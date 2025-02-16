PSA: The Trader Joe’s Health And Beauty Aisle Is Seriously Underrated

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Picture this: in the middle of an especially chilly winter quarter, a college freshman strolls into Trader Joe’s in search of comfort food and anything that will rejuvenate her dry skin and hair. You may think that looking for comfort food at a grocery store makes sense — but skincare and hair care? That freshman must have been insane, or at least insanely desperate. She was.

To the surprise of that Sahara-skin girl, she found everything she was looking for. She left TJ’s with mac n cheese, a Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Hair Mask, and a Brazil Nut Body Butter.

I’m going to do something brave here and reveal that I was that straw-haired siren… that cactus queen. But I digress. The point is, I spent the next couple of days polishing off that mac ‘n’ cheese and trying my new products.

Let me remind you, I was a teen girl during the peak years of the YouTube beauty-guru era. I tried all of those trendy high-end lotions, serums, and masks. The verdict? Every fancy product I’d tried had nothing on my new Trader Joe’s finds.

The body butter genuinely might’ve been the best-smelling thing I’d ever purchased, and beyond that, it was an excellent moisturizer and kept my skin smooth throughout even the driest, windiest days.

The hair mask was a close second for the best thing I’d ever smelt, and I couldn’t get over the fact that such a luxurious-feeling product was the same price as my Starbucks order; I was more than happy to go one day without my refresher in return for days of soft, shiny hair.

After using the entirety of both products, I obviously needed more, so during my next trip to Trader Joe’s, food was the last thing on my mind. I made a beeline for their health and beauty section instead. To my absolute joy, I discovered that my two favorite products were part of entire lines. They had families!

It would be a disservice to you if I didn’t share the legendary products from these families. So, without further ado, here are the must-haves for your next TJ’s run.

Brazil Nut Body Mist and Body Oil

I always knew Joe had a profound understanding of snacks. At least half of my ten all-time favorite snacks come from Trader Joe’s, and with every new seasonal release, that number only seems to increase.

It makes sense that Joe has monopolized my snack hierarchy—it is a grocery store we’re talking about. But how does he know so much about body care?

I’m sure many of you are familiar with the frustration of having a delightfully smelling body lotion that either loses its scent or develops a different, weirder scent when layered under your favorite perfume.

By offering a body butter, mist, and oil in the same addicting, delicious scent, TJ’s obliterates this problem. I do wonder how Joe knows so much, but I’m just grateful that he does.

Keep in mind that this adorable trio is only offered for a limited time, so stock up and grab a few while you can!

Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Hair Serum

It’s hard to pinpoint the best part about this product. Is it the way it smooths my hair without making it feel oily? The way it provides just the right amount of shine? Maybe it’s the smell, a fragrance that will immediately transport you to a beach on a tropical island, piña colada in hand.

I assure you that this hair serum provides everything you’re looking for. When used alongside the hair mask, it effectively tames even the most stubborn frizz.

Honorable Mentions

Just because these products don’t have fancy families doesn’t mean they’re any less exceptional. In fact, it is their individuality and ability to stand out among a sea of similar products that makes them special.

Daily Facial Sunscreen

I learned about this sunscreen from my roommate, and immediately after trying hers, I knew I needed to ditch my $40 sunscreen for this $9 wonder.

The formula for this sunscreen is nearly identical to its more expensive counterparts: translucent and oil-free, with no white or greasy residue that can be seen or felt. The broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection doesn’t hurt either.

I’m always on the hunt for a good dupe, especially for products I use daily, and this might be one of the best I’ve found.

Vanilla Lip Mask

Sticking with the theme of great dupes, Trader Joe’s impresses again with this lip mask. It closely resembles a popular lip mask sold at major beauty retailers (hint: it rhymes with “beige…”) but costs only a fraction of the price. Plus, it has a delightful vanilla scent.

I’ve tried both products, and while the more expensive mask is great, you can’t beat the value of the Trader Joe’s version, especially considering its formula contains recognizable ingredients.

Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray

Finding a quality hand sanitizer is challenging; many are too sticky or leave behind a bizarre smell, but this one could not be more different. This spray has aloe and Vitamin E, so it leaves hands feeling moisturized and never sticky. The light lavender scent is the cherry on top.

Discovering the hidden gems in Trader Joe’s health and beauty section was like uncovering some unexpected parent lore. Just when you think you know everything, bam—turns out they’ve been hiding an amazing hair mask this whole time. What’s up with that, Trader Joe’s?

I can’t blame TJ’s for keeping these products out of my sight. After all, they weren’t exactly hidden—they just needed the spotlight they deserve.

Next time you’re at Trader Joe’s, don’t just grab your usual snacks. Explore the health and beauty aisle—you might find your next holy grail.