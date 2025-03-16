Shopping Sustainably: My Favorite Small Businesses That Are So Worth Supporting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

It is a noble thing to want to shop sustainably, and for some people it is achievable, but for most of us, buying new things sustainably is often a serious drag on one’s bank account. There are of course options to shop secondhand and thrift when a fix for the shopaholicism is absolutely necessary, but there are moments when manifesting your dream something pre-owned has proved impossible, and new is the only option. It is for moments like these that I have collected a few of my favorite small businesses that I do my best to support when I have an itch for some first-hand items.

The Shiny Things From The Sea

For jewelry, my two favorite small businesses to buy from are not only taking lengths to be sustainable, but also are both women-owned! What better time to check them out and treat yourself than women’s history month? The first brand, Sea Stamped, is owned by Ann Ligon, who shares how her brand began as finding its roots in a love for the sea and her time living on an island in the Bahamas. Her jewelry is made mostly with sea glass but she also incorporates shells and other materials, and has options for gold and silver as well. Her jewelry is all handmade, tarnish resistant, and sustainably sourced but also comes at a price range that is manageable and fair. I wear my Sea Stamped ring in the shower, the ocean, and pretty much everywhere else and it has never tarnished and is made of 925 Sterling silver!

The second brand that I wanted to shout out is a very similar vibe to Sea Stamped, but has a little bit more variety. The Salty Gem was founded by Kristan, who was also inspired by her life in Hawaii and began her business as a way to connect back to her time on the island. The Salty Gem’s pieces are also made to last, with options for gold plated, gold vermeil, and sterling silver. Although the pieces come at a slightly higher price point, many of them are intricate and all are handmade, and in my opinion well worth the price. I own their sea glass necklace, and often wear it surfing, in pools, and in the shower. Due to its solid 925 Sterling silver make up it hasn’t tarnished!

Other Accessories…

In regards to shades, there are very few people who do it better than Shevoke. This Australian-based brand is the IT place to buy any kind of retro inspired sunnies. Their creative director Lisa Hyde has created a wide range of beautifully classic and timeless shades that have enough variety to fit all kinds of face shapes and styles. Although slightly more pricey, I have coveted my friend’s pair for the past two years and am definitely planning to grab myself some before summer (aka. asking my mother for them as my bday gift). My favorite of their styles is the Coco 003 in silver, and if the universe is on my side, I will be strutting around in them before September hits!

On the topic of fabulous accessories, I recently purchased the most beautiful case from The Dairy, and have been no less than wowed by it. As a girl who drops her phone case more often than she is on it in a day, I feel that I have very thoroughly tested the durability of my case. Not only are all of their cases super beautiful, but they are also super strong and resistant to scratches. The Dairy’s commitment to sourcing amazing artists from around the globe is no less than obvious in their unique designs, and they truly have something for everything, so much so that a few of my friends have bought cases since I brought mine back after Christmas. If you’re curious, my favorite is the Cottage Ribbon!

Taking Care of the mind, body, and your hair!

Starting off with yet another amazing woman-owned business, my next favorite is Flora Flora. As a big time traveler and someone who needs all the space they can get for all the shopping they do, I really appreciate the concept of a shampoo bar, but have struggled to find one that truly makes my hair feel clean. I have finally reached the end of this search when I encountered Flora Flora, a sustainable business founded by Sarah Cloes that is committed to combatting plastic pollution. I use their clarifying shampoo bar and always wash twice, and trust me, it gets all of the grime from travelling right off without detracting from your liquids allowance! Not only do these shampoo bars work, but they also come at a reasonable price for being locally made in small batches, and next time you have somewhere to go, check them out!

To round us off, I wanted to leave you with my last all-time favorite sustainable hair care brand, Davines. I have been using Davines for the past few years, and was introduced to their brand by my amazing hairdresser. She has worked with them for years and they are now some of the only brands stocking the shelves of her self-run salon. Not only are they supporting small businesses, but Davines themselves were founded in Parma, Italy in 1983 by the Bollati Family and have been committed to sustainability ever since. The president, Davide Bollati, outlines, “By creating beauty sustainability, we encourage people to take care of themselves, of the environment in which they live and work, and all of the things they love.” Their website lists all of the ingredients used in their formulas and what they do for full transparency, as well as all of their sustainability and biodiversity initiatives. I have used the VOLU shampoo for two or three years now and will never go back!

It is hard to balance an interest in sustainably shopping with an interest in keeping money in your bank account, but I hope that these options make it less daunting. I truly love all of the products that I have used from these companies, and love supporting them and their goals for sustainability and artistry even more! Happy shopping!