Stop Chasing Microtrends: How Thrifting is Better for You and The Planet  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



One of the fastest shifting phenomena in fashion today is microtrends. Every day, I open TikTok to a new video about ‘what is trending this week’ or hauls that showcase items we ‘need’ in order to appear stylish. I myself have fallen victim to the effects more times than I would like to admit. Whether it’s cow print jeans or one of those sheer angelbaby tops from 2020, there’s a large chance that a micro trend is hiding in the back of your closet. Buying fast fashion pushes items one step closer to a landfill where it will take decades, maybe even centuries to decompose.

According to UniformMarket, the extremely expansive fast fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions. Companies like Shein and H&M adapt quickly to microtrends and sell the pieces at an extremely low price. These low prices are enticing, especially to broke college students who want a new “going out top.” The root of the issue is that these pieces are not built to last, and the trend will cease within the same week they were purchased.

A common misconception is that sustainable alternatives are more expensive than these cheap brands. Personally, when I think “sustainable,” I picture high quality, built to last items that probably cost more than a week’s worth of groceries. However, if that were the case, many college students would be priced out of eco-friendly shopping. The reality is that there are countless low-cost alternatives to buying from Shein and Edikted.

For example, shopping second hand is not only a way to reduce your own carbon footprint, but it also allows you to find unique pieces that express your personal style, as opposed to wearing the same t-shirt that everyone bought after seeing it online. Fast fashion harms the environment, and it also limits originality. When you thrift, you find items that no one else has, clothing that reflects only you. It is low-cost and it can also be a fun activity to do by yourself, or with friends.

When I first moved to Santa Barbara, I realized it was a thrifting hotspot. On every single corner along State Street there are vintage stores and countless thrift stores. I have a few favorite places in mind that will help the average student get started on their sustainable shopping journey:

Alpha Thrift has the largest selection of items for the lowest cost. If I’m looking to revamp my wardrobe in the most affordable way, this is the first place I look. There are numerous racks filled with colorful clothing and shoes. There is no real organization, so it takes some determination and time to find cool pieces, but I have found so many hidden gems here. Crossroads Trading is another perfect place to go if you have time to dig. It is slightly more organized, and a lot of the clothes are only gently worn. It is also a little more curated than Alpha Thrift, so it is easier to find specific items if you have something in mind before you go. Thrifty Beaches is relatively new, as it just opened in 2025, but it is already proving itself as one of my most visited spots. This store is very curated, and a little less affordable than the other places I have mentioned, but if you want a one-of-a-kind vintage jacket, this is the place to find it. They also have a few bins in the middle of the store that feature clothes for under ten dollars. Urban Flea Market is another cool vintage spot where you will undoubtedly find something quality and stylish that your grandma probably rocked in the 60s. The atmosphere of this store is unbeatable, and if you’re looking for a fun place to shop secondhand with your friends, this is it.

Even in tiny Isla Vista, there are always ways to find unique second-hand pieces, whether it be at clothing swaps, or markets hosted by UCSB organizations. My personal favorites are the IV Trading Post events and Thriftopia pop-ups that occur outside of the Community Center. They have live music, food, and countless clothing stands that are affordable and curated.

Microtrends are going to continue cycling, and there is so much pressure to keep up and wear what people tell us is “cool.” But the truth is, we have complete control over our own consumption and style. So why not make the most of our individuality while also reducing our environmental footprint?

Next time you need a new outfit, close your laptop, get your friends together, grab a coffee, and make a day out of digging through thrift stores to find pre-loved pieces that will reflect your personal style.