The Hottest Baseball Players To Keep Your Eye On This Season

Who doesn’t love a man in uniform? Whether suited up in pinstripes or bright colors, men are back to work, chasing the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Spring training is officially over, and the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) season is in full swing. We’ve got weird bats, pitchers throwing faster than ever, and players on the brink of breaking historic records. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just starting to get into baseball, this season promises plenty of action, intrigue, and unforgettable moments.

If you’re looking for rising stars, dominant veterans, and potential MVP contenders, here are some baseball players to keep your eye on this season:

A cookie to the Rookies

You can’t spell ‘rookie’ without Roki. With everyone waiting on the edge of their seats during this year’s off-season, the Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki revealed that he was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the hardest throwing arm from Japan, his fastball sits in his inventory alongside a nasty splitter. With a perfect game in Japan under his belt, American baseball fans are excited to watch this young talent sprout alongside fellow Japanese star Shohei Ohtani on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Nationals and likely all MLB fans are stoked to watch the extremely skilled Dylan Crews showcase himself in the outfield for Washington.

As the number two pick of the 2023 MLB draft, his batting abilities have been prominent ever since his freshman year of college, winning the Golden Spikes Award and leading LSU to a national championship in 2023. When’s he’s up to bat, chances are you’ll catch him on the bases.

Matt Shaw is decked out with numerous accolades from college and was the biggest hitter for Team USA in the Premier12 tournament. Keep your eye on him…if you can. He’s sly on the base path, as his speed and agility allowed him to steal in 77% of his attempts in the Minor Leagues.

His offensive prowess is going to be one that will hopefully push the Chicago Cubs to make a reappearance in the playoffs since their last outing in 2020.

going, going, gone

Meet the newly appointed Team USA captain for the 2025 World Baseball Classic: Aaron Judge. He leads so many offensive statistics that I’d have to resort to counting his leading categories with my hands and feet.

Posting 58 home runs last season and already up to 6 at the start of the 162 game season, my jaw just hangs whenever I watch him play. What’s scarier is that he’s already been so good at the plate, and yet he just seems to keep getting better and better no matter who’s on the mound.

Speaking of the mound, we shift to pitching star and batting monster Shohei Ohtani. As he will likely pitch later in the 2025 MLB season, I get ample space to cover his abilities as a hitter and base runner here.

Last year, he became the founding father of the 50/50 club by becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and earn 50 steals in a single season. In short: He hits the ball hard, he hits it far, and he hits it often.

The Japanese star has fans worldwide, and his support transcends team rivalries. He is history, and you can’t just help but cheer him on whenever he’s on the screen.

The starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best all-around position players. Defensively, he’s a Gold Glover and has transformed into one of the league’s top shortstops.

As the current the fastest player in baseball, paired with his effortless swing, he has made his incredible impact beside home plate. His consistency and ability to perform day in and day out make it easy to root for him.

Pitch it to me

Tarik Skubal is the ace of the Detroit Tigers and perhaps of the Major Leagues. The lefty returned from surgery and has found himself perhaps the best pitcher in baseball.

He took home the Cy Young Award in 2024 with a unanimous vote and seeks to continue his dominance this season.

True veteran Zack Wheeler poses a threat to batters once more in the 2025 MLB season. Poised with experience and durability, he is one of the best arms in baseball. Versatility sits in his back pocket with fastballs, sliders, sinkers, and curveballs that get players in a pinch.

Former teammate of Dylan Crews, pitcher Paul Skenes has also had an immense amount of attention as the number one draft pick in 2023; however, the pressure has only seemed to create a gem on the mound. Blink and you’ve missed his fastball that has peaked at 102 miles per hour.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are excited to maneuver his pitching power and crafty knowledge to propel them, hopefully to showcase him in the postseason.

The cold of winter is melting away, and the 2025 Major League Baseball season is heating up. As teams begin their battle for a spot in the World Series, 162 long games lie ahead for everyone.

Hopefully for now, you can recognize a couple of these big names if you’re just starting your journey as a baseball fan. I welcome you to a lifetime of disappointment, agony, and occasional joy!