The Post-Abroad Reset: Why Your Hometown Is The Ultimate Spring Break Destination

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real for a second: the post-study abroad comedown is a physical, emotional, and — most painfully — a financial state of being. After spending months romanticizing cobblestone streets, draining your bank account on four euro espressos, and navigating the metro system, the idea of jet-setting again for spring break feels less like a vacation and more like an Olympic sport I didn’t train for.

If your friends are all booking flights to Cabo or piling into Airbnbs in Hawaii, and you’re just sitting there thinking about your childhood bed and a home-cooked meal, this is your sign: It is okay to go home. In fact, after the whirlwind of a semester abroad followed by the immediate, soul-crushing intensity of the quarter system, a staycation might be exactly what your mental health (and your wallet) ordered.

official guide to thriving and surviving spring break at home

Embracing the “Broke Girl” Era

First, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the funds. If you studied abroad, you are currently living on a diet of iced coffee and vibes. After spending months converting euros to dollars in my head and justifying once-in-a-lifetime weekend trips, my savings account looks like a ghost town.

Going home isn’t just a choice; it’s a financial recovery strategy. Embrace the $0 price tag of your parents’ pantry. There is no shame in the I just traveled the world, now I’m hibernating game.

Romanticizing the Hometown You Used to Hate

Remember when you couldn’t wait to leave your hometown? After months of being a foreigner, there is something incredibly healing about being in a place where everyone knows your name (or at least, where the best coffee shop is).

This week, I’m leaning into the local tourist lifestyle. I’m going to the cheesy landmarks I haven’t visited since a third-grade field trip and hitting the local coffee shop that doesn’t have an Insta-famous line.

There’s a peace that exists in your zip code that you just can’t find in a hostel in Madrid. It’s about being an early bird in your own town, catching the sunrise at your local beach or park before the rest of the world wakes up.

The “Nest” Project: Redecorating the Void

Coming back from abroad and diving straight into the quarter system meant my room became a glorified storage unit. My walls have been bare for weeks because, I simply didn’t have the bandwidth to unpack my soul.

This break, I’m finally settling in. I’m printing those grainy photos from Amsterdam and finally hanging up the prints I lugged across the Atlantic. I’ve spent so much time being a permanent resident in other countries; it’s time to make our permanent spaces feel like a sanctuary again.

Finding the balance: Slow Living Meets Productivity

As I settle back into my space, I’m finding that the best way to recover isn’t just by resting in bed, but by finding a balance between slow-living hobbies and low-stakes productivity.

I’m finally whipping out the sewing machine that hasn’t seen the light of day since 2018. Between rounds of baking cookies to bring back to my college roommates — the perfect “I missed you” peace offering — I’m carving out blocks of time to tackle the internship hustle. Sending out applications and updating my resume feels much more manageable when I’m fueled by homemade treats and a house that doesn’t smell like communal living.

I’m manifesting my spring aesthetic. Getting ahead while I have the headspace to be intentional by prepping my Google Calendar and assignment sheets. Even pre-planning low-stakes day trips for the quarter (Big Sur, Ojai, Ventura) so I won’t be waiting until the last minute when the mid-quarter burnout inevitably hits.

The Ultimate Watchlist

Of course, no break is complete without the ultimate binge-watch menu. If you aren’t spending at least 48 hours in pajamas, is it even a vacation?

My watchlist is currently the most organized part of my life. I’m ready to lock in on the newest season of Bridgerton for some Regency-era romance, and the second season of Jury Duty for some much-needed laughs. I’m also waiting on the new Knives Out mystery, Wake Up Dead Man, for when I want to feel like a detective from my couch.

the Bottom line

Coming back from study abroad is a major transition. You’ve changed, your perspective has shifted, and frankly, your social battery is probably at one percent.

Staying home isn’t boring — it’s a reset. It’s an opportunity to reconnect with the version of yourself that existed before the passports and the planes. So, hug your dog, eat the home-cooked meals, and fill your walls with memories.

By the time you head back to campus, you won’t just be rested: you’ll be ready to take on the world again, one color-coded assignment sheet at a time.