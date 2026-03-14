Pretty Filters, Fake Politics: How AI Is Aestheticizing Power

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When politics starts looking as polished as an Instagram filter, are people still engaging with ideas, or just falling for the aesthetic?

… Once upon a time, getting political information required real effort. You had to search for a topic, open article after article, skim dense paragraphs, check who wrote the piece, and trace where the information originally came from. Sometimes you even cross-referenced another source to see if the facts lined up. Information did not simply appear in front of you.

People had to actively go looking for it.

Today the process has flipped. People rarely go out and search for information anymore.

Information finds them.

When Politics Becomes Content

Political information now floods people’s screens from the moment they wake up until they fall asleep. It appears between TikTok videos, inside curated Instagram posts, and in dramatic headlines designed to stop a scrolling thumb.

Information no longer waits to be searched for.

It competes for attention.

What people end up reading often has little to do with credibility. It is the headline that sounds the most shocking. The graphic that looks the most aesthetic. The image that captures attention first. In a feed designed for speed, what spreads is not always what is most accurate.

It is what is most visually irresistible.

And that is before accounting for AI.

Many people now ask ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude and receive an answer instantly. Clean. Confident. Packaged in paragraphs that sound authoritative enough to trust without questioning. No digging through sources. No comparing perspectives.

Just an answer.

But these responses are built on patterns, algorithms, and massive datasets drawn from the same digital environments already shaping what people see online. They can sound convincing without presenting the full range of evidence behind an issue.

Somewhere along the way, politics stopped being something people investigate and started becoming something they consume.

And what guides that consumption is often not careful reasoning.

It is affect.

Politics, But Make It Aesthetic

AI has not only accelerated how fast political content is produced. It has also changed how political power is presented.

Campaigns can now generate hyper-polished imagery in seconds. A candidate may appear under cinematic lighting against a glowing sunset meant to signal optimism and strength. Posters resemble movie trailers rather than policy announcements. Leaders appear walking through factories, standing in disaster zones, or surrounded by cheering crowds.

Some of these moments are real. Others are staged. Some are entirely generated.

But in a fast scrolling feed, that distinction often disappears.

What matters is not whether the moment happened exactly as it appears. What matters is how it looks.

Visual cues shape political perception quickly because images signal leadership, empathy, or authority before audiences process detailed information. In digital environments, these cues often become the first and sometimes the only political information people encounter.

A single image can suggest strength, compassion, patriotism, or authority before anyone reads a policy proposal. When a candidate appears framed like the hero of a movie poster, the visual narrative has already done much of the persuasive work.

AI accelerates this process dramatically. Tools that once required photographers, designers, and production teams can now produce polished visuals instantly. Campaigns can test multiple images and distribute them across platforms within minutes.

Political communication increasingly resembles branding. Instead of asking which policy resonates most strongly, campaigns can test which image travels farthest across feeds.

In a digital ecosystem built for constant scrolling, power does not only need to function.

It needs to look convincing enough to capture attention instantly.

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The Politics of Perception

When political information appears through emotionally charged visuals, interpretation often begins with feeling rather than analysis. Audiences form impressions through immediate emotional responses before considering policy details.

Emotions play a central role in how people interpret political information. Messages that generate enthusiasm can make viewers feel comfortable with a candidate, while messages that evoke fear or anxiety draw attention to perceived threats.

Images activate these reactions quickly. A candidate smiling among supporters may create warmth or belonging. A photograph framed with national symbols can trigger pride or loyalty. A darker visual framing can quietly produce suspicion toward an opponent.

None of these reactions require viewers to consciously analyze policy.

Instead, the emotional tone of the image becomes the lens through which the political figure or issue is understood.

Over time, repeated exposure to emotionally charged imagery can shape broader perceptions of political actors. Leaders may begin to feel trustworthy or inspiring not because audiences examined their policies, but because their image has been repeatedly paired with positive emotional cues.

Perception is therefore shaped not only by information.

It is shaped by the emotional atmosphere surrounding that information.

Past the Filter

Navigating this environment requires more than instinct. Media literacy researchers and journalists have identified practical habits that help people evaluate information more critically online.

The first is slowing down before reacting. Emotionally charged posts are often designed to provoke immediate engagement. Pausing before sharing or commenting makes people more likely to question what they are seeing.

The second is checking the source through lateral reading. Instead of staying on one page, readers open additional tabs to see how other outlets describe the same claim or image. This helps determine whether a source is credible, partisan, or unverified.

Another important habit is separating the visual message from the evidence behind it. Images can strongly influence perception, even when they provide little factual information about the issue being discussed. A striking image may suggest a powerful story, but it rarely explains the policy decisions or context behind it.

Developing these habits is essential in a media environment where political content is optimized for attention and shareability, because the image that spreads the fastest is not always the one that tells the most accurate story.

When the Image Becomes the Argument

Politics has always involved performance, but in a digital world saturated with AI generated visuals and algorithm driven feeds, presentation can begin to eclipse substance.

Images travel faster than arguments, and impressions form before evidence is considered.

The danger is not simply that politics looks polished.

It is that the aesthetic itself can begin to stand-in for truth.

And when the filter becomes the message, the real work of democracy begins with learning how to see past it.