Talk Nerdy to Me: Why Office Hours Are Your Best Move For Your Current and Future Self

Throughout high school and middle school, I was called a “teacher’s pet” more times than I’d like to admit. Back then, it felt like an insult — a subtle way of saying I was trying too hard or too eager to please. Fast forward to college, and guess what? Developing a good relationship with professors and TAs isn’t just helpful, it’s one of the smartest moves you can make, academically and professionally. Going to office hours isn’t about being the “teacher’s pet.” It’s about maximizing resources, building connections, and setting yourself up for success. Having your professors and TAs know who you are can actually open a lot of doors.

The Underrated Key to Surviving Tough Classes

I know it can be intimidating to raise your hands in a huge lecture like Campbell hall, and for most of us, this is a feeling we all share; so, office hours are a great way to ask personalized one-on-one questions without feeling that pressure. Office hours are designed to give you extra support and a leg up in your classes. In challenging courses, sometimes a lecture isn’t enough to get you where you need to be. Office hours give you a unique chance to clarify concepts in a way that makes sense to you. Even if you’re managing fine, that extra interaction with the material and the instructor helps lock in your understanding. Office hours serve as academic life support for when classes get overwhelming, and with the year just starting, it’s the perfect time to build this habit.

Opening Doors to Research and Field Advancement

Most teachers won’t know you personally within the hundreds of faces they see in their big lecture halls per day, so attending office hours is a great way to make a name for yourself, get recognized, and show interest in your teacher’s studies and field beyond the course. Office hours are often when professors share insights into their current research or opportunities in their field. Expressing your interest and asking thoughtful questions during these sessions can lead to being offered research positions, internships, or even collaborative projects.

Beyond that, if you’re considering graduate school, having research experience and strong references from faculty can be invaluable. For example, if you are looking into law or medical schools, the applications ask for references and having these connections are a great way to think ahead. Sure there are UCSB websites about research positions, but a lot of research is actually established through taking that first step initiative- reaching out directly.

We all know networking is essential, but it’s not just for job fairs or industry events. Meeting professors and TAs during office hours can lead to valuable connections in your field. Your major classes can give you access to many professionals and alumni connections within your field of study, and future career path. If you plan to go into research or any field where credentials and reputation matter, having strong relationships with your professors can unlock opportunities you might not know existed.

Starting my sophomore year I quickly realized I have now entered the time in my college career when everybody begins looking for potential research opportunities and internships. As I’ve started to search for myself, one thing has become crystal clear — I need good letters of recommendation. When it’s time to ask for recommendation letters for internships, jobs, scholarships, or graduate programs, having professors and TAs who know you personally can make a world of difference.

Imagine the difference between a generic recommendation and one where a professor can speak to your character, capabilities, and specific academic achievements. A good letter of recommendation is a personal one, and this is what can set you apart from all of the other candidates and applicants. Office hours are where professors get to know you beyond your grades, which can lead to references that reflect who you truly are.



An Ideal Space to Focus and Get Work Done

Sometimes, office hours are simply the perfect environment to get work done. We’ve all had those days when even the library can’t get you to lock in. If you’re struggling with distractions or just need a change of scenery, bringing your work to office hours can give you both a productive setting and immediate access to help if you need it. There will be times when we don’t have our questions completely lined up, but they may come about as we work through something, so this is a great way to get help along the way.

For students who need a bit of extra structure or motivation, the simple act of working in the presence of a professor or TA can boost focus and productivity. There is a notable difference between attending TA and professor office hours, and that is that your TA is responsible for the grading of your work; for example, for humanities majors, when you write essays, your TAs are the ones who grade them, so going to TA office hours instead of your professors to get help or feedback, will help your grade too, because they see the effort you are exerting to connect with the material and get feedback.

Breaking Down Bias: It’s Not Just for the ‘A+’ Students

Many students hesitate to go to office hours because they think they’ll be judged if they don’t understand something. But the truth is that professors and TAs are there to help us learn and grow. They know that everyone learns at their own pace, and they appreciate when students make an effort to learn more and seek out help when they need it. This is especially true if a course is known for being particularly difficult. Going to office hours shows that you’re engaged, committed, and willing to put in extra work to succeed.

So, yes, maybe I’ve reclaimed the title of “teacher’s pet” — but now, it’s a title that’s actually worth having. Taking the time to go to office hours isn’t you trying too hard or being too eager to please. It isn’t embarrassing to want or need some extra support because it really is more than just a good study habit; it’s a way to build a foundation for your academic and professional future.