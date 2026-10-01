The Woman Behind The Voice

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am. And so are you. Celine Dion is a transnational singer widely known as one of the best vocalists in pop music history. In her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, Dion shares, “I didn’t invent myself, I didn’t create myself, I am.”

Dion connects with her audience and a global population through her authenticity and genuine sincerity that she carries with her on stage and off stage. Her documentary starkly focuses on her physical and emotional navigation of her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome. In May 2024, a month before her premiere, in an interview with Vogue, Dion shares “I no longer want to be brave. I had tried as long as I could. It was time for me to be smart.”

There are scenes of her physically expressing pain and graphic images of color-coded pills and beeping machines. Her syndrome has completely shifted the narrative of her life. She shared how she has had to lie to her audiences to cancel shows, as her syndrome affected her ability to perform.

She added how it had become too heavy for her and that this documentary was to honor her truth, which makes her Celine Dion, beyond her voice. “The show must go on,” said Dion.

“My voice was the conductor of my life,” Dion shared, adding wherever her voice took her, she followed. For anybody, superstar status or not, questioning your identity and struggling with a piece of yourself is one of the hardest internal storylines. Health, specifically when it disrupts one’s passion or purpose, is typically a private struggle.

Now, add the component of external pressure to provide vocality for millions of fans across the globe, and it’s a recipe for an identity crisis. Dion depicts how difficult it has been to navigate through this era of her life questioning, “Who is Celine Dion?” and this documentary correlates as an answer: she just is.

From Quebec to stardom

Born in Charlemagne, Canada in 1968, Dion began singing professionally early in her childhood. In her documentary, she shares her experience growing up in poverty with thirteen brothers and sisters. Dion shares that there were times her family had an empty fridge.

But, Dion makes it clear that her mother would never verbalize this struggle and rather resorted to crafting a whirlwind of ingredients into a meal. One night, she made “carrot pies” which consisted of hand-made dough and chopped up carrots.

Dion shares that language of sound and music, single-handedly orchestrated her identity. Her parents had met through their devotion to music and shared their passion with their children by singing, dancing, and playing various instruments.

They also ran a piano bar where Dion began singing as a young girl. She described her childhood home as a place of “love and happiness.” At 12-years-old, she recorded a demo tape of a song she produced alongside her brother and mother. After sending it to her manager, René Angélil, he decided to mortgage his home to finance her first album, because of her undeniable talent.

Her career blossomed in the realm of French music and slowly morphed into global fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Dion learned English and began recording albums in English-language. A few staples include The Power of Love, Because You Loved Me, and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, establishing her as one of the most successful vocalists in the world.

These songs held a threshold of emotion intertwined with a mastery of vocal skills that the music industry had simply not encountered. My Heart Will Go On, which premiered in the iconic 1997 film, Titanic, captured a transcending moment in her career towards historical and global success.

Stamp Gallery

After the stage

In her documentary, Dion explores her warehouse of extravagant custom-made dresses, patterned luxurious heels, and pops of color seeping through the plastic bins that categorize the chaos. Nearly functioning as an archival of her life, her bins of memories are meticulously numbered and stacked on shelves, towering towards the ceiling. Reminiscing on the art of show business, Dion shares, “I think we made our own magic,” adding, “if you want to go fast, go alone, and if you want to go far, go together.”

Beyond the glitz and glam, Dion credits her true fulfillment in life to her son René Charles Dion, twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, her late husband, and her manager René Angélil. She explains that beyond her career success, being a mother offered her a new way of living. In the documentary, she openly expresses her grief, love, and humor to depict the dynamic of family in her upbringing and throughout adulthood. This does include, in no particular order: two sleepy yellow labradors, Charlie and Bear, and a rat, Lionel, named after the rat in Disney’s Cory in the House.

Celine Dion is a historical pop-culture icon that broke boundaries in a global music industry. On April 17, 2026, Dion released a new single, Dansons, marking her first original french song in a decade, and resume of public activity since her health crisis. But, she is also human. She loves, she struggles, she laughs and cries, and channels her authenticity through the artistic language of music. Her message is refreshing in an overly-saturated industry of pre-planned, designed and curated celebrity culture. There is something so special about just being, and that is what Celine Dion’s message inspires the world to do.