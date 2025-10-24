Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe…Without Overspending

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School’s back in session, the sun sets before dinner, and every morning starts with the same question: What do I wear today? In Santa Barbara, we’re spoiled with ocean views, endless coffee shops, and near-perfect weather—but we’re missing one key thing: real seasons. Instead of crisp autumn air and fall foliage, we get 62-degree “partly cloudy” days that blur summer into fall. Still, that doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to feel stuck in limbo. Here’s your guide to effortlessly transitioning your closet from summer to fall, using the same pieces you already love.

Your Base Is Key

What distinguishes a good fall wardrobe from a truly great one is a foundation of timeless basics you actually love to wear. Think of those effortlessly flattering blue jeans, the tank that fits like it was made for you, or the long-sleeve so soft it becomes a second skin. The best fall closets aren’t built on trends; they’re built on pieces that make you feel good every single time you reach for them.

Chic, laid-back fashion is everywhere right now, and a few key pieces can give your fall wardrobe a quick refresh: think low-rise loose jeans, a crisp white tank, or a cute brown boot (or classic black kitten heel if that’s your vibe). You don’t need to drop hundreds of dollars; start with what you already own and add just a few versatile pieces to elevate and solidify your look.

The Temperature Changes, But You Don’t Have To

Even though Santa Barbara technically doesn’t have seasons, it somehow still has the most confusing weather to dress for. You leave for class shivering, only to arrive in a full-on sweat.

The solution to this pressing issue is simple: layering. Start with a neutral, stylish base; a slip dress with boots, a classic tank with jeans, or a midi skirt with heels. Now, layering takes it to the next level. A cardigan, cozy sweater, or chic vest instantly elevates the look while keeping you warm. While quality sweaters and jackets can be pricey, Goleta’s thrift scene makes it easy to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Alpha Thrift, Goodwill, and the Isla Vista pop-up shops are ideal for discovering playful colors and textures that give your fall basics a “cool-girl,” elevated twist.

Accessorize Always

Fall fashion leans into neutrals and simplicity, which means accessories make all the difference. Whether you’re more of a gold or silver person, chunky jewelry or a bold statement piece can instantly transform your vibe. Personally, a big pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and bangle bracelets are some of my favorites.

A good bag can pull an outfit together without trying too hard. Go for structured leather if you want something polished, or keep it casual with a slouchy tote or longchamp. Bonus points if it adds some pop of color to your neutral base.

Scarves and sunglasses are where practicality meets style. A light knit scarf or a pair of sleek sunnies instantly adds that cozy fall energy while still being 75 degrees and sunny in Santa Barbara.

And, of course, shoes tie it all together. Swap your summer flip-flops (sorry) for brown campus boots or loafers. They add just enough edge while still being easy to wear to class or out at night.

The Budget Edit

To reiterate, a new season doesn’t mean your whole closet has to be. Take inventory of what is right in front of you. Reimagine summer pieces with a cardigan or denim jacket. Utilize the local thrift spots or hop online and scope Depop and Poshmark. Getting dressed should feel fun, not like another task on your to-do list. When you’re genuinely excited about your outfit, those cold, early-morning walks to an 8 A.M. chemistry midterm or 9:30 accounting class feel a little less painful. However, if you do decide to splurge (go for it), try to invest in high-quality, sustainable pieces that last beyond the season. Again, with a simple outfit to start, you can always make tweaks and alterations with the accessories you pair it with.

Make Fall Your Own

Although it’s so easy to get caught up in trends, the way you dress can truly express who you are as a person and used as a creative outlet. So, no, you don’t need this sweater from the TikTok shop or that Amazon Skims dupe. While there’s no shame in indulging now and then, social media puts a lot of pressure on consumer culture and it is easy to feel “out-of-style” if you decide not to keep up with the newest thing. The truth is, trends come in and out all the time, and, more often than not, they end up being donated or in the landfills 3 months later.

Overall, the change in seasons opens up new opportunities to get creative with your style. Experiment with layering unexpected textures, mixing neutrals with pops of color, or adding bold accessories to make even simple outfits feel like you.