The Funk Zone: The Soul Of Santa Barbara

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Funk Zone of Santa Barbara. A place of shopping, cafes, art galleries, bars, an outdoor gym, and an assortment of good restaurants, all with a laid-back vibe. Hidden just off State Street and two blocks from the Pacific Ocean, it is easy to miss, but you would definitely regret skipping it.

This area has so much personality that it feels unique to Santa Barbara. I have spent a lot of time in the neighborhood and still find myself discovering new shops and restaurants tucked into its few blocks on every trip. It’s made up of old industrial spaces converted into storefronts and gathering places, and creativity feels present everywhere you look. All structures and spaces are compressed into a rectangle of streets located a two-minute walk from the Santa Barbara Wharf.

The Funk Zone is known for its lively atmosphere. On an afternoon visit, you will see groups of people shopping, strolling, playing cornhole, wine tasting, or sitting outside at a brewery. As the day turns into night, people move into restaurants, listen to pop-up bands, or attend gallery exhibits. Walk up to a telephone line pole, and you will see it adorned with indifferent flyers for different events, live bands, pop-up sales, gallery openings, and community events. This way of spreading the news of events to the community is something special, welcoming, and timeless. There is always something happening here, but it never feels overwhelming.

HISTORY OF THE FUNK ZONE

The nickname “Funk Zone” was coined in the mid-1900s and fits the area perfectly. In contrast to the Spanish-style architecture Santa Barbara is typically known for, the Funk Zone is full of character and, well, funky. Long before it became a destination for art and social life, the area served as a working waterfront, home to grain mills, fishing operations, manufacturing buildings, and facilities connected to the Lockheed Corporation. That industrial past is still visible today in the neighborhood’s warehouse-style monolithic architecture.

As Santa Barbara was increasingly polished by development and redevelopment, this corner of the city quietly slipped through the cracks. Over time, those industrial spaces were repurposed rather than replaced, allowing artists, musicians, and small local businesses to move in as rents rose elsewhere. By the 1990s, the area began gaining wider recognition. This was not because it had been carefully planned, but because it felt different.

Compared to the bustle of State Street, the Funk Zone moves at a slower, more local pace. The original warehouse structures remain, but each space has been adapted in its own way. This succeeds at giving the neighborhood a layered, lived-in feel rather than a uniform cookie-cutter look. That balance between old and new has allowed the Funk Zone to grow while maintaining its identity.

It feels slower. It feels local. And that is what makes it special.

PLACES TO CHECK OUT IN THE FUNK ZONE:

So now, where do you start? Here are a few of my favorite places in the Funk Zone I’d recommend checking out.

Cafes

Dart Coffee Garden

Dart Coffee’s garden location has an easy indoor-outdoor feel and shares its interior with Tamarind Dining. The cafe offers matcha, coffee, tea, and a selection of pastries. Lanterns hang from the ceiling, and bright pink accents give the space a fun, welcoming feel. You can take your coffee to go or sit inside at the counter or communal tables. You can also cross the street to the garden, which is slightly hidden from the main cafe. Tables and umbrellas sit under lemon trees and among rosemary plants, making it a perfect spot for studying or catching up with friends.

Helena Avenue Bakery

Helena Avenue Bakery is a local favorite for fresh bread, pastries, and simple, well-made meals. Breakfast includes eggs, biscuits, and baked goods made from scratch. Lunch features sandwiches and salads. It’s a stop for dining in or grabbing something to go before the beach or a day in the Funk Zone.

Shopping:

The Blue Door

The Blue Door is a three-story vintage shop filled with furniture, decor, prints, lamps, dishes, and vintage clothing. It’s easy to miss at first, and I was surprised to find two more stories inside the building. I’ve wandered through plenty of times and have found a few decor pieces and prints I’ve had to bring home. It’s the kind of store you can keep coming back to and always spot something new.

Shopkeepers

The Shopkeepers is a Funk Zone shop offering clothing, jewelry, accessories, art, and cards, with a focus on thoughtful pieces. The exterior of the building is covered in vines, making it easy to spot and unique to its brand.

Mollusk Surf Shop

Mollusk Santa Barbara is located in an old surfboard factory in the Funk Zone and is the brand’s largest shop. The space is open and easy to walk through, with surfboards displayed throughout and a mix of small-batch clothing, fun cards, and art. I like stopping in, even just to look at the boards, and the shop also has a gallery and outdoor area used for music and movie events.

