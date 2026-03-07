Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: 2026 Nominees Redefining “Rock And Roll”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a music lover like me, listen up! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2026 just got announced, and you’re destined to be shocked by the lineup.

While “Rock and Roll” insinuates a constraint to that genre alone, this year’s nomination spans from rap and R&B to Latin pop.

Nomination guidelines

To be a nominee, artists must have at least a 25-year span between the time of nomination and the first official release of an album or record. While this eliminates many of our favorite millennial and Gen Z artists, the list remains astonishing.

Voting occurs in a body of over 1200 inductees, historians, and industry pioneers, as well as a collective fan vote. Fan votes account for only one ballot, but making your voice heard is crucial for the voting process. The winners will be announced in Fall 2026, so you still have time! After hearing about the nominees, cast your vote here.

Now for the nominees, a list so diverse that you, your mom, and your grandmother would approve! There are 17 nominees for the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, New Edition, Oasis, P!NK, Sade, Shakira, Luther Vandross, the Wu-Tang Clan, Jeff Buckley, and The Black Crowes. The top four most diverse are as follows.

wu-Tang clan

The Wu-Tang Clan stands as a representative of the rap genre with its revolutionary approach to music. The Wu-Tang Clan, established in the early 1990s, paved the way for future rap artists by introducing the use of soundbites and sped-up background samples that are now common in today’s rap music. The artists in the Wu-Tang Clan centered their songs around their pride for their home in Staten Island, leading them to change the music landscape of New York. Before the Wu-Tang Clan, New York “rap” was socially conscious and highly influenced by Jazz. Paving the way for a new generation of rap, the Wu-Tang Clan’s catchy and relatable take on rap music undeniably transformed the music industry as we know it.

Luther vandross

Luther Vandross is a surprising yet deserved nomination for the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Making his debut in the 1980s, Vandross entered the R&B scene with a soul-filled voice and amazing production talent. However, being an African American in a Westernized musical landscape, producers disregarded his unmatched talent. This lack of support led Vandross to take up a career behind the scenes, singing backup for David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, and many other artists. Vandross later garnered enough support to score his own hit song “Dance with My Father,” and shortly after its release, he passed away. While Vandross’ career was centered around an insufficient recognition of his talent, his determination and soul broke boundaries for African American artists today, leaving an invaluable legacy on the music industry as a whole.

shakira

Shakira, well-known Latin Pop artist, made her debut album “Magia” in 1991. Since then, she has sustained the title of one of the biggest breakthrough Latin artists. Her breakthrough album “Laundry Service” introduced Latin style into Western music culture. This breakthrough not only implemented an appreciation of Latin culture into the United States but also employed a proud recognition of women’s voices and bodies, a groundbreaking notion for the music industry.

inxs

INXS, a phonetic spelling of “In Excess”, implemented creativity into more than just their band name. The band made its debut in Sydney, Australia, in the late 1970s. INXS distinguished itself by nature of its laid-back funk rock style, implementing elements of Jamaican-style beats. Emerging in an age of overdone new wave pop, INXS engaged listeners through its dance-driven styles, creating fans around the world. In 1987, INXS solidified their fame through the album “Kick”, a release deemed to be a risky shot in the highly structured landscape of US radio. This risk, however, paid off intensely. “Kick”, with its unique mix of funk and rock, went platinum eight times and, in its wake, transformed the landscape of the tightly regulated music industry.

diversity as a commonality

The diversity of these nominees represents the changing landscape of music today. Through time, artists and listeners have implemented their beliefs, culture, and emotions into the daily lives of listeners, a contribution that we listeners are greatly indebted to.

Latin pop, funk rock, R&B, and rap artists seem to have little in common. However, these nominees are grouped under one stark commonality: their ability to transform the music industry. These artists paved the way for musical culture today, tying their indescribable talent with personality and soul.