Signs They’re Into You: Locking In Your Valentine

With February 14th fast approaching, you might be thinking about who you’d like to have as your Valentine. If you’re already talking to someone, that’s a great start! Whether you’ve been casually texting or hanging out for a while, it’s normal to feel uncertain about where you stand with them.

You’re probably wondering if they’re considering making Valentine’s Day plans with you and whether they’re ready to take your relationship to the next level. The good news is there are plenty of signs to help you measure their interest. From how they communicate to the effort they put into spending time with you, these hints can give you insight into their intentions.

So, if you’re curious about what might be next, keep reading to learn how to spot these signs I’ve learned along the way, and set yourself up for a Valentine’s Day that could mark the beginning of something special.

BODY LANGUAGE SPEAKS VOLUMES

Subtle physical cues can reveal a lot about how someone feels about you. Do they lean in and make eye contact when you’re talking? Are they finding excuses to sit closer to you when hanging out? One of the most telling indicators of their interest is “skinship” — small touches like brushing against your arm, or casually placing their hand on yours. These moments of physical contact can be a sign that they feel a connection with you.

INCLUDING YOU IN PLANS

When someone sees you as an important person in their life, they’ll tend to include you in their plans. Do they invite you to hang out with them and their friends? When an event comes up, do they automatically think of including you? Whether it’s inviting you to a group outing or spending one-on-one time together, if they’re already including you in their day-to-day plans, you’ll likely be a part of their plans for Valentine’s Day.

MAKING TIME FOR YOU

Additionally, they’ll prioritize spending time with you if they’re serious about your relationship. Life can get hectic, but someone who values you will find a way to see you, even with a packed schedule. Do they make an effort to hang out with you, or do they often cancel plans at the last minute? If they consistently dedicate time to you, it may show they’re invested in the relationship and are ready to take it to the next level. When I started talking to my now-boyfriend, he would go out of his way to see me even if I wasn’t feeling well. One time, he surprised me by bringing soup and crackers to my dorm because I was sick, which showed me how much he cared. While everyone’s actions may look different, it is important to note if they’re making time for you.

COMMUNICATION IS KEY

In the digital age, how quickly someone texts you back can say a lot about their level of interest. If they reply quickly, you’re on their mind, and they want to keep the conversation going. On the other hand, if they take hours to respond or leave your messages on read, it might show that they’re not as invested in what you have to say. This goes both ways as well! If they’re good at responding, be sure to match that energy; otherwise, they may lose interest in talking to you.

GETTING TO KNOW THE REAL YOU

Lastly, if they’re more than just casually into you, they will try to get to know you on a deeper level. It’s easy to talk about surface-level topics like your favorite color or what major you are, but someone truly interested will ask about your goals, values, and everything that makes you you. I have found that a person who genuinely wants to be with you will pay attention to what you have to say, and know all of the little details about your life.

So, as you prepare for Valentine’s Day, have some trust in these signs. While these aren’t foolproof, they can give you a sense of someone’s intentions. If they already show that they care, it is a positive sign that this could be the start of a meaningful relationship. Also, don’t be afraid to make the first move or let them know how you feel! And remember, whether it’s this Valentine’s Day or sometime in the future, the most important thing is to spend it with someone who truly values you.