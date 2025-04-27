The Jeans x Flops Combo: A Gaucho Classic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think about all the ways I’ve been UC Santa Barbara-ified — if that’s even a real term (it is in my head) — what stands out the most is the iconic flip-flop and jeans combo. Whether it’s for work, class, professor office hours, club meetings, you name it, it’s always acceptable. Honestly, I can’t even remember the last time I wore real shoes. I looked at my closet the other day and realized all my sneakers are totally beat and years old — because I never wear them. (It’s probably time to buy new ones — let me go look online after this.)

The jean-flop combo is what comes to mind when I think of UCSB. That being said, lately I’ve been having fun switching things up a little — from Rainbows to sandals to slides to Birks. So, here are some classic and unique options you should totally consider to level up your spring quarter fits!

my list of recommendations

1. Reef Sandals

Regardless of having seen so many people with these, I never knew how many options Reef has on their website for footwear. Whether you are looking for flip flops, slides, or sandals, they have it! A personal fav is the Cushion Vista Hi, because it comes in every color imaginable and they are super comfortable.

2. Tory Burch

My love for these slides started with fellow Her Camper Margot, who always wore them. Yes, they’re an investment, but they hold up beautifully and are perfect for dressing up any outfit — while still staying true to the classic slides and jeans combo. Whether it’s a gift or a treat-yourself moment, these slides are effortlessly simple yet chic. The Miller Patent Sandel is my personal fav, check them out!

3. Rainbows

They are a little more expensive, but they are so comfortable and go with any outfit. My personal favorites are the Flirty Braidy Double Layer Leather w/ Braid and The Sandpiper, but of course there is endless possibilities and variations of flip flops. Personally, I walk around campus for hours every day, and there’s nothing worse than flip-flops that start to get uncomfortable — but with these, you won’t have that problem.

4. Polos

Polo Ralph Lauren slippers and sandals are a recent discovery of mine. I always knew they had them, but I didn’t realize how cute and simple their options are. They’re a great way to wear a chic brand while still being able to dress up or down. Personally, I love the Raquel Leather Flip-Flop. I’m also a fan of leather flip-flops because they stay nice. I love how I can wear them with a cute outfit for class, but also dress them up for a nice dinner, and they work for both.

is living in flops bad for your feet?

Learning to live in flip-flops was just part of the transition for me when I moved to California from the rainy Netherlands. However, sometimes I forget it’s important to wear shoes once in a while, especially since, technically, flip-flops don’t offer the best support or cushioning for your ankles. As silly as it sounds, make sure to take care of yourself by incorporating shoes into your weekly outfit rotation every so often!

Also, side note, let’s make sure we all remember to make our toes look presentable, clean, and cared for. I have experienced many moments during my lectures where I look down to grab my water bottle and I get scared of the feet next to me. I am all for living in flip flops, and also it is fun to paint nails and make them match your outfit!

Hope to see you all trying our the Jeans x Flops combo, Gauchos!