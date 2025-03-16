The Soundtrack Of IV — A Band Party Town

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Home from class at last, I sat quietly in my house on Del Playa, ready to relax after a packed day. All of a sudden, instrumental “Hot To Go” by Chappel Roan started blaring from somewhere in the near vicinity. It was a welcome interruption, and throughout the next hour this mystery band played an assortment of Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams and Chappel Roan.

It felt like someone had taken one of my playlists and turned it into a live performance. Throughout the coming days, the same songs were played around the same time. Obviously, one can only listen to the same song so many times. I grew tired of “Hot To Go” (a statement I never thought I’d make) and wished they’d switch it up.

It was a few days later when I was making my lunch when the most abrasive sounds came from somewhere near. Immediately I wished for the return of Chappel Roan covers. I could barely hear myself think through the clanging. It was my neighbor’s attempt at a band, and it was not an audibly appealing one.

My noisy surroundings and mild annoyance was not a unique experience, at least not in Isla Vista. Everyone is in the same boat when it comes to the times our musically inclined neighbors burst into song.

The UCSB campus has long been a place where people are inspired to follow their musical passions, especially in the neighboring community of Isla Vista where most students reside. A lot of well known names have been a part of the UCSB and Isla Vista community, including Jack Johnson and Steve Aoki.

Music and band culture is an integral part of the community, with local bands playing along Del Playa and elsewhere on a weekly basis. Whether it’s at Woodstocks or a house party, bands are responsible for the soundtrack of IV. The Icon Gardens Apartment complex used to be a large garage space where many bands rented spaces to get their start.

I talked to Maycie Cooper, a member of not just one, but two bands in Isla Vista. She joined Sunblind in October of 2023, and Clipper in December of 2024.

She wanted to be able to branch out amongst different genres and styles of music, Clipper being more soul and funk oriented music while Sunblind performs mostly classic rock. This way she gets the best of both worlds.

As a female musician and vocalist, she mentions how her experience with the music scene has been a unique one.Stating that her favorite part of the scene has been how welcoming everyone is, “As a female singer in the music scene here, it’s not often that I find other girls doing the same as me.” She confessed, “I have always been so appreciative of the people who do their best to make me comfortable onstage and I honestly never could’ve expected everyone to be so nice. Everyone’s just here for a good time and to play their songs.”

As a predominantly college town, IV is a place where it seems like anything is possible. A community perfect for young musicians and other creatives.

“I think Isla Vista is such a musically inclined community because of how packed in we all are and because of how easy it is to find other musicians,” Maycie comments. “You can’t help but hear your neighbor’s band and it brings people together. I think that it has become a very inspiring place for people where it’s not all about industry or profit, but one of the last places where it’s really just about the music.”

No matter who you are, something that everyone seems to agree on is how unique and special IV is. We live in a rare little bubble of paradise, one filled with community migrations to enjoy the sunsets and music around every corner. One day we will all leave, graduate and continue on, but the tune of Isla Vista will forever play in our hearts. I’ll come to miss my house on Del Playa and my neighbors with their mid-day band practices.

“It’s honestly the best thing ever,” Maycie says, reflecting on her time spent performing. “With everything going on in Isla Vista, it’s nice to know that what I’m doing is bringing people together and creating a community. Even if we are all just drunk singing to old rock songs.”