The Female Villain Renaissance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something about the women we are rooting for right now. The woman we are talking about is not overly apologetic. She does not shrink herself to fit the room. The female villain is ambitious, sometimes selfish, sometimes ruthless. We love the female villain for it. The rise of the villain in pop culture feels less like a fleeting trend and more like a cultural correction. After decades of being told to be likable, agreeable and effortlessly kind, audiences are now drawn to women who are strategically flawed, powerful and at times quite morally compromised.

Is this true empowerment or simply a new aesthetic we are performing?

From Victimhood to Visibility

The golden age of Hollywood was not so golden for most women in the industry. Actresses were underpaid, under-credited and often confined to roles. Early films that centered on women frequently exposed the stereotypes attached to them such as submissive wives, tragic victims, and sacrificial mothers without necessarily dismantling those stereotypes. BIPOC women in particular were portrayed as marginalized, abused or peripheral to the narrative. Many of these films were well-meaning and often highlighted inequality. However, highlighting oppression is not the same as imagining power. The major fight is in the mind. If we can show women what is possible then their hearts begin to believe it. Cinema does not just reflect culture, it instructs it. For generations the dominant image of womanhood was defined by suffering. Today that image is being contested.

The Complicated Woman

What makes this moment different is not simply that women are powerful on screen, it is that the female villain is allowed to be psychologically dense. Take Black Swan for example. Nina is not a symbol of oppression, she is a study in obsession. Her unraveling is driven by perfectionism, artistic hunger and a terror of mediocrity. The film does not ask us to admire her or condemn her; it forces us to sit inside the villain’s ambition as it curdles into self-destruction. A male antihero descending into madness for greatness would feel familiar. The villain’s descent feels unsettling precisely because women have so rarely been permitted that level of destructive drive without moral framing.

Then there is Lydia Tár. She is brilliant, controlling, arrogant and terrified of irrelevance. The film does not position her as a triumph or a cautionary tale about patriarchy. Instead it examines ego, power, entitlement. The horror in Tár is not that a woman has authority, it is that the female villain abuses it. That narrative freedom, to let a woman be corrupt without turning her into a gendered lesson feels radical.

In a quieter film like Lady Bird ambition is stripped of political symbolism. Christine wants more than Sacramento than her mother’s expectations more than the version of herself that feels small. The “villain’s” selfishness is awkward and sometimes cruel but it is deeply human. She is not trying to dismantle a system, she is trying to become someone.

What unites these women is not branding but interiority. Their conflicts are existential, fear of failure, fear of irrelevance, fear of being ordinary. They are not primarily reacting to men. Making statements about gender the female villain is grappling with ego, mortality, ambition and identity, the same forces that have long animated male protagonists.

That is the shift. The complicated woman, the villain is not compelling because she represents all women, she is compelling because she represents herself.

Existential Pain Beyond the Patriarchy

One of the significant shifts in contemporary cinema is that female characters, the female villain are no longer defined solely through their relationship to patriarchy. While gender inequality remains part of the backdrop, recent films increasingly allow women to experience existential struggles unrelated to gender politics. Instead these characters confront grief, identity collapse, ambition, mortality and self-imposed pressure themes traditionally reserved for protagonists.

Recent popular cinema continues this trend. In Barbie existential anxiety becomes the central narrative conflict. Than focusing primarily on gender inequality the film explores identity crisis, purpose and self-definition. The character of Barbie experiences fear, the realization that identity is constructed rather than inherent. The film’s emotional core is not about defeating patriarchy but about confronting the anxiety of existing in a world where meaning must be actively created.

Warner Bros

In action cinema existential themes are also becoming more prominent. In Black Widow Natasha Romanoff’s emotional conflict is less about proving capability in combat and more about confronting trauma, chosen family and personal autonomy. The narrative emphasizes closure and self-determination rather than symbolic empowerment.

Even biographical portraits such as Frida and Harriet emphasize struggle as much as social injustice. Frida Kahlo’s pain is artistic and existential. Harriet Tubman’s courage is spiritual and strategic. Their stories are political because history is political. Their humanity exceeds the message.

In Enola Holmes, the character of Enola Holmes represents yet another kind of female complexity and modernity, but one which has much less to do with villainy and much more to do with independence of intellect and mind. Enola Holmes is not portrayed as being some kind of revolutionist fighting to change the world and make it a better place for women. Rather, she is portrayed as being independent and intellectual and as having fought to be independent and intellectual by refusing to conform to the norms and expectations of young women of her time period.

Unlike previous female characters within the series of films, Enola Holmes has been given agency within the kind of narrative space which has traditionally been reserved for the male detective. The strength of Enola Holmes has nothing to do with physical strength and power and everything to do with her intellect and mind. The fact that she has been given the opportunity to be emotionally vulnerable and weak and yet still maintain her intellectual independence and power reflects the shift towards portraying women as complex individuals rather than archetypes.

