The Ultimate College Girl’s LinkedIn Guide

On November 21, 2024, I did it. I reached my lifelong (beginning of college) goal of reaching 501 connections on the professional social networking site, LinkedIn.

Reaching 500+ connections is important because it signifies that you have a large professional network, boosts your visibility, and will only display “500+” connections on your profile afterward, no matter how many more connections you gain. This is an impressive look for potential employers and can impact getting jobs or internships. Many other aspects of LinkedIn are important to master, so read along for my tips and tricks!

Crafting your image

Priority number one is to have a professional profile photo. This will set the tone for your account and help employers see you in a professional light. Many clubs and organizations on campus will host headshot events, so keep an eye out! You can also put on a nice top, make yourself look put together, and have a friend with a nice camera take a photo of you. If none of these options are available, many people will use their senior portraits from high school until they can attain a headshot portrait of themselves. For your cover image — the banner behind your profile photo — attach a photo of campus, and show off your beautiful (and competitive) school!

Highlighting strengths and experience

Let’s break down your profile section by section. The four main groups are: About, Experience, Education, and Volunteering. For your About section, craft a 3-to-4 sentence blurb about yourself including your major, career goals, and biggest strengths. This will give your viewers a quick summary about who you are. For Experience and Volunteer, add any jobs or positions you have held, and a few bullet points of your main responsibilities for each. In the Education section, add blocks for both your high school and UCSB, and make sure to list your various activities such as clubs participated in and awards. We UC students have a lot of leadership experience that got us in here, so share it loud and proud! You can also add sections for Interests and Skills if you want to continue personalizing your account. The more positive information potential employers can learn about you, the better.

If you never connect, the answer is always no.

For those of us who consider ourselves master Instagram stalkers, this is your time to shine. When I started my LinkedIn connection journey, I challenged myself to make at least 100 connections a quarter. To accomplish this, I would first follow all of my closest friends from home and school. After this, I would go through their following, and connect with anyone I knew on their lists that I hadn’t connected with. By following this web of connections, you will reach 500+ in no time. Also, don’t be afraid to connect with the parents of your friends, as their LinkedIn network is likely very vast. Remember, any brief acquaintance could be the key to landing your next big break.

So there you have it! These are just a few pieces of advice to consider when putting together a LinkedIn profile. Once you start thinking about growing your network as an alternative to scrolling on social media, the more fun it will be. Remember, it is never too late to start making an account. It can only help you. Happy connecting!