Love Worm

Located at the south end of the Funk Zone, Love Worn is a clothing store and art space that perfectly fits the neighborhood’s creative spirit. The shop features vintage denim, handcrafted clothing, and Love Worn’s signature hats, tees, and sweatshirts, alongside elevated skirts and cashmere sweaters with intricate designs. Many pieces are handmade and only available in-store, with thoughtful details woven into both the clothing and the shop’s layout.

Perlina Designs

Perlina Designs is a small, charming shop featuring handcrafted pearl jewelry designed by Santa Barbara local Jeanna. Her pieces are sustainable, hypoallergenic, and inspired by the ocean. The boutique also carries a curated selection of cute, classy clothing with a timeless feel. I’ve had my eye on one of the pearl necklaces for a while!

Alex Frank / Spoon

Restaurants:

Lucky Penny

Situated in the center of the Funk Zone, Lucky Penny offers a variety of wood-fired pizzas, salads, and small plates. Eat outside in the picturesque patio with a pleasant atmosphere and good people watching.

Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio

Shalhoob’s Funk Zone patio is a popular dining spot known for its casual outdoor atmosphere and comfort food done right. Specializing in barbecue, burgers, tacos, and sandwiches, Shalhoob’s is part of the historic Shalhoob Meat Company, family-owned and operated since 1973. What began as a neighborhood butcher shop has grown into a local staple, now celebrating over 50 years in business and the Funk Zone.

The Lark

Neighboring Helena Bakery, The Lark is a go-to for American cuisine made with Central Coast ingredients. Set inside a former fish market, the space feels warm and inviting. It offers both indoor seating and a lively outdoor patio. The menu includes vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, plus local wines and fun cocktails.

Art Galleries:

ArtLabbé Santa Barbara

One of many ArtLabbé galleries worldwide. Each exhibit has a runtime of about a month. The Santa Barbara location was opened in 2024 and in 2025 became the first ArtLabbé location to open as a full nonprofit entity. All the proceeds will go to special needs students in the arts.

John Baran Art Gallery

The John Baran Art Gallery is a gallery in collaboration with Mother Nature. The gallery is made up of John Baran’s work. Other gallery exhibits are located in Hawaii, Texas, and California. The gallery presents original fine art inspired by nature, wildlife, and global travel. It features one-of-a-kind paintings based on direct observation, as well as wave and sea life photography that captures the movement, light, and texture of the ocean. The photography is offered as fine art prints, with all works created to reflect real places, natural conditions, and firsthand experience.

Kelly Clause Art

Santa Barbara–born artist Kelly Clause draws inspiration from the California coast, her upbringing around naturalists and fishermen, and her love of the ocean. Self-taught, her work blends creativity and a deep connection to the natural world, appearing in galleries, homes, and local businesses along the coast, as well as in local and international publications.

BARS

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s Santa Barbara taproom is one of four locations for the Central Coast brewery. The large, open space features indoor and outdoor seating, all core beers on tap, and a rotating selection of specialty and cask beers exclusive to the taproom. Known for its relaxed vibe, the space often hosts live music and performances.

Pali Wine Co.

Easily recognized by its white brick exterior, Pali Wine Co.’s Funk Zone tasting room offers relaxed outdoor seating and a laid-back place to enjoy a tasting or a glass. The family-run winery sources sustainable, organic grapes from its vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills. This Santa Barbara location is one of three, alongside Anaheim and San Diego, and also offers light bites.

Biergarten

A German-style Beer garden. It is a spot that feels social and lively. Outside seating and a fun place to go with a group and a deck of cards. Has a wide selection of beer and food.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

COMING BACK TO THE FUNK ZONE

The Funk Zone might be easy to miss at first, but spending time there makes it hard to forget. There is always something new to look forward to. Whether that’s a conversation with someone new, a pop-up market of local goods, or a place you didn’t plan to stop at. The area feels local, its character shaped by small businesses, artists, and people who genuinely spend time there. Getting to know the Funk Zone offers a deeper understanding of Santa Barbara beyond its polished State Street image, revealing a side of the city that feels creative, social, and lived in.