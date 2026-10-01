Girls’ Guide To The Perfect UCSB Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Working at a woman’s boutique in downtown Santa Barbara, I’ve come to notice a weekly pattern. In the 48 hours leading up to the weekend, duos and trios of freshmen come in looking for last-minute outfits for a hyper-specific party theme.

I sympathize with them… I don’t know if anyone would have the perfect ensemble for a “Wizards and Sluts” party laying around.

As a junior, I’d like to think I’m not too much older and wiser, but I try my best to offer some stylistic insight for the underclassmen as they scramble for the perfect sequin top or black boots. So, I’ve compiled a list of the standard UCSB party themes I’ve been told at my job, and what I’d recommended in return! In addition to the theme-specific pieces, there are plenty of re-wearable staples that you need to get in stock ASAP.

Between frats, dayges, club parties, and downtown, choosing the #1 party school in the country has its perks. Unfortunately for my wallet, but fortunately for my happiness, it gives endless excuses to expand my wardrobe. Still, we’re all suffering through the humbling college student budget, so thrifting, borrowing from friends, and DIY pieces are always a good idea (boo to fast fashion).

Columbia Pictures / Revolution Studios

Classic Themes

UCSB technically isn’t “known” for the Greek life, but that doesn’t stop us from having all of the classic Greek life party themes. There are a few general closet necessities that I remember wishing I had during my first weekends in Isla Vista.

A pair of “beater” shoes is crucial; sneakers that you have no connection to, and couldn’t care less about destroying. You can be as careful as you want, but there’s no evading the disgusting combination of the trampling of crowds, the ocean air, and inevitable beer-spillage. At some point, I graduated to boots, which are of course, my pair of “beater boots.” Boots also add a (minimal) amount of warmth for night-time outfits with shorts or a skirt.

Speaking of, a plain black skirt is a UCSB must-have. Even better, as a preventative measure, a skort. It acts as a blank canvas for every outfit, but more importantly my go-to for when my whole closet is sprawled across my room and I’m one more failed outfit away from not going out.

And, pockets… I would spend my whole savings on a good black skirt with pockets so I don’t have to carry a bag. I’d give any purse being brought to the frats a 50% chance of making it back home safely, and a 25% chance of making it back home with no belongings missing.

Sometimes, specific themes are a perfect excuse to buy a new top or accessory. To start, one of the only pros of winter quarter is the number of winter wonderland/après-ski/80’s in Aspen parties. Sparkly white tops, sequined skirts, and even ear muffs are good to have on hand. Isla Vista gets chilly at night, at least for SoCal, so tight, Skims-like long sleeves or off-the-shoulders are good to have, just in case.

For a school on the beach, we sure love recreating the wild west. There’s always the general “Western” theme, but everyone loves a country v.s. country club party. A cowboy hat, usually tan, black, red, white, or pink, can pair up with pretty much any outfit, and it’ll be on theme. If you want your beater boots to be multi-faceted, buy a brown pair and now you have perfect cowboy boots.

With the warmer quarters comes the rave-esque themes. Rio, rave, festival… it all calls for a pashmina. Any thin scarf or random piece of fabric can be tied into a pashmina. Pair it with sunglasses and you don’t even have to do your hair or makeup. But, if your eyes do happen to be visible, a little glitter never hurt. Loose glitter to pat onto eyelids or collarbones acts similarly to a cowboy hat, as it pretty much automatically makes any outfit on-theme.

Dayges

There is no such thing as owning too many bikinis at UCSB. 90% of the crowd at a dayge will be in the Isla Vista dayge uniform: a bikini, shorts/a skirt, and boots. You never know how you’ll be feeling, so I’d say having a bikini top in every color would be the safest option! Micro-shorts have been all the rage recently, most often jean, ruffle, or even sequined — the more micro, the better. I love Motel Rocks for these.

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And, if you feel a little exposed, a coverup top or dress can go over any bikini for an equally cute dayge outfit. Sheer mesh or crochet are the most popular amongst the UCSB girls. Yet, the more skin you show, the more room there is for accessorizing. Arm cuffs, belly chains, and pendant necklaces in your choice of gold or silver, are a must.

No girl will get through their time at UCSB without attending a jungle-themed dayge. Animal print, most commonly cheetah, leopard, or zebra, is a staple. Brandy sells comfy leopard print pieces, and most boutiques here carry some variant of leopard microshorts. Keep a pack of the tiny clear hair bands on hand for little braids, and you’re ready for the jungle.

A general rule of thumb: if you’re deciding whether to bring something or leave it in your hometown closet, bring it. That beanie of your favorite sports team from high school will be put to use for the yearly “beanies and bikinis” dayge, which is self-explanatory.

Downtown

Once you turn 21, or your ID says you’re 21, there’s no longer a theme to tell you what to wear. Downtown Santa Barbara isn’t Miami; there’s no dress code, and really, anything flies. Yet, I personally think getting dolled-up for the bars with your roommates is one of the joys of life. Bring back dressing up!!

Typically downtown, you’ll see the girls in any cute top with jeans or a skirt. If we combined our closets, my friends and I would have every variation of little black top under the sun. Boots are a reliable choice, but kitten heels have been all over my social media feeds, and I’ve recently started seeing them pop-up during nights out too.

At the end of the day, the outfit is only as important as you make it. I usually don’t remember my weekend outfits, but I do remember blasting music while getting ready and laughing with my girlfriends. Nonetheless, having the perfect fit for a cute digicam flick never hurts.