The Master’s Made Easy: A Girl’s Guide to Golf’s Biggest Event

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

If your feed has been like mine this past weekend, you were probably flooded with emotional golf edits, aesthetic Masters merch hauls, and way too many reposts of the same iconic photo of Rory McIlroy. Whether you grew up knowing how to read a green or your only experience is mini putt, you’ve likely caught wind of golf’s biggest and most elite event: The Masters.

So, What Really Is The Masters?

The Masters is one of the most prestigious invite-only golf tournaments in the world. The Masters has been held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia every spring since 1934. It is one of the four major golf tournaments along with The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open. The Masters has world-renowned esteem for its long standing traditions, including the iconic green jacket awarded to the winner. Any golfer who wins The Masters is automatically invited to the other three majors that follow that year, placing significant weight on this win especially for newcomers in the game.

Its iconic merch, high-end country-club fashion, and elite status make The Masters the pinnacle of golf. The exclusivity adds to its lore, not just anyone can attend. The most common way is to try your luck for tickets through the ticket lottery, where odds of winning are estimated to be around 0.55% (according to USA Today). If you’re lucky enough to score a spectator ticket, you don’t miss it.

“McIlroy has his masterpiece”

In a cinematic finish, Rory McIlroy finally captured his long-awaited Masters title in a sudden death hole playoff against Justin Rose. This was Rory’s first Masters win after competing in 17 tournaments since 2009. Fans around the world have been rooting for him to win the well-deserved green jacket after many heartbreaking near misses in years prior. Winning The Masters wasn’t just like winning another tournament, it completed his “career Grand Slam”. To win a “career Grand Slam” a player must win all four major tournaments, something only five other players in history have achieved. Because Rory has been so close to accomplishing this the media and fans have placed an immense amount of pressure on his shoulders to win.

‘This year felt different, Rory was calm, collected, and had his eyes on the prize. His emotional reaction to sinking his final putt to take the title had fans everywhere moved and sentimental for his well-deserved victory. When Rory finally got to put on his green jacket his sigh of relief felt around the world, left grown men in tears. If Rory hadn’t already solidified his name as one of the greats of golf, this win left no question about it.

The Fashion Game

With cardigans draped over shoulders, pleated golf skirts, and crisp slim-fit polos, country-club chic has been trending for some time and The Masters is quickly becoming a fashion runway of its own. Golf courses worldwide have dress codes: no jeans, short shorts/skirts, tank-tops, or open-toed shoes. But this doesn’t stop spectators from showing out. This year’s OOTD’s didn’t disappoint showcasing classy southern dresses, slim-fit polos, and the iconic straw Masters hat.

As for the players, Rory kept it classic with a muted Nike look, letting his game speak for itself, while players like Viktor Hovland turned heads with bold prints and confident color blocking. And of course, no visit to Augusta would be complete without visiting the pro shop. Masters hauls worth thousands of dollars created quite the stir on TikTok, showcasing hats, apparel, and even the coveted Masters gnome.

Why You Should Care

While this might just seem like another golf tournament, The Masters is a cultural event bringing together athleticism, tradition, and fashion. But what’s most important is how the game is changing for the better. Golf is no longer a boys’ club. Growing up around the sport has encouraged me to get other women involved too. If the outfits don’t convince you enough, hitting a crisp drive down the fairway is empowering and something you will be able to do for the rest of your life. With more and more women stepping onto the course, it’s never too late to learn. So join the conversation and maybe even hit the range.