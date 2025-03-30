The Perfect Birthday Gift Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

I just celebrated my 19th birthday. And if you’re like me, you never know what to ask for your special day! This list has all the fun and practical gift ideas for college girls. If you’re looking for birthday inspiration (or just love shopping!) this article is for you.

GIFT GUIDE

Beauty

Recently, I’ve been adding to my makeup collection, but my current makeup bag is too small. This Rare Beauty Makeup Bag is the perfect size to store my new collection. I researched different bags, but this one had raving reviews about how spacious and cute it is! It has two, roomy, layers with both a soft and structured compartment and pockets inside the bag for even more storage. Not to mention the mauve color is perfect. It is also known for being easy to clean, which was a must for me as I’m always taking my makeup bag on trips and worried about my makeup spilling.

Summer Fridays lip-balm is my holy grail product. I use it multiple times daily, so even though it’s a bit pricey for a lip treatment, I totally think it is worth the money! It is so hydrating and leaves a beautiful shine on the lips for hours. Another great lip product to add to your list is the Ole Henriksen Peptide lip treatment. These lip balms come in various shades, leave your lips hydrated, smell good, and will last you for a long time.

Practical Gifts

I’ve been struggling with staying hydrated in college, but receiving this cute Owala Bow Water Bottle might just be the cure. The Owala water bottle has gone viral for its easy sipping and leakproof design, which is ideal for college students. I am always scared my current water bottle is going to spill in my school bag, so having a secure leakproof option would be amazing. I also love the design on this Owala, but I was surprised by how many cute colors and styles they offer. No matter your aesthetic, you’re bound to find one you love! It’s perfect for school, the gym, beach days, and practically anywhere — making it the ideal gift to add to your list.

We’re so lucky to go to school in sunny Santa Barbara, but that doesn’t mean it’s never cold. I’m asking for this heated blanket for my birthday to keep me warm in the “cold” IV weather. It’s such a cute blanket, comes in so many colors, and has heating capabilities to keep me extra cozy.

I also always ask for cute socks for my birthday because you can never have too many pairs. I love this pair from Amazon because they are super affordable and stylish. They’re simple, with just a white color and frills on the top — making them perfect for matching any outfit. Whether it’s Sambas, Uggs, or Converse, there is a use for these socks.

Splurge

I’ve always wanted a pair of UGGs but have yet to ask for a pair because of the high price. I simply couldn’t resist putting the popular UGG Tasman Slippers on my list, though. They are cute, comfortable, and the perfect slip-on shoe for college living. A good slip-on shoe is essential whether you’re heading to class, the dining halls, or running to catch sunset, and after lots of research, this was the top pair I found.

I love music, the only thing better than listening to music is listening to it on vinyl. Record players and vinyls not only sound amazing but they are also super cute decor that elevates any room. I love displaying my records, but I need some new ones to add to my collection. I’m personally asking for The Secret Of Us Deluxe Album, but I would be happy to receive any! Some of the other ones on my list are Short n’ Sweet, TTPD, and Kansas Anymore, which are some of my favorite albums at the moment. If you’re a fangirl like me or just love music, this is an amazing addition to your list.

Perhaps a splurge for a small stuffie, but I couldn’t resist adding a Jellycat to my list. They’re so adorable and soft, and they come in so many different designs and sizes! I personally love this set of two little marshmallows and want to add them to my desk setup, along with my other trinkets. I also love this flower bouquet or sun ones too! Genuinely, every single Jellycat is cute, and there is one for everyone!

Finally, I have this super cute Workout Jacket from Hollister. I’ve been trying to be more active lately, and what better motivation than a cute workout outfit? This jacket is known to be a good dupe for the Lululemon version, and the material seems so soft and comfortable. It comes in a good range of sizes and colors and would look amazing on its own or as part of a matching set! I’d love to pair this workout jacket with some home workout equipment, too, such as a yoga mat or small weights like these bala bangles. Whether you’re at the gym or working out in your living room, you’ll be set up for a great workout — and look cute during it too!

I love looking through gift guides (even when it’s nowhere near my birthday), so I hope you enjoyed browsing through this one, whether you were looking for inspiration for yourself or a friend! These products definitely caught my eye — and hopefully caught yours too. Now we can finally have an answer when people ask us what we want for our birthday!