was also reminded of how important it is to find new ways of moving my body and pushing myself out of my comfort zone. Even though it was only an hour per week, I feel like I got a good workout and had a great time while doing it. The gym is great, but we underestimate how interesting all movement can be. Even if you don’t take a dance class next quarter, I encourage you to try a new form of movement and incorporate it into your life.

NEW FRIENDS, NEW EXPERIENCES

My friend and I pondered various possible dance classes to take but ultimately chose Ballroom because we wanted to make new friends. Ballroom dancing forces you to talk to people because you have to dance with a partner. Even though we didn’t make lifelong friends, it was fun to talk to new people. Suddenly, I had many more familiar faces on campus and could expand how many people I knew. Additionally, the class created a safe space where everyone was learning and trying their best, so even if we didn’t become best friends, many of us had a great time simply learning together.

I also liked this class because it added some structure to my life. I knew every Monday from 9-10pm, I had my ballroom dance class, and it gave me something to look forward to weekly. The quarter system is fast and feels like it is constantly changing so it was nice to have a consistent class filled with consistent people. I chose to do the class with a friend which was super fun and something I’d recommend to all friendships, but you could do a class alone and still have an amazing experience with it.

Ultimately, I wish everyone would take a dance class at the rec center because it’s an incredible way to push yourself out of your comfort zone and try something new. All the rec center classes are fun, but this one is ideal for meeting people and talking to others. It’s a new and engaging way to move your body, and it only takes one hour a week, so it is easy to make time for it. Additionally, the wonderful club Dancesport has practice after class on Mondays and Wednesdays, where you can practice what you learned and get tips from the pros. Class registration is already open so take a chance on something new and dance your way through spring quarter!