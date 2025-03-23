Spring Cleaning: Starting the New Season Fresh

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no better time for a life reset than spring. The sun’s starting to come out, and I want to be ready for the next season. The hardest part about resets is creating the habits. But, once that’s done, you get to enjoy the improved life you’ve built for yourself. It’s time to do some spring cleaning!

Get a new look

First things first, we need a new look. This sounds superficial, but when I look good, I feel good. Everyone’s definition of a new look is different, but the point of it is to feel new so you can start new. In the past, I’ve cut and dyed my hair, gotten a piercing, or bought some new clothes. I just recently bought myself a new outfit and some jewelry, and that was more than enough for me.

If you’re not in the mood to spend money, you can also work with what you have! Go through your wardrobe and try to create some new outfits. Try on a pair of shoes you haven’t worn in a while. Point is, there’s plenty of ways to make yourself feel refreshed before diving into a new routine.

closet clearing

Now that we’ve shown off our new look, it’s time to get rid of the looks we don’t resonate with anymore. I go through my closet about once or twice a year and evaluate what I have or haven’t been wearing. A good rule of thumb is if you haven’t worn it in the past 12 months, get rid of it!

Don’t go into cleaning with the mindset of emptying half your wardrobe. Simply just get rid of what needs to be gone, and move on. Along with clothes, I also take a look at my shoes, hats, and jewelry. I personally donate everything I don’t want anymore, so I separate everything into labeled bags and take it to my local Goodwill or Salvation Army. But, this is also a perfect opportunity to make some money and sell your items on Depop!

tidying up the room

Okay, our closet is looking organized and beautiful, it’s time to bring that energy to the rest of our room! College can get so hectic in the blink of an eye, and so can your room. I’ve definitely had some moments where I wasn’t the proudest about the appearance of my room. That’s why it’s so important to find the time to give your space a good deep clean.

For me, the most important thing is taking out any trash or useless items that are taking up space. Turn on some music and take some time to vacuum, wipe down the windowsills, and clean any other surfaces that have been collecting dust. Go fold that pile of clothes in the corner of your room (I know it’s there) and put away anything that makes the space look cluttered. To top it all off, light a nice candle and enjoy your clean room.

digital cleaning

The last part of my spring cleaning is my phone. I somehow accumulate a ridiculous amount of photos in a quarter. I can guarantee there’s at least 100 useless screenshots in my phone that I don’t need anymore. Go through your phone and find the things you don’t need anymore. Maybe there’s an ex you need to forget, or maybe there’s an app you don’t use anymore.

Whatever it is, cleaning your phone out is going to be the cherry on top of your reset. Additionally, I love adding a new wallpaper to make my phone feel a bit new. I have friends who make their own wallpapers on programs like Canva. If you’re not into putting that much effort, find a nice sunset photo to open your phone to. The new screensaver is just a fun touch I like to add after cleaning out my phone.