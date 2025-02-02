‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Recap: Spoiler Alert!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Guys, I can’t even explain how excited I am that “Bachelor nights” are back! Monday nights have officially reclaimed their spot as my favorite night of the week. It’s all about lounging on the couch with the girls, snacks and drinks in hand, and watching the drama unfold. Of course, we pause the TV every second to debrief (for way longer than we should), but honestly, it’s just the best time. Bring on the roses, the chaos, and all the unforgettable moments!

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to see if this will be the season of love for Grant—will he finally find “the one”? If you missed the premiere, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a recap of the most unforgettable moments, plus, of course, who ended up going home that night.

who is grant ellis?

After Joey’s season, Grant Ellis is the new star of Season 29 of The Bachelor, which aired on ABC on January 27, 2025. Honestly, I did not know much about Ellis before the start of this season, besides that he was a contestant on Season 21 of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran. Ellis was sent home during week six of The Bachelorette, right before hometown dates, because Jenn “just wasn’t that into him.” I honestly wish he made it further on the show… he was such a nice guy and really liked Jenn, but now he has a second chance at love on the reality show!

Let’s dive into Grant’s background a bit! Grant Ellis was born and raised in Newark, N.J., by his mom, who has been his biggest supporter from day one. Fun fact: it was actually his mom who signed him up for The Bachelorette — bold move, right? Love that!

He had a pretty impressive basketball career, playing at three colleges: Iona University, Southern University, and Albertus Magnus College. He even went pro, playing in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto in the Dominican Republic. After an injury cut his basketball career short, Grant moved to Houston, Texas, and transitioned into a career as a day trader. Pretty interesting turn of events for him!

who are the contestants? meet the 25 women!

Let’s start off with the impression rose, which went to Alexe Godin from Canada — who also made a crazy entrance with her no-drama llama. I mean, who else shows up with a llama on the first night? It was wild, but in the best way, and you could tell the more they talked, the more Grant really liked her. My question is will the llama also get to stay in the mansion, because I think Linda deserves to stay after that entrance.

Next up, the kissing spree — honestly, I lost track! I saw Juliana in there, Alexe, then Rose, and let’s not forget Allyshia, who swore she doesn’t kiss on the first date, and then was practically all over Grant a second later. It was like a record-breaking kissing marathon, and honestly, I was here for it. Go big or go home, right? Guess Grant wasn’t shy about making some bold moves early on!

Let’s talk about some entrances that really stood out!

First up, I like Carolina from Puerto Rico. She told him in Spanish that she would be his future wife. He looked so confused and did not understand a word but I thought it was great.

Then there was Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from NYC, who walked up with a huge cardboard cutout of Grant’s face. She said she wanted to be his biggest cheerleader but promised she wouldn’t let him get a big head.

Rose also had a cute entrance, playing off the famous line, “Will you accept this rose?” It was sweet and clever, and honestly, I thought it was a great way to set the tone for her time on the show.

But the craziest entrance? Definitely Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta. She brought her little dog, and she had Grant take some pictures of her for her account. Then they also made a TikTok together. I mean, what? Is she here for the right reasons, or is she just trying to build her brand? I am not sure, I guess we will find out.

who went home?

During the first rose ceremony, 7 girls were sent home:

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Honestly, I thought this was a solid first episode, and I’m already excited to see what next Monday has in store! The drama, the connections, and all those wild entrances? Definitely setting the stage for a good season. Stay tuned, and I’ll catch you in the next recap!