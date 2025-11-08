Sea You There: A Student Guide to UCSB’s REEF

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many UCSB students know the beach, the bluffs, and the surf at Campus Point — but not the REEF, a small education center hidden in plain sight. It’s easy to overlook, but it shouldn’t be. The REEF operates through the Marine Science Institute’s Oceans-to-Classrooms education program. This Research Experience & Education Facility, open Friday 3:00pm–5:00pm and Saturday 11:00am–3:00pm, functions as UCSB’s teaching aquarium.

Inside, visitors will find touch tanks, research aquaria, and student-led programs that bring marine science to life for everyone. It is not just a small side project, but part of a major outreach effort that serves schools across Southern California, including Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties. Through MSI, the REEF helps deliver hands-on science and ocean literacy to K–12 students, teachers, college classes, and the local community.

Meet the Students Behind the REEF: A Conversation with Lorea Bodemer

Q: What made you want to get involved with the REEF in the first place?

Lorea: I really wanted hands-on experience in aquatic biology instead of just learning it in lectures. The REEF lets me actually work with marine organisms, not just read about them. It is such a good way to explore different divisions within the major and figure out what I might want to specialize in later.

Q: So it is more than just a volunteer job?

Lorea: Definitely. It is a chance to build connections with researchers and grad students, and it opens doors to future opportunities, whether that is research, internships, or other lab work. A lot of us hope that what we do here will lead to something we can continue working on.

Q: Do you meet a lot of other students through this work?

Lorea: Yes, and honestly that is one of the best parts. You meet people who are in your bio classes, but in a way more relaxed and social setting. And it is not just bio majors. We have students from environmental studies, physics, engineering, and other sciences too, which makes it super collaborative.

Q: You are from San Diego, right? How does that relate to the work you do here at the REEF?

Lorea: Totally. I grew up in Carlsbad, so the ocean has always been part of my life. Being at the REEF reminds me of home, in terms of the outdoors, tide pools, all of that. It is one of the reasons I love UCSB so much. The ocean is literally right there, and I get to study it.

Q: What do you want other UCSB students to know about the REEF?

Lorea: That it is not just for marine bio students, but it a place for every undergrad student to come visit. The REEF is open on weekends, it’s steps from our private beach, and it’s genuinely a fun space to learn, explore, and see the ocean up close. So much love and time goes into keeping it running, and the more people know it exists, the more they’ll realize how lucky we are to have it.

UCSB Lab and course opportunties

The REEF supports a wide range of UCSB courses including ENV S 2, EARTH 4, EEMB 106, ENV S 100, GGSE Science Methods, INT 95B, WRIT 2, and more. They also partner with local institutions such as SBCC and Cal Lutheran to support their marine science labs.

Student volunteers at the REEF lead tours by explaining the animals and their biology, covering everything from physical structure to natural habitat. They offer an interactive, almost presentation-style experience that is hands-on, allowing students to learn outside the traditional classroom setting. These tours not only help students engage directly with marine life but also create opportunities for classmates to bond and collaborate in a more social and immersive environment.

supporting the reef

The REEF is a learning space ran with care by the students and staff who keep its tanks thriving. If you’d like to help sustain the programs, animals, and hands-on experiences it offers, you can make a contribution at any time through UCSB’s official giving page here; even the smallest support helps keep the doors open for future Gauchos, families, and ocean lovers. And if you ever find yourself with a slow, sunny weekend and need a beach break, or you’re heading back from a surf session, a freedive, or just want a breath of ocean air, come visit the REEF!