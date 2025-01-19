Rediscovering The Joy Of Reading, One Magazine At A Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My New Year’s resolution this year was to read more for pleasure. While I read a lot of academic material for school, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and rediscover the joy of reading for fun. The last time I chose to read a book instead of scrolling on my phone or watching a show during my free time was in elementary school. I wish I was kidding.

I’ve become increasingly disappointed in my reliance on technology for instant gratification. What happened to the days when I had the drop of the next Diary of A Wimpy Kid book marked on my calendar?

What truly solidified my resolve to break my technological addiction, however, was something I saw on a walk. It was a beautiful Santa Barbara day, and I passed an (epic) outdoor playground that should have been fully enjoyed. Instead, there were kids on a bench adjacent to the playground, eyes glued to their iPads, death-gripping the devices like their lives depended on them.

I felt a deep sadness that, during such a joyful time in their lives, they were lost in the online world. Some of my best childhood memories were at the park, where my friends and I let our imaginations run free, with no screens in sight.

It then occurred to me that my frustration with this iPad crisis was hypocritical. In a world of natural beauty and a seemingly endless supply of literature, I continued to choose my online bubble.

I knew I couldn’t quit Netflix and TikTok cold turkey and fully dedicate myself to building a personal library — it would simply be too overwhelming.

I read a few novels for fun, but they took me a while to finish because I still saw reading as a chore. I needed to find a way to repair my short attention span and gradually ease myself back into reading.

In the checkout line at Whole Foods, it hit me: I spend all my money at companies owned by Jeff Bezos. Wait… wrong article. Looking at the wide selection of magazines, I thought, when was the last time I read one?

That day I bought a People magazine with the latest celebrity love triangle on the cover and a National Geographic magazine about the Blue Zones of the world. I ended up reading them both—cover to cover—in two days.

The People magazine was great because the variety of stories and articles, from easy recipes to a breakdown of recent fashion trends, made it feel like using TikTok — but without the blue light and dissociative scrolling. The National Geographic magazine taught me I need to book a European vacation or purchase some high-quality olive oil ASAP if I want to solidify my chances of living a long, healthy life.

I genuinely forgot my phone existed while reading both magazines because I was so entertained. Beyond that, I enjoyed the act of reading them!

Adding a new magazine to my weekly grocery list has become a routine. Browsing the magazines at the checkout line is now my favorite part of grocery shopping and sometimes the only thing that motivates me to go, especially with DoorDash just a tap away.

Discovering the joy of reading magazines has, first, decreased my phone usage; second, drastically increased how much I read; third, made me enjoy reading again; and fourth, saved me money by encouraging me to grocery shop instead of ordering in. And the list could go on.

Some might dismiss magazines as little more than glorified picture books, but to them, I’d ask to see their screen time. Even the shortest magazine articles provide the same benefits as traditional novels, from expanding vocabulary to enhancing memory and focus.

If you find yourself in a similar place as me and you’re ready to take control of your technology addiction and discover the joy of reading, I implore you to pick up a magazine. Maybe you’ll even inspire one of those iPad kids to do the same.