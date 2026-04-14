The Invisible Homefront: Growing Up As A Military Child Post 9/11

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Americans think about current events, they typically picture the battlefield. They picture soldiers in uniform sent on overseas deployments and the harsh realities of the front lines. But for so many of us who grew up after the September 11th terrorist attacks, war existed inside our homes.

It showed up in the absence of a parent. It showed on late-night news, constantly playing to catch a glimpse of events. In the way that children have to constantly adapt, whether they know it or not.

Being an American military child means understanding that YOU are also sacrificing your life long before you develop the language to tell someone how you feel deep down.

childhoods and countdowns

Childhoods are marked by milestones, whether that be the first day of school, sporting events, birthdays, lost teeth, or family vacations. But in retrospect, for military kids, time is measured on a different scale.

Countdown to the next goodbye.

Countdown to deployment.

Countdown to coming home.

Countdown to separation from service.

After the conflicts of 9/11, for families who are a part of the six United States military branches, deployments were never just a singular event.

It was a cycle.

Training. Iraq. Come Home. Training. Afghanistan. Come Home. Training.

In which the cycle repeats.

And when the overseas conflicts died down after the United States presidential acknowledgment, while the civilian world returned to normal, military families remained in that ongoing cycle.

War became a routine, not just an eye-widening headline in the newspaper.

As a military child, you learn at a young age how to say goodbye. You develop an anxious attachment system where you have to learn how to accept uncertainty in your everyday lifestyle.

Simply, because you do not have a choice.

the so-called “strong kid” narrative

Throughout any place you venture into as a military child, you are labeled as either brave or strong.

Families say it. Teachers say it. Even strangers will say it. You actually kind of feel like an American celebrity, but there will always be a hole in you.

Military children are forced to be strong because there is no other choice. They might move without any warning, lose friendships, and/or even face adult-like responsibilities before the age of 10.

But with staying strong, time becomes our superpower.

What most civilizans dont have access to seeing is how directly strength and bravery are actively built:

Creating a new routine despite the absence of your parent

Staying glued to the news and wondering if your parent is either safe or alive

Avoiding certain conversations with family and friends to maintain happiness

You become the child who “handles it.” The very child who will feel invisible while carrying emotions silently. Over time, this silence rewires your already vulnerable identity.

separate worlds

The challenge of being a military child is learning to exist in two worlds at once. This intersectionality punishes your reality around deployments, fear of the unknown, and the weight of having a parent in constant danger.

At school, life goes on as usual. Kids will talk about homework, weekend plans, and silly brainrot stuff. All while you are struggling to cope with something heavier than the average kid will understand.

So realistically, you learn how to code-switch. Parts of your life will remain separate, some will be shared, and what hurts the most will be kept to yourself.

It’s a skill that supports the development of emotional intelligence, but it can create distance. This distance hinders your childhood, making it difficult to process your thoughts and emotions.

a conversation worth the wait

As I have grown up, I have realized there are so many unanswered questions that I need to ask my father before it is simply too late.

My father was a Master Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Growing up in a small town in Texas, he was looking to prove he could be a great service member like his grandfather, Clarence, who served in the US Navy during the Second World War.

When 9/11 took place in the United States, my father recalls that the total event was the very moment that he wanted to serve his country and make his military family proud.

But, when I was born four years after, it felt like when talking to him about his experience, there were hard barriers.

I knew he was “protecting us from the bad guys” in both the Iraqi Invasion (particularly 2005 and 2006) and the conflicts in Afghanistan that lasted for 20 years (he faced conflicts in this region in 2010 and 2012). But I never really investigated what that statement truly meant and why he was a two-time war veteran.

Looking back 11 years after my father’s retirement, I now understand that military life is not solely about the events that occur during a deployment, but is also closely tied to the conversations at the home front.

Which, in my experience, never truly happened. Until now.

