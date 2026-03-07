The Three Types of Hobbies I Think Everyone Needs to Have

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love hobbies. I am a hobby girl. The only problem is I sometimes have too many hobbies. There’s so many interesting things to do and try, but only so many hours in the day. To fix this problem, I came up with a three-hobby rule. Upon further research, it seems I’m not the only one with the idea. There are other discussions online of the “three hobby rule,” although the rules are not always the same. So, although not entirely original to me, below are my thoughts on the ideal three types of hobbies.

Physical

First, the physical hobby. This is something that gets your body moving on a regular basis. It is the hobby category I most often neglect, because it takes the most effort for me. However, when I pass on physical activities, I notice negative effects on my well-being.

In the past, I saw exercise as something that had to be a chore. I would go to the gym (an activity I hate) and not understand why I dreaded doing it. However, changing my mindset from “exercise” to “hobby” allowed me to think of it as something fun, and pick an activity I genuinely enjoyed.

When picking a physical hobby, I try to select something that allows me to grow a skill set and track my improvement. My current physical hobby is kickboxing, and I love it. It’s fun to learn new moves and become a more competent fighter with each session.

I think a great start to finding a physical hobby is taking a Rec Cen class. They have a huge variety and only last a quarter, so it’s a perfect way to try something without committing for a long period of time. With spring quarter approaching, it is a great time to sign up. Another great place to start is the climbing gym in the Rec Cen. The wall is free (you only have to pay for shoes), and they have climbs from beginner to advanced.

Mental

The next hobby type I always have in my rotation is mental. This is something that gets my brain moving. I generally consider my mental hobby as something that involves consumption. In other words, I am gaining knowledge from another source. It provides the best counterbalance to all the time I spend on my phone. It feels great at the end of the day to look back and remember something meaningful that I learned.

The mental hobby is perfect for when you are feeling lazy at the end of the day, and want to do something that requires minimal effort. Compared with a physical hobby, this one can be done anywhere for any amount of time. If you have ten minutes before bed, it’s a great alternative instead of doing something screen-related.

My current mental hobby is reading. Reading is accessible to me almost anywhere at any time, since I read on my phone. Clubs are a great way to get involved with a mental hobby at UCSB. Groups like Chess Club (@ucsbchess), Korean Language Club (@ucsbklc), and TedxUCSB (@tedxucsb) allow you to expand your knowledge while getting to know other students! UCSB Arts and Lectures also always have visiting speakers as well.

Creative

Last is a creative hobby. This is something you create, obviously. As someone who does not consider themselves a creative person, this is the hobby type I never adopted until recently. However, I started doing little creative activities like water color and air-dry clay with my friends, and realized how much I loved doing it. Now, several of my horrible water colors are clipped on the fridge, and my air-dry clay is scattered around my apartment.

This hobby type is not just for the natural creatives. You don’t need to be creative to have a creative hobby. It’s almost more important that you aren’t, because it feels good to make something with no pressure attached. I go into watercoloring knowing it will probably turn out nothing like whatever I am trying to create, and that’s okay. It feels good to make something, rather than just consume. And while in college, when all of our efforts are graded and evaluated, it is fun to do something that is entirely for my own benefit.

Some creative hobbies I have dabbled in include painting, watercolor, air-dry clay, bracelet making, sewing, crocheting, baking, writing poetry, writing short stories, and making collages. None turn out particularly well, but I still enjoy all the time I spent doing it. The Rec Cen has great classes in this regard as well, such as pottery and dance.

My Thoughts

I’ve been using my three-hobby system for the past year, and it works like a charm. I have one to keep me active, one to keep me thinking, and one to keep me creative. It’s enough hobbies to always give me something to do, but not so many that I never give each one enough attention. And it’s perfect, because if I get tired of one, I know what sort of activity should take its place.

I think hobbies are one of the most important parts of my life. Even when I move from place to place, and it feels like nothing is permanent, my hobbies come with me. In the past year, I’ve spent time split between Santa Barbara, the Bay Area, and Scotland. Even though there is nothing tying those places together, I have my hobbies in each. They are solitary activities, so I never need to rely on someone else to do them. They give me a great reason to be off my phone. And, I get to feel productive at something I am excited about, rather than just school and work. I highly recommend this system.