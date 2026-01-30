SO YOU WANT TO STUDY ABROAD IN EUROPE? HERE ARE MY (LONDON-BIASED) RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FINDING YOUR NEW HAPPY PLACE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a firm believer that studying abroad is one of the best experiences to have during your young adult life. Whether you’re traveling independently or going through a school program, transplanting your life into a whole new culture is so transformative. Of course, many factors, such as cost, major restrictions, and health issues, might prevent some from taking this opportunity, but if there are no hurdles in your way to this experience except the fear of the unknown, I encourage you to dive in and explore! Luckily, UCSB has such a strong program as well, so there are many resources available. Anyway, let’s get to the study abroad debrief and figure out where you should apply!

London

Okay, so obviously I know the most about London because this beautiful city is where I lived from mid-August to mid-December last fall through the UCEAP London’s Calling program. The beauty of this program is that since it is at a UC Center (through an Accent Study Center, which hosts the program abroad), I knew going in that all my credits would transfer. Other people also had a great time at British universities such as Kings College or London School of Economics (usually a popular summer program), which is way more immersive but also less figured out for you.

London was an easy choice for me because I wanted to get a feel for living in a big city, without having to learn a new language, and I just loved the culture of royalty and their traditions, like having high tea and going to soccer (sorry, football!) games. Many people consider London a UK mix of New York City (The West End in London is their version of Broadway) and DC (many historical buildings like Parliament and Buckingham Palace). The only downside of London is the food and the high cost of living. Also all the airports are an hour away…

Florence

I’ve only been to Florence once, but it almost had me regretting my London decision, purely because of the quality of food here. I consider Florence to be like Rome, but more manageable for a student who wants perhaps a more relaxed experience. Since Florence is a smaller city, I think studying there for a few months would give you the opportunity to really get to know the place. And having delicious gelato and Florentine steak right outside your door seems like heaven to me. Florence is also great because there are amazing day trips you can take due to its prime location. You are only a train away from Rome, Pisa, and Cinque Terre! There is also a UC study center there, called the Made In Italy program, where you can take classes. The only complaint I’ve heard about Florence is that it can feel too small after a while.

Paris

Oh, I just love Paris. I spent the most magical time in Paris visiting one of my friends from UCSB, and even though I had been there when I was little, seeing the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre as an adult felt like the first time. The culture of Paris is one of my favorite things to experience: waking up to get a croissant, walking around a park like Place de Vosges, a crepe for lunch, shopping, walking through a museum, a French bistro for dinner, and then a jazz club at night?! Does it get any better?

Paris also has a great UC Center with programs such as Food, History, and Culture in Paris, and the accommodations are also really nice. Popular trips from Paris include Nice, Versailles, the Mont Saint-Michel, Brussels, and even London via the high-speed Eurostar. Sometimes people complain about French attitudes, but I never experienced this. The only beef I have with Paris is the public transportation, but that might have just been a me thing!

Madrid

To be frank, I never made it here during my time abroad, but I believe Madrid is one of the most popular places to live while studying abroad. There are endless tips around Spain to go on, from exploring beautiful Sevilla, relaxing on the beach in Malaga, or partying all night in Ibiza. Additionally, Madrid is a great home base, and its weather is very California-friendly. The city hosts a great nightlife and beautiful history. Many people go to Carlos III University in Madrid, which I’ve heard is a very econ-friendly program. The only downsides of Madrid are that it can be UCSB 2.0 because it is so popular, and the school is far away from the city center, where people live, so it can be an hour commute to classes.

From what I’ve heard, you can’t really go wrong with any place you choose to travel abroad, so take these four reviews with a grain of salt. Congratulations on having an interest in studying abroad, and good luck with all your future adventures.