The Pink Tax: Why Do We Pay More For Less?

The Pink Tax. A phenomenon barely talked about, but one that warrants attention from women and men worldwide. So what is the pink tax? And how do we, as women, get around it?

The “pink tax” can be defined as a theory that claims companies make women’s products more expensive, even though they are the exact same as the men’s version. This creates an even larger economic gap between men and women, further reinforcing negative ideas about women financially. Such stigmas include: women can’t save money, women spend too much money, or that women are high maintenance and have to have luxury items.

The truth is that consumerism thrives off of women, forcing fashion and beauty trends on us constantly which in turn makes women feel that they need to purchase more items. Beyond trends, we can’t forget about menstrual products, something that men will never have to buy for themselves yet cost women $120 to $180 a year.

But how can we stop this? The easiest way would probably be to buy men’s products instead of women’s. I personally use men’s razors, buy men’s t-shirts, and just generally try to buy more gender-neutral or masculine items. While the pink tax cannot be fully eradicated, there are ways to try and work around it.

Here’s a few items you can get in the men’s aisle that work just as well, for a fraction of the price.

Conquering the pink tax

The first product that comes to mind is shaving products. Both men and women choose to remove body hair, yet the products advertised for women often come at a much higher price. Women’s shaving cream from EOS costs $4.99 for 7 oz, while a men’s shaving cream from Gillette costs only $4.59 for 14.9 oz, over double the size. Both brands are standard drug store items, yet the women’s is undoubtedly more expensive. Skip EOS next time and opt for a men’s shaving cream, you’ll be just as smooth for less than half the price.

Another important example comes in face washes. Many brands prey on women’s insecurities and desire for “glass skin”. They feed us expensive cleansers, yet ever wonder how the average frat guy’s skin is acne free? It’s probably because they don’t reach for expensive face washes or moisturizers. Now if these work for you, keep using them because everyone’s skin needs something different. But for anyone looking for a cheap and effective face wash, try this one from CeraVe.

It’s important to always think twice about the “gender” of different items. It’s best to think to yourself, does this product need to be feminine, or would it work the same for men? If it’s not something specifically meant for women, it’s worth checking the men’s aisles before you check out.

It’s also in good practice to try and avoid trends. If you find affordable items that you love and work for your desired outcome, maybe avoid trying the latest $90 retinoid. If they’re not marketing it towards women and men, we as women probably have better places to put our money.

Spreading Awareness

As much as this article is about finding cheaper deals and teaching a few hacks or mindset shifts for women while they shop, it’s also about spreading awareness of the pink tax. We as women should all be aware of how this affects us, and how it’s weaved into every facet of our lives, suppressing our economic freedom even more than the gender pay gap itself.

It’s important that we stay cognizant of why we buy things. Are these things we will use until the last drop? Are these shoes we’ll wear for years to come? If we want companies to cater to us as they do to men, we must stop subscribing to the economic success of the pink tax. We must recognize that the pink tax is everywhere, waiting to prey on us and our insecurities.

Tell the men and women in your life about the pink tax and help to stop companies from advertising “life-changing” products to women everyday. I for one, am sick of it and don’t want to be taken advantage of any longer. Save your money and your time, by starting in the men’s aisle when shopping for necessities.