Spring Break, But Make It Sustainable

Spring break is supposed to be fun, relaxing, and a break from class, maybe a little chaotic, and honestly, it can still be all of those things while being sustainable. It doesn’t have to be perfect, and it doesn’t have to feel restrictive. Being sustainable while traveling is really about being a little more intentional. Small choices, like where you shop, eat, and how you get around, can add up without changing the fun of your spring break.

Why integrate sustainability into your plans?

Travel in general creates a lot of waste, CO₂ emissions, and energy use. The good news is that you don’t have to completely flip your plans to make a difference. Sustainability while traveling is less about being extreme and more about being aware of your impact and making swaps where you can, as much as you can. Basically, sustainability is about enjoying experiences now without damaging the places or resources future travelers and local communities rely on.

Shopping sustainably

When it comes to shopping for your trip, start thinking about sustainability before you even leave. Thrifting, shopping vintage, or borrowing clothes from friends is honestly one of the easiest ways to lower your environmental footprint. If you scrolled through my friends’ and my Instagram feeds, you could probably tell we’re friends just from how many outfits we share with each other. It saves money, it’s sustainable, and it’s kind of fun to have shared pieces tied to memories together.

Sustainable fashion also does not have to be boring or expensive. If you do shop online, there are brands making unique sustainable swimwear. Some that I personally love include Peony Swimwear, CLEONIE Swim, and OneOne Swim. They make pieces that are very well-made and cute, which proves that sustainability and style can absolutely exist together.

Once you are actually on your trip, shopping local is one of the coolest ways to experience a place. You end up finding pieces you would never see anywhere else, and you get to learn about the shop, the owner, and sometimes even the local culture. It turns shopping into an experience instead of just a purchase.

Eco-friendly eating:

Food is another huge way to travel more sustainably without really trying that hard. Choosing local restaurants supports the community you’re visiting and usually gives you a much more authentic experience. Farmers markets are also such an underrated travel activity.

When I visited Honolulu during spring break my freshman year, going to farmers’ markets ended up being one of our group’s highlights of the entire trip. The fruit was fresh and amazing, and it felt like such a good way to experience the place beyond just beaches and tourist spots. If you’re somewhere coastal, looking for restaurants that serve sustainably caught seafood can help protect marine ecosystems while also giving you fresher meals.

Ditching the disposables

One sustainability swap that feels small but actually matters is choosing digital photography over disposable cameras. Disposable cameras are fun in theory, but if you never develop them, they just become waste. Digital cameras or just using your phone means you still get all the memories without creating extra trash. In addition to that, it is best to be intentional with purchases overall. Only purchasing items you are sure you will use and enjoy, helping save suitcase space, save money, and lower personal consumerism.

More sustainable ways to get around

Transportation is one of the biggest environmental factors while traveling, but it’s also where you have a lot of flexibility, depending on where you are. Walking around a new place is one of the best parts of traveling. You notice little details, find random coffee shops, and discover places you never would have seen from a car. Walking or biking also cuts down CO₂ emissions compared to rideshares or taxis. Of course, sometimes you need to Uber depending on safety, distance, or time of day, and that’s okay. Flying usually has the biggest environmental impact, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. If you have options, looking into airlines with sustainability initiatives or choosing trains and buses for shorter distances can help lower impact.

pack smarter, waste less

Packing reusable items is another easy win. Mini toiletries are honestly not necessary and usually just create more plastic waste. Bringing your normal products in small reusable containers works just as well. Reusable water bottles are lifesavers when traveling, and bringing a reusable bag makes a huge difference. I always bring my fishnet bag because I can use it for groceries, beach days, pool days, or just shopping, so I don’t need plastic or paper bags. If you are going somewhere tropical, buying reef-safe sunscreen when you get there helps protect coral reefs and local marine life.

Experiences Over Excess

Some of the best spring break memories usually come from activities that already have a lower environmental impact. Spending time at the beach, hiking, kayaking, snorkeling, or just exploring nature tends to be more meaningful anyway. Going through local companies and businesses is also the most beneficial for communities. These experiences usually feel more fulfilling than packed tourist itineraries, and they naturally align with sustainability.

Remember: You’re Visiting Someone’s Home

Respect is also a huge part of sustainable travel. Wherever you are visiting is someone else’s home, not just a destination. Cleaning up after yourself, respecting local rules and signage, and being mindful of community spaces go a long way. Taking time to talk to locals can also lead to meaningful conversations and a more dynamic understanding of where you are visiting.

Exploring Your Backyard Counts Too

It’s also worth remembering that you don’t have to go far to have a great spring break. Staying in Isla Vista and Santa Barbara can actually be one of the most environmentally friendly options. Spring break doesn’t have to mean flying somewhere far away. Exploring nearby places like Ojai or Ventura can still feel like an adventure while lowering travel emissions and planning stress.

Sometimes exploring your own region can make you appreciate where you live even more. It can also open the door to experiences you may not be able to fit in on a day-to-day basis. While having an eventful and full break is appealing, so is keeping it slow and taking rest days, something so needed after a busy term.

Travel Better, Not Less

At the end of the day, sustainability is not about being perfect. It’s about making slightly better choices when you can. Spring break should still be fun, spontaneous, and full of memories. Being sustainable just means making sure those memories don’t come at the expense of the places you love visiting.