In all these films the expansion of emotional and psychological terrain are the main spectacle. These characters, the villains, are allowed to experience fear unrelated to men, fear of meaninglessness, fear of legacy, fear of self-erasure, fear of moral failure and fear of time itself.

This shift reflects an evolution in storytelling. Contemporary audiences increasingly respond to characters who are not defined by oppression narratives but by universal human anxieties. The result is not the disappearance of themes but their integration into broader human storytelling. The significant development in modern cinema is not simply that women are portrayed as strong, it is that women are now allowed to be existentially fragile, morally complicated and psychologically ambiguous without being reduced to symbols of social commentary.

Power, Corruption and Moral Ambiguity

Perhaps the striking shift in contemporary cinema is the willingness to portray women in positions of power as the female villain and to question how they use it. Rather than framing authority as inherently virtuous or inspirational, modern films increasingly allow women to occupy the same morally ambiguous spaces long reserved for male antiheroes. These characters, the villain are not simply symbols of empowerment, they are strategic self-interest, flawed and capable of both ethical and unethical action.

In I, Tonya, Tonya Harding is neither victim nor pure villain. Instead she is shaped by class resentment, emotional abuse, ambition and rage. The film resists simplifying her story into a morality tale about success or failure. Instead it presents corruption and survival as intertwined forces. Tonya’s choices are not framed as statements about womanhood, they are framed as survival strategies within a hostile social and economic environment. Her story reflects a cultural recognition that women like men can be driven by ego, desperation and ambition rather than moral purity.

In blockbuster fantasy cinema moral ambiguity is becoming more common. In The Hunger Games trilogy, Katniss Everdeen’s moral decisions are shaped by survival rather than ideology. She is not purely heroic or revolutionary, she is pragmatic. Her leadership emerges from necessity rather than moral certainty reflecting a growing cinematic interest in survival ethics rather than heroic purity.

From Stereotype to Subversion

The shift then is not simply from “woman” to “strong woman” it is from stereotype to interiority. Earlier films often exposed women’s suffering to critique inequality. Today’s films increasingly shatter the expectation that women must be morally superior, emotionally nurturing or narratively instructive. The conquering woman, the villain, is no longer powerful because she proves a point: she is powerful because she wants something and is willing to pay the price.

Even prestige television like The Crown reflects this evolution. Queen Elizabeth II is portrayed not as an emblem but as a ruler grappling with duty, detachment and the emotional cost of authority. Power isolates her, it hardens her, it complicates her. This is not about replacing one stereotype with another. The danger of any “era” including the villain era is aesthetic performance. When ambition becomes a brand and ruthlessness becomes marketable complexity risks flattening into trend.

Performing this complexity

The modern female villain renaissance is perhaps most visible through actors who consistently choose roles emphasizing psychological depth, moral ambiguity, and narrative control rather than traditional “likable heroine” archetypes. Florence Pugh has built a career around portraying emotionally volatile, psychologically complex women rather than traditionally inspirational heroines. In films like Black Widow, Pugh’s character Yelena combines humor, emotional vulnerability, and lethal competence. In Midsommar, her character’s emotional transformation challenges conventional expectations of how female grief and trauma should be portrayed on screen. Pugh’s roles often emphasize that female strength can coexist with emotional instability, anger, and psychological survival.

Another contemporary example is Zendaya, who often portrays women balancing power, vulnerability, and social pressure. In Euphoria, her character demonstrates emotional aggression, addiction struggles, and moral ambiguity without being reduced to a cautionary figure. Zendaya’s screen presence reflects the modern shift toward allowing young women to be emotionally complicated without being punished narratively for it.

Grace Van Patten does a fabulous execution of this archetype through her character Lucy Albright from Tell Me Lies. Lucy embodies the modern female antiheroine we love to hate but can’t stop rooting for. She is emotionally manipulative, strategically self-protective, and morally messy — yet deeply human. The show captures a new cultural dynamic where audiences may dislike her choices but still want her to succeed, reflecting the growing appetite for female characters who are flawed, complex, and unapologetically complicated.

A Correction, Not a Costume

So is the villain renaissance empowerment? It can be, when it allows women to be as morally ambiguous, frightened, ambitious and existentially lost as male protagonists have always been allowed to be. When their complexity does not exist merely to comment on gender. When they are not required to symbolize all women.

There is still room for improvement. Parity in Hollywood has not been fully achieved. The industry continues to wrestle with representation, compensation. But culturally, something has shifted. Women are leading in politics, industries, and art — and audiences increasingly crave stories that reflect that reality.

Not everyone ends up in Hollywood. But a little bit of Hollywood ends up in everyone.

If cinema teaches us what is possible, then perhaps the most radical image is not the flawless heroine, nor even the glamorous villain. It is the woman allowed to be fully, unapologetically human.