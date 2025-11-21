Unique Holiday Party Themes To Try This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the holiday season approaching, so is the holiday party season. A cute, intentional theme can make such a difference when it comes to an enjoyable and smooth planning process.

Whether you’re feeling a chill gathering, something sleek, or a big function, below are some curated ideas that all bring a different but festive vibe.

Whether you are hosting in Isla Vista or at a break location, here are five holiday themes and two New Year’s options to make your party feel exciting and well thought out!

1. Cocoa & cozy

THE VIBE:

Soft, warm, and intentionally simple. This is the classic cozy night in but elevated, layered textures, candles, and everyone settling in with something warm to drink.

The goal is for it to feel calm and slow and a little like the quiet part of winter you actually look forward to.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Food and Drinks: Create a small cocoa bar with hot chocolate, flavored syrups, and minimal, pretty toppings like peppermint pieces or cinnamon sticks. Add a few warm snacks such as cookies, pastries, or popcorn.

Use neutral mugs or glass latte cups to keep the setup looking clean.

Dress code: Keep the dress code to soft loungewear or matching neutrals to keep the space visually cohesive.

Decorations: Layer blankets, add soft lighting, and use candles or warm lamps to make the room feel intentionally cozy.

Have a Digi near and ready to use!

MUSIC:

Calm, wintery playlists, soft acoustic covers, or instrumentals that blend into the background.

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/3V7Ao6inQ

2. Tinsel & Tinis

THE VIBE:

Sleek, modern, soft metallics, clean lines, and subtle sparkle. More “holiday chic” than “party store.” It feels stylish, refined, and perfect for a Thursday or Friday night with friends who love getting dressed up.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Martini Menu (Mocktail or Cocktail): Classic, espresso, and peppermint. Served in clean glassware with minimal garnishes (espresso beans, a candy-cane rim, or citrus ).

Dress Code: Metallic or sparkly accents, satin slip dresses, sequined tops, silver hoops, structured blazers, kitten heels.

Decorations: minimalist metallic (silver candlesticks, mirrored trays, chrome accents), mini disco balls grouped in bowls or vases for a modern look, neutral base with soft sparkle (thin metallic streamers or tinsel, used sparingly)

MUSIC:

Upbeat but chic, house remixes, classic holiday but remixed, and modern, low-key holiday remixes.

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/7pKp0MHPx

3. Seashells & Sips

THE VIBE:

Relaxed coastal holiday energy with soft sunset colors, ocean breeze, and a laid-back feel. Works perfectly for Isla Vista or anywhere near the beach. Beach picnic or backyard spread. Light, simple, and seasonally themed without being overly extravagant.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Dress Code:

Beachy neutrals or coastal blues. Sweaters, linen pants, rainbows or flip-flops.

Beachy neutrals or coastal blues. Sweaters, linen pants, rainbows or flip-flops. Drinks:

Light cocktails or mocktails: spritzes, margaritas, and coconut-cranberry drinks.

Light cocktails or mocktails: spritzes, margaritas, and coconut-cranberry drinks. Food:

Fresh snacks and a fruit platter.

Fresh snacks and a fruit platter. Decor:

Shells, starfish, blankets, twinkle lights, and pale, coastal-inspired colors

MUSIC:

Chill or surf-inspired holiday playlists

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/74yzxzkhg

4. Gingerbread & gin

THE VIBE:

A lighthearted craft night where you build gingerbread houses and make cookies that never turn out the way you expect. It’s relaxed, funny, and more about enjoying the process than creating anything structurally sound.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Supplies: Buy the inexpensive gingerbread kits because they’re easier and way more entertaining. Target sells affordable ones in 4-packs!

Drinks: Serve simple gin drinks like gin and cranberry, a gin fizz, or a seasonal spritz.

Use parchment paper to make cleanup painless. Maybe add a small prize for the most impressive “failure” of the night to keep things fun.

MUSIC: Keep a cozy playlist or a familiar holiday movie on in the background so the whole space feels warm and easy.

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/4bYGpdoVG

Kelsey Emery / Spoon

5. EVERGREEN & Espresso

THE VIBE:

Sophisticated, forestry, and clean. This one is grounded and slightly elevated with deep greens, pine, and warm lighting. It could be more of a dinner party or a cocktail hour type of event.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Dress code: Ask friends to wear dark greens, blacks, or neutrals, cohesive but not overboard.

Food and Drink: Serve espresso martinis or coffee-based mocktails to match the atmosphere. Appetizers, and larger plates. Ask guests to bring a dish, potluck style.

Decorations: Decorate with pine branches, candles, and minimalistic accents that keep everything simple. Dim the lighting to create a calm, cabin-like feel.

MUSIC: Play classic holiday instrumentals for a quieter, more intimate vibe.

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/3CzdFIItc

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

6. TJ’s & PJs

THE VIBE:

Easygoing and fun. This is your built-in excuse to grab your friends, walk through Trader Joe’s, and load up on all the seasonal snacks and drinks. Bring everything home, get into pajamas, and have a chill movie night surrounded by fun TJ’s finds.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Dresscode: Keep the dress code simple with cozy pajamas or sweats.

Food: Pick up a mix of seasonal items, frozen appetizers, fun drinks, and the classic Trader Joe’s desserts

Set out everything buffet-style so people can try a little of each. Choose a comfort movie or something light that fits the relaxed energy. Maybe grab a bunch of flowers and make a TJ’s bouquet for the table.

MUSIC: Soft indie, nostalgic playlists, or quiet holiday background music before the movie starts.

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/6japF3EnY

7. Sparkle & Spritz (New Year’s)

THE VIBE:

Bright, European, and upbeat with lots of movement and color. It’s a fun, bubbly theme that feels celebratory and photographs well.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Drinks: Offer a spritz menu with options like Aperol, St. Germain, or apple cider so everyone has something refreshing.

Dress code: Suggest sequins, metallics, or warm sunset shades for outfits. Have the classic New years hats and crowns around, available for guests.

Decorations: Keep the décor in orange and gold tones to tie everything together. Add multicolor streamers, garlands, and candles. Maybe add in a few disco balls.

MUSIC: Use a lively, pop-forward playlist to keep the energy high.

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/7f4wqKP8e

8. Midnight & Marble (New Year’s)

THE VIBE:

Sleek, modern, and minimal with a quiet luxury feel. It’s perfect for a calmer and curated New Year’s without the usual chaos.

HOW TO HOST IT:

Dress code: Keep the dress code simple with black, white, and silver so the space feels clean and intentional.

Decoration: Decorate with marble textures, glassware, and candles. Create a black-and-white area for clean photos that match the theme. A plain and Simple banner with a big “Happy New Years”.

Drinks and Food: Serve straightforward cocktails like gin martinis or champagne. Maybe make a classy cake with writing on top, such as “hello 2026.”

MUSIC: Play subtle house or electronic music to maintain a smooth, relaxing atmosphere.

PINTEREST BOARD: https://pin.it/6LXXx3D4V