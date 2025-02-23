Skip the Winter Slump! Why Winter Quarter is the Best Time to Study Abroad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, thousands of college students study abroad to add more fulfilling experiences and fun adventures to their college years. As the school year goes on, applications open up for the fall semester, spring semester, summer, and winter quarter for quarter system schools, such as my school, UCSB. If you’re also on the quarter system and missed the deadline to apply for studying abroad during the fall semester, have no fear; read my experience so far as being abroad during the winter quarter and why I think it’s the perfect time for you to study abroad too!

Escaping the Winter Blues

The first reason why I wanted to study abroad during my winter quarter was because, in the past two winter quarters at school, I had to deal with the rain and clouds. Don’t get me wrong, it still rains in Florence, Italy, my home base for the winter quarter, but at least I’m in a city with so much history to explore. With Florence’s beautiful architecture, I never feel down even if it’s not a bright and sunny day.

Avoid the Tourist Rush

Since I’ve been here, I’ve noticed how most of the streets are pretty empty, and the lines to enter various historic sites aren’t that long either. I’ve also heard this same thing from my professors in my study abroad program, who are locals in Florence and have seen the different peaks and rises for tourist season. When my professors bring this up, they always encourage us to explore the city as much as possible before the tourist rush picks up between middle to late March.

Travel Without Falling Behind

The last reason why I think winter quarter is the best time to study abroad is because you can travel and still stay ahead of units back at your home college. This makes winter quarter so unique and beneficial compared to the fall or spring semester, where you’ll only be able to take 4 to 5 classes in a semester, compared to taking 3 classes for more units in the winter. For example, even though I’m only taking 3 classes right now this winter quarter, I’m still getting 15 units, which is the same as if I was taking 4 classes back at my home campus.

Why I’m Glad I Went For Winter Quarter

As much as I miss my family and friends back at home, I know I made the right choice. After considering all the benefits for winter quarter and my experience so far being rewarding and full of growth, I’m grateful I took the leap and studied abroad. And since I go to UCSB, I’m abroad with UCEAP, and all of the UC students here make it feel like a home away from home.