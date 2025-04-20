So, You Want to Go Abroad? Your Ultimate Guide to Madrid, Spain

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past fall, I had the incredible opportunity to study abroad for over three months in what I truly believe is the greatest city in the world — Madrid, Spain. With its vibrant culture, unbeatable food, electric nightlife, and endless shopping, Madrid offers something for everyone. It’s a central hub for travel and its metro system is one of the most efficient and affordable in Europe.

Choosing the Right Program

Let’s start at the beginning: picking the right study abroad program. If you’re a California resident, UCEAP’s program at the Universidad Carlos III (UC3M) is the most seamless option for credit transfers. However, as an out-of-state student, I opted for a different route. UCEAP charges out-of-state tuition, which made it financially unfeasible for me. Instead, I chose IES Abroad, a program that still allows you to take classes at UC3M without the hefty price tag.

Although transferring credits requires a bit more paperwork and persistence, the cost savings are significant. Plus, you’re not limited in terms of social life—many students, regardless of their program, choose to live in apartments and still become part of the same community.

After, you have chosen your program. I would not hesitate to book your round-trip flight. Booking in advance will not only save you a good amount of money but will also reduce stress. Next, you will need to pick your classes. In my program, there were no classes on Friday, giving students the flexibility to travel on the weekends. Regardless of your program, I would make sure to consider this when you are picking classes, as avoiding Friday classes is the way to go. You don’t want to be the only one stuck at home.

Apartment Hunting in Madrid

Finding the perfect apartment—reasonably priced, well-located, scam-free, and spacious enough for friends—can be challenging. Idealista was an invaluable resource during our search. Ultimately, we booked directly through Ukio, a reliable apartment rental company. This provided security, easier negotiation, and excellent communication throughout the process.

Location is everything. Although it may seem logical to live near UC3M, I don’t recommend it. The campus is far from the city center and fairly isolated. Living more centrally means you’ll have better access to Madrid’s cultural hotspots. I lived in Salamanca, one of Madrid’s most upscale neighborhoods, and felt incredibly safe. We were a five-minute walk to the metro, next to local grocery stores, and 15 minutes from the iconic Retiro Park. Other neighborhoods I recommend: Sol, Malasaña, Moncloa, Chamberí, and La Latina—each with its own personality and charm.

If you’re interested in a homestay, there are plenty of great options available. As someone who doesn’t speak fluent Spanish, I was initially hesitant to fully immerse myself in the experience. My friends and I were ultimately happy with our decision to live in an apartment, which provided a comforting “home away from home.” However, if you’re seeking a more authentic cultural experience, living with a local Madrid family and enjoying home-cooked meals could be a wonderful and enriching option.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Madrid Must-Dos

Once you’ve secured housing, booked your flights, and registered for classes, it’s time to start planning the fun stuff. While I traveled most weekends—thanks to Spain’s affordable trains and Ryanair flights—I made sure to savor my time in Madrid, too. Here are a few of my absolute favorite things to do & places to eat:

Things to Do:

Retiro Park: The heart of the city. Perfect for walks, picnics, or paddle boating. You’ll even spot peacocks and street performers.

El Rastro: A massive Sunday flea market tradition. Plan to get here as early as you can.

Templo de Debod: One of the best places for sunset in the city. Grab your friends, some food, and enjoy a little picnic at the Temple while watching the sunset. Definitely one of the best views in the city.

Museums: Don’t skip the Prado Museum or Reina Sofia—both are home to some of the most influential works in art history. One of my favorite classes included guided tours of both.

Shopping: Salamanca is home to local boutiques and the best designer stores. If you are looking for vintage, check out Malasaña or Humana (the Goodwill of Spain).

Cooking classes: Taking a paella cooking class was one of my favorite things we did in Madrid. Not only do you learn how to cook like the locals but you get an amazing meal afterwards!

Where to Eat:

Honest Greens ($): Healthy, fresh, and affordable. Great for a quick, nourishing meal.

Divorare ($): TikTok-famous for a reason. Their burrata sandwiches are unreal.

Tierra Burrito ($): Madrid’s version of Chipotle. It satisfied every burrito craving I had abroad.

Mazal Bagels ($): The best place for an amazing bagel brunch.

La Casa de Abuelo ($): An amazing local spot with tapas and authentic Spanish food.

D’Stappa ($$): Delicious, authentic paella in a cozy atmosphere. A hidden gem.

Restaurante Amazonico ($$$): Perfect for special occasions. A splurge-worthy experience with incredible food and an even better vibe—ideal for when family visits.

Numa Pompillo ($$$): Stunning Italian-food restaurant with the most picture-perfect patio and incredible dishes.

Studying abroad in Madrid was one of the most formative and unforgettable experiences of my life. Whether you’re hoping to immerse yourself in Spanish culture, explore Europe, or build lasting friendships, you’re guaranteed a fulfilling, once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Take plenty of photos and savor every moment—it goes by faster than you think. I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunity and will always look back on those three months as some of the best of my life.