When writing this article, I had a few curiosities pop up and decided to ask him questions I had been too scared to ask. Here are his responses:

What was the hardest part about being deployed while having a family so far at home? His response: “I think that the hardest part was missing a lot of your first. You sorta miss a lot of things like your birthday, softball games, school awards, and hanging out with family/friends. You miss every single thing, and you can’t ever get those moments back. It makes me sad.“ Was there ever an instance where you had worried about your deployment affecting me? His response: “As I said in the first question, you just miss everything about your child growing up. When I came back home, the family dynamic was really challenging because I was trying to fit myself back into said dynamic, where your sister had basically raised you, because your mom and I were doing our jobs.” How did you stay emotionally/connected to family while you were gone? His response: “I had access to a big global phone and used email a lot in Iraq and Afghanistan. But yeah, technology was different in the 2000s, when there was no social media and phones weren’t widely used. I would try to send packages or letters when I could.” In your opinion, what do you think military children go through that civilians might not understand? His response: “I think that the hardest part that military children have to experience is being used to their parent going on deployment for a long period of time and then having them come back, trying to reclaim that nuclear family dynamic. It is really hard, but if you love your kid, then you are going to try.”

These questions were not purely curiosities; they were about establishing a connection with him.

sitting and waiting to understand

When I sit and think about my childhood, I remember the fear of the unknown.

Waiting for Skype calls. Waiting for updates from the national American news. Waiting for my parents to come home to tuck me in to sleep.

I never understood where my dad was or what he was actually doing. I just knew the guy that I looked like was away, and how it mattered to everyone. I learned independence without realizing it. I had to learn not only how to stay strong for my family but also how to manage my parents’ absence.

At the time, it was normal to me.

But from my father’s perspective, the story is so much different.

Serving in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years meant he had to balance two identities: Master Sergeant Marine and supportive father to his only child. While I was navigating life as a vulnerable child, he was navigating the Middle East heat and serious historical conflicts. Every single deployment meant that he was missing big moments that you would not want to miss as a new parent.

And even after coming home, there was an adjustment period that is never talked about. While service members return to civilian life, life at home never truly stands still. Figuring out how to reconnect takes time to truly understand each other again.

when the uniform and title come off…who are they?

There is a common misunderstood narrative where if the service member retires, everything settles down back to normal, the civilian style. Like an easier life will come.

But for many military families, that’s a fantasy.

When a parent separates from the military, the structures that once defined routine disappear. The built-in village fades away, and marriages that once had worked in the military dynamic end in divorce. The shared understanding of military culture is no longer present.

For military children, this hard transition can feel very disorienting and even harder than the ordinary child would know how to understand.

You are no longer the “military child” with a strong village behind you. You are now your parents’ dependent until the age of 26, which carries the harsh experiences of their absence due to their jobs.

In a beautiful sense, you might look at your parent in a new light. You start to question and attempt to understand the weight of their service for the United States and your family. You are able to notice things you never were able to.

The child who had once relied on their parent for a sense of stability is now able to feel more responsible for supporting their parent in their grand return to civilian life.

feeling invisible

In the United States, military families are recognized for their sacrifices. This recognition typically focuses only on service members and veterans.

But it is much deeper than that.

Military children are pushed into the shadows of their parents.

They dont wear uniforms. They don’t receive medals. And the experience they face will never be visible in the mainstream media. They learn adaptability, resilience, and emotional awareness at a particularly young age. They develop a stronger sense of independence.

After their parents separate from military service, the sacrifices of military children diminish. There are fewer resources, fewer conversations on mental health, and fewer spaces where military children can talk about their experiences as a whole.

Military children become invisible.

So why do military children matter?

Telling the narrative of military children is not about whose parent did what, but it’s about pushing their narrative into mainstream media. It is about recognizing that service happens behind closed doors, where relationships become hard to navigate in the long-term after a deployment has concluded.

For those of us who grew up in military families, every single experience shapes who we become as adults. It influences how we handle challenges, relationships, and, overall, the whole world around us.

And for those who did not grow up in this chaotic environment, these narratives offer a source of agency, a window into new, meaningful life perspectives that go invisible.

more than a headline

In the United States, military children are often just an addition to their parents’ military experience, like a supporting character who also has to navigate service and sacrifice.

Every April is the Month of the Military Child, when more and more outlets attempt to share stories worth telling.

To truly show that we are not invisible.

The harsh reality is that war does not just shape those who fight it. It shapes their families, who were forced to live through it, too.