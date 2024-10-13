Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Power of Yes: How One Word Transformed My College Experience

Prior to college, I would describe myself as the textbook definition of “high-strung.” Anxiety was my constant companion, and spontaneity? Not in my vocabulary. But stepping onto my college campus, I realized I was carrying a backpack full of “no’s” in a world that thrived on “yes.” It was time for a mindset makeover. Little did I know that one word would become my ticket to a transformative college journey.

Breaking free from my habitual “no’s” was like stepping into a whole new world. If someone proposed a spontaneous bus ride downtown, I’d typically decline without a second thought. Late-night explorations of IV? Absolutely out of the question. But as my “no’s” piled up, so did the realization that I was missing out on the very essence of the college experience.  While I hesitated, my peers were diving headfirst into adventures, meeting new faces, and crafting stories that became the fabric of their college experience. That’s when it dawned on me: growth doesn’t happen in the safety of “no;” it thrives in the adventure of “yes!”

As I navigated through the maze of college life, I stumbled upon a transformative mantra: “Say yes!” It wasn’t about blindly agreeing to everything, but rather about challenging my instincts. Whenever “no”  lingered on the tip of my tongue, I made a conscious effort to utter “yes” instead. I challenged myself to reevaluate. Was I rejecting an opportunity out of fear or because it genuinely didn’t resonate with me? It became a game of self-discovery, a test of courage against the familiar pull of comfort zones.

In a world where “no” can often feel like a shield, saying “yes” became my superpower. It opened doors I never knew existed, and led me down paths I never thought I’d tread. I realize now that each “yes” was not just a word, but a declaration of self-belief and a commitment to growth.

Embracing the power of “yes” lead me to unexpectedly join Her Campus. Despite initial hesitations about juggling an internship alongside my classes and adjusting to college life, I took the leap — and it paid off in ways I never imagined. This experience not only confirmed my passion for journalism, but also enhanced my resume and introduced me to a vibrant community of like-minded people. Saying “yes” was the best decision I made, turning uncertainty into unforgettable opportunities!

By saying “yes” I found myself stepping into the world of Greek Life, a realm I once deemed too daunting to explore. Sorority life was never in my playbook. The rush process seemed like a whirlwind of stress and uncertainty, with rejection lurking around every corner. Yet, propelled by newfound openness, I found myself diving headfirst into rush week, and boy, am I glad I did! It wasn’t just about repping letters; it was about forging friendships, diving into community service, and not to mention a multitude of unforgettable events. Saying “yes” transformed my college experience in the most magical ways.

As my first year of college comes to an end, I can’t help but marvel at the transformation that unfolded simply by embracing one small word: “yes.” It was more than just a change in vocabulary; it was a shift in mindset—a conscious decision to embrace the unknown and venture beyond the confines of comfort. Each “yes” became a stepping stone, propelling me towards experiences I never deemed possible — unearthing a version of myself I never knew existed. So here’s to saying “yes” to the unknown, to embracing the journey, and to living life with arms wide open. Sometimes the greatest adventures begin with a simple word!

