Significant Successes: W.A.Gs Who Have Redefined Their Narrative 

First things first, do you know what a “W.A.G” is?

Before I wrote this I could not understand the slang term mean’t so let us simplify it. Long story short, a WAG pretty much stands for the wives and girlfriends of well-known athletes or well-known men in an industry.

Now that we have cleared the air, Netflix’s new hit series “W.A.G.s to Riches” goes in-depth about the lives of some of America’s wealthiest women who are either current or ex-significant others with high-profile athletes or rappers. With all eight episodes that came out recently on January 22nd, this series blends the elements of reality television, drama, glamour, and the overall impact these women have in their successful respective passions that are typically shadowed by the fame of their male partners.

Richer Stories Than A Winner’s Ring

The narrative of Netflix’s new show is more than presenting a group of women who happened to be recognized as an “accessory” of an American professional athlete or rapper. It features the hardworking backstories and journeys these selected women have been through to become entrepreneurs in businesses, social media careers, and charity workers, reflecting their success with a twist of high school like drama.

Not only focusing on wealth, but these groups of women also have to navigate the balance between personal and professional lifestyles, which transcribe the vulnerability these women are presented throughout the limelight.

Let’s meet the Nine wAGS!

This series features a strong, passionate group of nine WAGS… let’s meet them below:

Julz Goddard — WAG: ex-fiancee of NFL player Duke Riley She is the founder and the CEO of 1 AM Creative Agency (a marketing and entertainment company), which has become huge in Miami, Florida. Keeta Hill — WAG: Married to Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill She is a tech entrepreneur who has launched apps under large investors. Lastonia Leviston — WAG: Baby momma to American rapper Rick Ross She is a founder and owner of her boutique called “Instatique,” which is described to be a high-end boutique in Miami, Florida. Sade Vanessa — WAG: Engaged to NFL Star Robbie Chosen Anderson She runs a swimwear company and is a TV / Podcast host. Porsha Berto — WAG: Married to retired world champion boxer Andre Berto She is a real estate agent and runs a growing lifestyle of “Bad Bxtch Good Mom.” She also directly works with Allure Realty. Alexic Welch Stoudemire — WAG: Divorced from basketball legend and Olympian Amar’e Stoudemire She is a woman who is all about business. She is a partner in a cannabis company, a tech investor, and even a podcast host. Ashley Wheeler — WAG: Married to ex-Miami Dolphins footballer plater Philip Wheeler She has found her calling as a brokerage via a top-earning agent in Real Estate. Maranda Johnson — WAG: girlfriend of rapper Kodak Black She has her mind on dominating the real estate and the rapping realm where she wants to create her name without her famous boyfriend. Sharelle Rosado — WAG: previously engaged to former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson She founded the real estate agency Allure Realty, which opened in 2019 and has expanded ever since…even recruiting some of the other WAGS. She is an Army Veteran who served as an Army paratrooper.

Love, Jealousy, and Tension

The show also highlights the dynamics of the women and their husbands in opposition to how they are typically viewed through the public eye, also displaying the amount of pressure that adds up regarding partners supporting each other via success. Since there is a level of drama added to this show, some of the women’s reactions to the tension lead to formed alliances and dissolved friendships.

The Appeal Of Both Wealth And Fame (AND Social Media)

Netflix tries to incorporate an ‘authentic point of view’ with universal themes such as wealth and fame while highlighting women of various backgrounds. This approach was meant to offer a global, multifaceted view of WAGs’ success, but it lowkey kind of backfired…

With the rise of social media, where famous (or personal) couples are either criticized, viewed down on, or considered clout chasers; the show is offering a fresh understanding of what it means to be a WAG in the 2020s. This is important because these nine women are not just arm candy to their partners, but they are ultimately a support system for their careers, family, and entrepreneurship. Their story now is more important than ever to learn about.

IS THIS SHOW SETTING BACK “WAGS” OR EMPOWERING THEM?

After the premiering of the show, the supposed purpose was understood to uphold the empowering message of being a WAG and making a new name for yourself. Instead, Netflix allowed this show to foster setting back WAGs to its original harmful stereotype towards minority women in the United States. While there are some touching stories and important views of strong Black women…there is a lot of unnecessary drama that corresponds to negativity displaying women’s “erratic” behavior instead of the original empowering premise of the show. Still, it’s a fun, glamorous, and relevant watch.

