Sophomore Year: The Silent Killer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Going into my freshman year of college, I was extremely prepared for all of the different ways that my freshman year could go. YouTube storytimes warned of shared bathroom experiences, TikToks on my For You Page told roommate horror stories, and articles were written about dining hall food. I was also told of the joys of freshman year, making new friends, and experiencing unlimited freedom for the first time. And though freshman year is its own brutish beast, at least you’re somewhat prepared for its horrors. Sophomore year, however, is the often ignored, problematic middle child. It sneaks up on you, like the deadline for that paper you forgot to start or a comically quiet cartoon character.

Quite unlike my Freshman year, in which every step had me feeling like a directionless, headless chicken, sophomore year was much more deliberate. I was where I wanted to be. I was in clubs and organizations that I loved, I was taking classes that interested me, and I loved living in Isla Vista. I feel that this is a common experience for second-year students, settling into who you are and the world around you. But at the same time, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by it.

Sophomore year consumed me. Living in Isla Vista brought the social scene to my front door, making avoiding assignments and obligations easier than when I had to traverse the three-quarters-of-a-mile trek from Anacapa. The combination of opportunity and ambition led me to overload my extracurricular schedule to the point of exhaustion, and completion of prerequisites led me to take classes more rigorous than before.

My head was like a sieve, bits and pieces of my different jobs, extracurriculars, and classes slipping through the cracks. I lived by my Google Calendar and Notes app to-do lists, but even my devices failed me at times— for the first time ever, I double-booked a meeting (I’m still sorry Jiexi). I was simultaneously thriving and failing socially, forgetting to text friends from home while getting Blenders with my friends. My sophomore year turned my mom and I’s daily phone calls to every other day.

And though I thrive with a busy schedule, I couldn’t help but feel like I was going a little bit crazy. I always felt like I was forgetting something (half of the time I was), any free moment was filled with something for me to do, whether it was reading for class or making a Canva infographic. I was always playing catch-up, attempting to balance work, school, fun, clubs, and taking care of myself physically and mentally. I was happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time.

Weirdly, I don’t think I reached a breaking point — a cataclysmic moment where I realized that I was running myself into the ground. But as sophomore year has come and gone, I’ve stopped ignoring the burnout. I know now to take things slower, and take breaks every so often. I’m still a control freak who loves being busy, but I’ve learned to prioritize things, people, and clubs that make me happy.

Sophomore year showed me that you can find yourself, and lose yourself at the same time. It’s so easy to get swept up, but throughout the year I developed a few habits that I think are quintessential to surviving the sophomore experience. As an older sister, I felt that it was important for me to share these tips for any readers who are incoming second-year students.

Lucy’s Top Tips for Second Year at UCSB

1. It’s okay to take three classes

I would argue that one of the biggest UCSB misconceptions is that you have to take four classes each quarter to graduate on time. And yeah, maybe this is true for people attempting expensive double major programs or your average STEM major, but I would say that it’s okay to only take three classes every so often. (I almost passed out after leaving my last of four finals winter quarter.) Summer classes are a valuable tool!

2. Multitasking is your friend!

When I don’t want to be doing a certain assignment or task, I switch over to a different subject to help refresh my brain. I also love to check off things on my to-do list while listening to a book I’m reading for class, like cleaning my apartment or going on a long walk. For the STEM girls who don’t have to read books, I’ve downloaded online lectures and other helpful YouTube videos and listened to those while walking too.

3. Don’t fall victim to FOM0

Especially for the Gauchos living in Isla Vista, FOMO is public enemy number one. Many an assignment has been ignored for a Blenders run, Trader Joe’s frozen meals left frozen for Freebirds. But going out to avoid FOMO just reinforces the FOMO, and it comes back stronger every time. Instead of succumbing, see if your friends want to do homework with you, whether that be at the library or in your apartment. And if you don’t have an assignment but still aren’t feeling like a night on the town, take a long hot shower and go to bed early. Self-care is important!

4. But also, make time for friends!

On the opposite end of this spectrum, don’t become a hermit because of an assignment. Taking a moment to relax with friends is just as important as your busy schedule. Most times, I come back from seeing my friends rejuvenated and ready to get to work.

There are other, more Lucy-specific tips that got me through this year, but overall, the key to your second year is balance. Even though I think of my second year as the most fun of my time at UCSB (not a large sample size, but still), I got lost in my schedule and didn’t have time to take care of myself. Balance is key to second-year success, making sure you’re experiencing your life at UCSB while keeping up with your classes and extracurriculars. Hopefully, my third year will be just as fun, but maybe with a little less stress. A lot less stress. Who knows, only time will tell.