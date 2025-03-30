THE STAGECOACH FASHION LOWDOWN: WHAT TO WEAR, WHERE TO BUY, AND HOW TO STAND OUT

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

If you’re like me and you overindulged in this year’s Stagecoach tickets, you’re probably feeling flustered putting together exceptional festival outfits. Festival trends, in general, have been a hot-button topic ever since Kendall Jenner canceled her 2016 Coachella outfit — creating a popularly referenced meme. 2016 Coachella trends — messy buns, flower crowns, lace vests, and black chokers — dominated the Indio-held venue, a style revolution that is now obsolete.

2025 FESTIVAL TRENDS

Now, there is a movement towards keeping the tradition of extravagant festival outfits alive while working to incorporate more youthful trends. Trust me — a lineup with Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs, and Whiskey Myers deserves quite a spectacle of fashion.

Fashion trends this year have seen a turn towards texture, incorporating leather and denim into nearly every outfit. Trends have reoriented towards “styling” your clothes instead of just wearing them. This was popularized by incorporating chunky gold jewelry, belts, layering, and bangle bracelets. 2025 has also been filled with Frye boots, genuine leather boots often worn with dresses and jean shorts, perfect for a country festival. Undeniably, there has been a great movement towards matching sets, whether it be cozy sweatpants, denim skirts and denim shirts, or leather shorts and a leather top; matching sets have been all the rage this year.

However, working to incorporate trending elements doesn’t mean the demise of your unique style. The exciting feature of festival wear is the ability to make it entirely your own, go all out, and revel in the experience!

Maria Scheller / Her Campus

A BREAKDOWN: THREE DAYS, THREE LOOKS

From my extensive research, I’ve spent hours online shopping for festival outfits. Here are three unique outfits sure to turn heads at Stagecoach.

1: Lovely in Lace

As a staple piece, the “All Mine White Lace Mini Dress” from Beginning Boutique is sure to be a showstopper. Perfect for the Indio heat, this piece is lightweight and low-cut, making for a show-stoppingly flattering staple piece.

Paired with the “Zakai” chunky gold cord necklace from Princess Polly, the “Statement Metal Bangle Bracelet Set” from Urban Outfitters, the “Western Buckle Studded Detail Shoulder Bag” from Boohoo, and the “Leopold sunglasses tort” from Princess Polly– you will be sure to stand out as a beacon of style.

To complete the outfit, the “Idyllwild Women’s Right-Away Brown Western Boots – Snip Toe” from Boot Barn are sure to add a country flair to the overall look, tying in the silver stud detail from the Boohoo bag.

2. Cute in Crochet

The “One More Time Top Berry” paired with the matching “One More Time Shorts Berry” from White Fox is a chic yet trendy set that is sure to turn heads. Not to mention that the pre-paired set makes it easy to create a cohesive look!

Paired with dainty gold jewelry to match the beaded hem on the set, the “Verona” sunglasses from WMP eyewear tie the outfit together perfectly.

To complete the outfit, the simplicity of “The Annie” Tecovas works in perfect harmony with the Berry color of the set, tying in a modernly Western element!

Outfit 3: Beautiful in Burgundy

The “Nicolle Mini Dress Burgundy” from Outcast Clothing is sure to turn heads with its bold plunge cowl neckline and silver detailing. This dress cinches at the waist, creating an undeniably desirable silhouette. Not only that, but the dress comes with a detachable leather belt, further adding to its contoured profile.

This rather bold silhouette speaks for itself, allowing it to be paired with simple gold jewelry. However, a statement boot would be the perfect finishing touch for a stylish pairing of pieces. The “Campus 14L Wide Calf” Frye boots, with their unique quality and modern flare, will pair amazingly with the Burgundy hue of the dress.

CAPTIVATING COUNTRY: THE THEME OF THE YEAR

As an attendee of Stagecoach this year, I hope to see captivatingly unique outfits paired with a unique stylistic flare. While I’m undoubtedly excited to see Zach Bryan and his phenomenal stage presence, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to seeing attendees’ outfits either. Happy shopping!