Tanning 101: Top Tanning Spots For Spring Quarter

There’s two things any given UCSB student does a bit too much of: studying and tanning. Let’s talk about the fun one. I love going to college in Santa Barbara because when I’m feeling a little down, the sun’s my best friend and she’s not hard to find. The UV’s been high, so I couldn’t help but write an article about my own tanning spots. Whether I need to do homework, or I’m free as a bird, I’m gonna find a way to tan. If you haven’t already, give some of these spots a try this spring quarter!

Sea Lookout park

I’m gonna start off strong with Sea Lookout Park. You may know it by a different name… but anywho, this is my spot when I want to be social. If I have absolutely no work to do, I’m coming here with a few friends and maybe a volleyball. If you get too hot, you can go take a dip at Devereux’s and come back to the nice grass. Feeling restless? Go join a game of volleyball! The courts are generally very social and inclusive. People are always playing other games on the grass as well, so it’s a great place for making friends when you least expect it. This spot gets crowded on a hot day, but in a good way — the atmosphere is both welcoming and uplifting.

ocean road lawn

Have some homework to do but a weekend to prepare for? I get it. I love a good quick and quiet tan session where I can get some work done on my laptop and still feel productive. Other than my front yard, I like to tan on the big grass area between campus in Isla Vista. It borders Ocean Road and stays pretty quiet most of the day. This is a great spot to come to if you want to mind your own business and head to class right after. I don’t generally run into people I know here, so I can get a good amount of work done. I’m a little biased towards this spot because it’s not far from my sorority house, but it’s also an easily accessible point for anyone wanting a pit stop before class. Just bring your backpack and some clothes to put on afterwards so you can stay on campus after getting some sun.

goleta beach park

If you have some extra time to tan and want to make a day of it, head down to Goleta Beach Park! This spot is so close and I’m honestly bummed I didn’t start using it sooner. This park is so cute and, in my opinion, it’s less rocky compared to the beaches in Isla Vista. There’s a number of things to do here besides tanning as well. The park has some BBQ grills, so you can plan ahead and bring some friends to make lunch with. There’s also some bike trails running through the area if you want to take a look around. You can take a dip in the ocean or just stay on the sand and enjoy the ambience. With seasonal lifeguards present, this is a safe spot to take a dip if you’re someone who’s less comfortable in the ocean. At the end of your tanning day, you can stop by the Ellwood for some drinks and share-plates!

Tanning is a great way to keep your mood up and stress down. If you’re not a fan of being in the sun, take an umbrella with you or wear a hat. Being outside, regardless of the sun being out, is how I regulate my own stress, and it could be a great method for you as well. With these tanning spots in mind, take advantage of the weather this spring quarter and get outside. Happy tanning!