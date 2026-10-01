Wheel Talk: Bike Culture At UCSB

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you first walk across UCSB, there’s a good chance you’ll accidentally step into the bike lane or narrowly avoid getting clipped by someone speeding past on two wheels.

Welcome to bike culture.

At UCSB, biking isn’t just a way to get around, it’s the way to get around. With over 7 miles of bike paths and thousands of riders each day, the campus runs on pedals. During this time when you’re learning to navigate independence, your bike quickly becomes part of your routine.

When I toured UCSB, the endless bike paths were actually one of the reasons I fell in love with it. When I finally got here though, it felt daunting. From the busy roundabouts to the uneven pavement, I didn’t realize how new biking could feel even after years of experience.

Coming from a small hometown where biking meant casual neighborhood rides, this transition was intense. At UCSB biking is a shared system and way of life. Nearly everyone’s a part of it.

Bike racks are always packed, sometimes feeling like you’re fighting for a parking spot in a full garage. Somehow, that chaos is also what makes it feel like a community.

On my first day riding around campus, I was hooked. I could wake up 5 minutes before class and still make it on time. It felt like I had cracked the code to college life.

Lock it or lose it

Until one day, I walked up to my bike and realized my front tire was gone.

I panicked. I searched frantically, as if I could somehow misplace an entire tire. After a few minutes of chaos, I remembered hearing about the AS Bike Shop, UCSB’s student-run repair spot. So I dragged my now one-wheeled bike, now a unicycle, across campus and was met with friendly faces and helping hands.

That was my first introduction to the support system behind UCSB’s bike culture.

In the winter quarter, when my back tire got stolen. I didn’t panic. I simply walked my bike back to its oasis, the bike shop.

Things escalated when I returned from spring break to find my entire bike gone.

I was frustrated, honestly a little heartbroken. I had registered my bike with the UCPD, so I filed a report but I never got it back.

That loss made me confront a bigger issue: I thought I understood bike safety, but I didn’t.

I hadn’t invested in a strong enough lock, and I hadn’t secured my bike properly. I assumed it would be fine as long as I wasn’t gone for too long.

This assumption didn’t hold up at UCSB.

When I got a new bike, I did things differently. I invested in a sturdy U-lock and a cable, making sure I could secure both wheels and the frame. I couldn’t go through losing another bike, but this time, I felt prepared.

Lessons from the curb

If there’s one thing I learned it’s that on campus where biking is central, you need to invest in your bike.

First, get a strong lock. Make sure that your lock can’t easily be dismantled or cut: theft is common, unfortunately. Don’t use your lock liberally, making sure your bike is secure all the time when you’re not using it is the most important step in bike safety.

My second piece of advice is that used bikes are your friends. I came with a relatively good bike, a grave mistake on my end. Flashier bikes tend to attract more eyes, and not the good kind. So, investing in a used bike is your best bet. The AS bike shop and a bike boutique in IV offer many options for used bikes. Besides this being one of your best bets for keeping your bike, it’s also affordable.

Plus, your bike is going to go through a lot during college. By the end of it, it won’t look brand new anyway, so it doesn’t need to start that way either.

Third, take advantage of the school events and workshops for bike safety. Associated Students and various campus groups host events that teach everything from bike safety to basic repairs. Whether you’re new to biking or just want to feel more confident, these resources make a huge difference.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

JUST Keep pedaling

Biking here can feel intimidating at first, especially when it seems like everyone else already knows what they’re doing. You’re not alone, however. Many students rely on these same resources to find their footing, or in this case their pedaling.

That’s just part of the culture.

I’ll end with this: biking at UCSB isn’t required, but it’s worth it. Riding through Isla Vista or around campus at sunset has become one of my favorite parts of daily life. It’s something I never expected to appreciate as much as I do now.

So if you’re hesitant, give it a try. With the right preparation and support, you might just fall in love with biking here too.