Things I Learned Moving To The Other Side Of The World Alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I landed in Barcelona, I was excited, but there was also a pit in my stomach. As a 21-year-old girl moving to another country for the summer with almost no safety net, I didn’t speak the language well, I didn’t have housing, I didn’t have a visa sorted, and I didn’t know anyone. All I had was an internship and a goal.

Looking back, it seems a little insane.

Living in a college town can feel like being in a bubble. Everything is structured for you: classes, housing, friendships, and routines. Moving somewhere completely new strips that structure away. Suddenly, you have to build your life from scratch.

Original photo by Natalie Matzuka

How I ended up in Barcelona

After studying abroad in Tahiti and learning about tourism and sustainability, I became interested in how the hospitality industry can impact the environment. When I got home, I decided I wanted real-world experience, so I started cold emailing luxury hotels in Europe, expressing my interest in working with them.

One of them replied.

The interview went well, and before I knew it, I was leaving spring quarter in Santa Barbara two weeks early and boarding a plane to Spain.

That summer, I worked as a sustainability intern at a luxury hotel in Barcelona. Most days were spent running up and down all 44 floors of the building, often in heels, working closely with the engineering department. The entire team spoke Spanish, and my Spanish was far from perfect.

There were meetings where I understood only part of what was being said, nodding along while translating in my head, then forcing myself to speak anyway. Over time, the discomfort started to fade. The team unexpectedly became a support system, helping me navigate both the job and life in a new city.

IT wasn’t always easy

When I first arrived, I didn’t even have housing.

Those first few days were stressful, trying to find somewhere to live while also starting a new job in a completely unfamiliar place. Sitting in orientation at the hotel for the first time made everything feel real. Somehow, it had worked out.

With help, I eventually found an apartment in the center of the city, surrounded by shops and cafés, about a 30-minute walk from work.

Still, there were moments when everything felt overwhelming. There were nights when I went home after work and didn’t want to go out alone, so I stayed in. There were moments of homesickness and times when everything blurred together.

At one point, I even had to take my exams online, including my chemistry exam, from a café, with a café con leche and a croissant next to my laptop and periodic table, trying to focus while everything around me felt new and distracting.

It wasn’t a vacation. It was real life just in a new place.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Finding Community

One of the biggest lessons I learned was that community doesn’t just appear. You have to create it.

I met people through work, especially other interns, and those relationships quickly turned into friendships and travel companions. I also knew a few students studying in Barcelona for the summer, and whenever our schedules lined up, we would meet up. I became a regular at a coffee shop near my apartment, where small interactions started to feel familiar.

I made an effort to talk to people, whether it was store owners, neighbors, or someone new. I went paddleboarding on Barceloneta Beach with people I had just met.

Friends from home and family visited throughout the summer, which made the experience feel less distant and gave me the chance to share parts of my new life with people who already knew me.

Balancing Work and Everything Else

Even with a full-time schedule, I made time to explore. While my internship remained my priority, I was intentional about experiencing as much of Europe as I could, knowing how rare it was to be living abroad with that kind of access. I learned how to balance responsibility with making the most of where I was, using weekends to travel to places like Paris, London, and Florence, often returning late Sunday and going straight into work Monday. It was exhausting but worth it.

During the week, I tried to make each day feel different in smaller ways. I would take Pilates and different workout classes through ClassPass before work. After work, I made an effort to explore new areas of the city or try different restaurants, often going out to eat with coworkers. At the same time, I was mindful about prioritizing rest and sleep when I could, so I could stay focused and show up fully at work. Those routines helped me stay grounded while still making the experience feel full.

Some of the most memorable moments came from unplanned decisions. One weekend, going out in Barcelona and then getting on a 5 a.m. train to Madrid with no sleep, and taking a much-needed nap on the train.

Other experiences came together just as naturally. I carpooled with strangers to Valencia and ended up having one of the best days of the summer. In London, I met people in my hostel and spent the day exploring with them.

Those experiences reinforced how much can come from staying open and taking opportunities as they come.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Learning to Be Alone

Unlike study abroad, where you are surrounded by other students from home, this experience was different. I was the only American in my workplace, and everything felt unfamiliar at first.

I have always been comfortable being alone, but this was different. This was a new level of independence.

I remember sitting at a rooftop bar alone one night with a book, surrounded by conversations I could not fully understand, feeling very aware of myself, and wondering if I had made a mistake coming. But I stayed, finished my drink, and walked home, realizing I had done something I would have avoided before.

Over time, being alone became something I appreciated. I spent hours walking through different neighborhoods in the city, finding new cafés, shops, museums, and parks, and learning the history and rhythm of the city at my own pace.

It taught me that being alone does not have to mean being lonely.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

What I learned

That summer taught me lessons that go far beyond the internship itself. Being in a new country meant I had to figure things out on my own and speak up for what I needed. I learned that asking for help is not a weakness. People are often far more generous and willing to support you than you expect, and reaching out made challenges easier to handle. This lesson has stayed with me, especially as I think about life after graduation, where independence and knowing when to rely on others are essential.

Advocate for yourself – Speak up for what you need and trust your own judgment.

Ask for help when you need it – Accepting guidance does not make you weak; it helps you grow and navigate challenges more effectively.

Put yourself out there – Friendships do not form automatically. You have to make the effort, and most people are more open than you think.

Learn to enjoy your own company – Being comfortable alone is one of the most valuable skills you can gain.

Stay aware and responsible – Solo travel and new experiences are rewarding but require you to prioritize your safety and well-being.

Allow yourself to feel homesick – Missing home is part of the process and a sign that you are growing.

Have fun and embrace the messiness – Even when things feel overwhelming or uncertain, staying present makes the experience meaningful.

That summer was messy, exciting, overwhelming, and unforgettable. It wasn’t perfect, but it was real life, and that’s what made it so special. Between the inspiring internship, exploring the city, and even checking out a gorgeous hotel, every day had something new to offer. Being open to support, asking for help, and fully showing up for each moment made the experience richer and the memories stick. These lessons still guide me now, reminding me that growth, connection, and fun can all happen at the same time, even when life gets a little unpredictable.