Trends Our Parents Rocked Before Us

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our generation is incredibly on top of style, but we stole it all. I can safely say that nearly every trend I enjoy today was something my mom rocked in her 20s too. It’s honestly so fun to see what our generation does with fashion, and how we’ve made iconic trends of the past our own. In this article, I’d like to pay homage to some of the timeless trends our parents mastered long before we did.

mullets

Despite the controversy, I am pro-mullet. If it’s cut right and has some volume, I think it can make all the difference, and can somehow make your clothes look better too. Bell bottom jeans, a mullet, and a tight tee is a combo I’ve seen often on TikTok, and it’s the go-to look for a number of denim ads. There’s just something about a mullet that’s rough but still stylish. As many know, this was more of an ’80s trend, coming to light in the early ’70s after being worn by Henri Mollet. Today, it’s often accompanied by a good ‘stache and some patchwork tattoos.

Off-the-shoulder

I honestly did not get the hype behind this trend until I tried it myself. Now about half my sweatshirts are cut to have the off-the-shoulder look. Cutting the neckline is a fun way to transform a staple sweatshirt and show the shoulders without having to overthink an outfit. Believe it or not, this actually became a trend in the 1960s and became known as the “Bardot” neckline. After seeing a comeback in the mid 2000s and now the 2020s, I would say showing a bit of shoulder never goes out of style.

Low Rise Jeans

I have a love-hate relationship with low rise jeans. On a good day, I feel pretty hot wearing some low rise jeans and a tank top. On a bad day, the low rise jeans are not even a consideration in my outfit choice. However, when the low rise looks good, it looks good. This trend saw its height in the ’90s and 2000s, and is now back and better than ever for our generation. I think it’s an amazing piece to style with, and gives a sexy flare in comparison to regular jeans.

bell bottoms

Bell bottoms are my all-time favorite pant-style. Not only do they accentuate what straight pants can’t, but they also look good on absolutely everyone. I can pair them with a casual tee, or dress them up with a nicer top. These are the pants for any occasion. Bell bottoms were most definitely at their height in the ’70s, but also made their way back for the ’90s. Whether it be a good pair of leggings or a light wash pair of jeans, I always love a good bell bottom pant.

uggs

I’ve come to love Uggs again. I was honestly sick of them when they were at their height during my childhood, but they’ve made a comeback and I’ve hopped on the wave. They’re a very fashionable way to stay warm. However, Uggs were actually invented by Australian surfer Brian Smith, who created them to keep his feet warm after surfing. After word spread in Australia over the new shoes, Californians and other coastal cultures adopted the trend as a post-surf necessity. Uggs were a surf-culture, 1980s SoCal craze before they became a favorite Fall look.

jorts

I have yet to find my perfect pair of jorts, but I love the way I’ve seen other people style them. Some jorts, a good crop top, and sambas, and you’ve created a look that’s viral now, but has roots in the counterculture movement in the ’70s. They were also big in the ’90s when hip-hop culture made them a necessary staple. After spreading beyond the music scene, jorts became the new “grunge” way to put together an unconventional outfit. Jorts really do the trick of accentuating the waist, while still looking loose and somewhat conservative.

I have absolutely loved seeing what our generation can do with the cycle of trends we’ve seen over the years. Not only have we nailed the looks we see on vintage covers, but we’ve made them our own. From bell bottoms to mullets, we truly know how to bring something back and make it better than ever. Go find a vintage look of your own and test the waters — a mullet might look good on you!