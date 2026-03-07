The Spring Break Pivot: Mexico Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

​

I, like a few of you, had plans for a relaxing week in Mexico this spring break. My plan was to fly into Puerto Vallarta with some friends and spend most of the time in Sayulita. As someone who had never been to Mexico before, I was excited to experience its beautiful beaches, delicious food, and vibrant culture. However, now that Puerto Vallarta has recently become the subject of some scary news, I’ve had to make a last-minute spring break pivot.

The Situation

On February 22nd, Mexican cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was killed by Mexican security forces. El Mencho was an extremely powerful drug lord. The Mexican government attacked him because his cartel, based in the western state of Jalisco, was known for trafficking fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into the United States.

There was a very violent response to his death in Puerto Vallarta and the surrounding towns, with cars being set on fire, roadblocks preventing people from leaving, and a shelter-in-place order issued by the U.S. State Department for citizens in the area.

Although the panic has subsided since the initial events, this incident has prompted people to reconsider their vacation plans. Especially those flying into Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. Department of State’s website has an interactive map that allows the viewer to visually see the danger associated with each country based on the U.S. government’s opinion.

Currently, Jalisco is a Level 3: Reconsider Travel. Based on this information and talking with our stressed-out families, my travel group has decided to cancel our trip. However, it is important to note that other popular spring break destinations are at different levels. For example, Cabo San Lucas is a Level 2: Exercise increased caution (the same as most European countries), so every destination can be evaluated differently.

refunds?

If you have decided to cancel your trip as well, you are probably now super stressed about getting your money back! Every airline and booking service has a different policy, but if you booked a place through Airbnb, you may be entitled to a partial refund through the site, even if your host does not permit it. As for flights, many airlines offer flight miles if you have to cancel your trip, which can even help pay for your next vacation!

alternate trips

If you are set on going somewhere new for spring break, there are plenty of options within the U.S. that can be affordable for a last minute traveler! As for my friends, we thought about where our friends from home go to college and decided to use our flight miles to change our trip to Florida!

Florida is great because it still has warm weather, beautiful beaches, and flights are generally well-priced. Popular destinations include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Panama City Beach. Since Florida is on the other side of the country, this is usually a popular destination for college students on the East Coast, but why should they get to have all the fun?

Another great idea for where to spend a tropical week is Hawaii! Flights from California to Hawaii are similar to those from Florida, and there are plenty of surf hostels in Hawaii that cater to broke college students such as ourselves. There’s nothing like shaved ice, gorgeous waterfalls, and the soft sand in the Hawaiian Islands!

Finally, any place within our own home state of California is an amazing place to be during spring break. While we live by the beach at school, there are amazing beaches in other parts of the state that can be worth checking out, especially during spring break. Some of my favorite coastal California spots are Santa Cruz, Pismo Beach, and San Diego!

In all, while your original spring break might be canceled, there are more than enough other options for you to pursue! Take advantage of this time to check something else off your bucket list, and don’t let your spring break go to waste ;)