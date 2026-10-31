Tandem Bikes to Tortillas: A Guide to UCSB Lore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Try explaining to someone at another school why UCSB students throw tortillas at soccer games, why you never sit on the curb, and who “Crazy Chris” is. I tried recently, and halfway through I realized that attending UCSB comes with a lot of unwritten lore. From the outside, it can seem confusing and a little strange, so I’ve put together a guide to some of the quirky traditions and campus happenings.

Party Culture

The most famous Dayge of the year was called Deltopia and took place the first weekend of Spring quarter. I heard about this event before coming here, and I watched numerous TikTok videos of the streets flooded with people dressed up in their cutest Dayge attire, hopping around from house to house and party to party.

According to UCSB students, this event was originally called Floattopia and took place in the ocean with pool floats, as the name suggests. Unfortunately, neither Floatopia nor Deltopia took place last year due to a noise ordinance put in place by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Another big UCSB party tradition is celebrating Halloween the weekend before the actual holiday. This is also due to a noise ordinance the weekend of Halloween, but it does not stop students from going all out for the holiday. Once again, the streets of Isla Vista are filled with amazing costumes from fairies, movie characters, scary masks, and the occasional inflatable suit.

On a Friday night on Del Playa, the smell of freshly cooked burgers can be smelled down the 66 block. Known as Jesus Burgers, this late-night cookout spot has become a staple of the Isla Vista party scene. They offer free, made-to-order hamburgers to hungry partygoers roaming the streets. The people serving them are there to share the word of the Bible, using the burgers as a conversation starter with students. Whether you stop by for a quick bite or stay for the connection, Jesus Burger has become a uniquely Isla Vista experience that makes nights on Del Playa a bit more memorable.

When going out to any event, you quickly learn the unwritten rules of the street. One of the most famous is “don’t sit on the curb.” If you’ve talked to anyone who likes to go out in IV, you’ve probably heard this phrase. This warning is meant to keep students from being cited or detained by the police for drinking in public. Following this piece of passed-down wisdom is crucial for all Gauchos, and I’ve seen firsthand what happens to those who don’t heed this warning.

The Tortilla Toss

Nothing prepared me for my first Gaucho soccer game, when the crowd suddenly started hurling tortillas onto the field. As a freshman, this tradition didn’t seem to make any sense, and to be quite honest, I still don’t understand why it began. From what I’ve gathered, this tradition started in the 90s as students throwing tortillas in the Thunderdome during basketball games. In 1997, a basketball game had to be cut short due to the amount of tortillas on the court. After the Thunderdome banned the tortilla toss, the tradition moved to soccer, and now tortillas can be seen flying at Harder Stadium during matches.



UCSB’S Online Presence

Like many of my peers, I too am self-proclaimed “chronically online”. I’ve spent way too much time scrolling through TikTok and Instagram reels, and I’m aware of practically every internet reference and meme out there. When I arrived at UCSB last year, it was no surprise that my TikTok For You page was filled with videos of my new school. Every time I scrolled, I encountered videos of the streets of Isla Vista flooded with people on Friday nights, videos from “Pledges,” and a few recurring characters.

The infamous “Crazy Chris” is a man who lives in Isla Vista and can be found skateboarding around and making cameos at house parties. UCSB students have embraced him as an IV celebrity, and he is recognizable around campus. I don’t know his origin story, but I’m sure plenty of people who have spoken to him could tell you where he came from and what he’s up to these days.

Another Tiktoker who I’ve seen grow in popularity is “tandem.enthusiast”. He boasts on Instagram reels and Tiktok that in January 2026 he “became the proud owner of a tandem bike.” his Instagram account has over 12.2K followers and is known among many UCSB students. I’ve also noticed that he has inspired many Gauchos to invest in tandem bikes of their own and increasing numbers of them can be seen rolling around campus and Isla Vista.

Finally, one of the most entertaining corners of UCSB TikTok is “PledgeTok.” These accounts are run by individuals pledging campus clubs or fraternities. They provide a wide variety of content, including dancing videos, TikTok trends, and doing pranks or skits around campus. Many are filmed in public places such as the dining halls, library, and dorms. Some of these videos get a lot of traction on social media, receiving thousands of likes. Recently, UCSB even had its own gargoyle pledge.

The original gargoyle pledge started as a skit that was a parody of fraternity hazing bodycam footage. The video depicted a member of the fraternity squatting in a corner, painted gray, and when pointed out that he was “painted gray like a gargoyle,” he replied, “This is just my skin”. This exchange blew up on social media, and UCSB students reenacted this by posing as a gargoyle on top of the Freebirds building in Isla Vista, which gained traction on both TikTok and Yik yak.

Our Community

What is it about Isla Vista and UCSB that inspires such unique and quirky traditions? To be quite frank, I really have no idea. I think it’s the combination of having thousands of college students living together in a town and the type of individuals UCSB attracts. Put these two things together, and you get a creative, playful environment where traditions, TikToks, and parties all come together to form the town and culture of Isla Vista.

What I’ve realized is that UCSB Tiktok isn’t just internet clutter to scroll by. It’s a window into how our campus actually works and a part of what makes life in IV so unique. Seeing tandem bikes on my walk to class and pledges running around in suits feels like a little inside joke for the Gauchos. These small moments help to make a campus of thousands of students feel like a community. I didn’t expect my For You Page to connect me to life here, but in a way it did.